Philips Capsule Device Data Management and Advanced Integration

Send context-rich data, including waveforms, to multiple receiving systems, tailoring the data elements, frequency and format to each receiving system. Philips Capsule Advanced Device Integration lets you tailor your data by frequency and format – including waveforms – to meet the requirements of each downstream system.
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
Svetainė skirta tik asmenims, naudojantiems medicinos priemones profesinėje veikloje, įskaitant sveikatos priežiūros specialistams, profesinę veiklą vykdantiems asmenims, atstovaujantiems sveikatos priežiūros įstaigą ar medicinos priemonėmis prekiaujančią organizaciją.
Ar esate asmuo, atitinkantis aukščiau nurodytus kriterijus?