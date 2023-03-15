Search terms


Enterprise services

A strategic enterprise partnership, helping you plan for today and tomorrow’s needs

Discover a strategic partner who can help you determine and deliver your enterprise-wide objectives. From managing and maximizing your sophisticated technology and equipment assets through to staff training, we'll partner to unlock operational value.

Mackenzie Health partnership

A people powered approach: Discover the importance of operations management in healthcare

Innovative operations management integrates quantitative and qualitative aspects of management to enable healthcare organizations to improve productivity and satisfaction, improve financial health, reduce waiting lines, shorten cycle times and improve patient’s overall experience. In short, changing the operating model from a way of working to a way of winning.


Our partnership with McKenzie Health is a great example of this and shows the importance of innovating with people at the heart.

Read more

Featured services in enterprise services

Related stories

We are always interested in engaging with you.

Let us know how we can help.

1
Select your area of interest
2
Contact details

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. Visos teisės saugomos.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.

Jūs pateksite į Lietuvos „Philips Healthcare“ svetainę.
Please select the checkbox

Svetainė skirta tik asmenims, naudojantiems medicinos priemones profesinėje veikloje, įskaitant sveikatos priežiūros specialistams, profesinę veiklą vykdantiems asmenims, atstovaujantiems sveikatos priežiūros įstaigą ar medicinos priemonėmis prekiaujančią organizaciją.

Ar esate asmuo, atitinkantis aukščiau nurodytus kriterijus?

Taip Ne