Fiber Optic RealShape (FORS) technology

Work confidently and safely in an increasingly radiation-free lab. With LumiGuide, you see more, perform fast, stay safe – and push the boundaries of care for your patients.
With FORS technology, clinicians can carry out parts of minimally-invasive interventions without the need for X- ray, which should minimize the risks associated with long-term radiation exposure.
Thanks to 3D Hub technology, you can continue to work with the catheters you’re already used to. The 3D Hub, in combination with FORS-enabled guidewires, enables your catheters to be visualized inside the body.
A professor of vascular surgery talks about the benefits of carrying out minimally- invasive endovascular aortic repair using visualization that doesn’t require X- ray.
Bijan Modarai, Professor of Vascular Surgery at Guy's and St. Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust and King's College, London.
A four-core optical fiber is integrated into a guidewire. By sending light into this fiber and then analyzing how the light is reflected back along the length of the fiber, it becomes possible to calculate the shape as well as the perspective. In fact, you can ‘see’ the whole fiber, and thereby the guidewire (and a catheter slid over it). In real time. There is no need for additional external imaging technology; the device literally visualizes itself.
X-ray is still necessary to visualize the patient anatomy. FORS technology only visualizes devices. However, FORS has already been shown to reduce radiation exposure, for the patient and staff, during complex aortic procedures.
FORS is already accurate enough for top-level vascular surgeons to use LumiGuide (powered by FORS technology) in real-life interventions. For more details on accuracy, see: Three-Dimensional Visualization of Endovascular Guidewires and Catheters Based on Laser Light instead of Fluoroscopy with Fiber Optic RealShape Technology Jansen, van Herwaarden et al. European Journal of Vascular & Endovascular Surgery. DOI: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ejvs.2020.02.035 "FORS based device visualization [is] superior to conventional fluoroscopic imaging, while not affecting the mechanical properties (torquability, pushability) of the FORS-enabled guidewire and catheters." Shape accuracy of fiber optic sensing for medical devices characterized in bench experiments Megens, 't Hooft et al. Technical paper in Medical Physics for fluoroscopy. DOI: https://doi.org/10.1002/mp.14881 "The technology achieves submillimeter precision and provides full three-dimensional shape, surpassing the reported precision of other navigation and tracking technologies." 3D Visualization of Navigation Catheters for Endovascular Procedures Using a 3D Hub and Fiber Optic RealShape Bydlon, Flexman et al. RealShape Technology: Phantom Study Results DOI: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ejvsvf.2023.05.006 "Visualization of navigation catheters is highly accurate with the 3D Hub technology."
Yes. FORS has been specifically designed to work with standard catheters, in combination with the Philips 3D Hub. The Fiber Optic RealShape technology is integrated into the guidewire that the catheter slides over, and not the catheter itself.
Expanding clinical experience using Fiber Optic technology in complex aortic repair by Prof. Tilo Kölbel at CX 2020
FORS Technology: Branched Clinical Usage, Learnings And Future Perspectives by Prof Tilo Kölbel at LINC 2022
B-Learning interview between Prof. Tilo Kölbel, Prof. Joost van Herwaarden, and Prof. Geert Willem Schurink, May 2021
[1] *The LumiGuide Navigation Wire as well as compatible endovascular catheters. *Other devices will be FORS- enabled in the future.
[1] *The LumiGuide Navigation Wire as well as compatible endovascular catheters.
*Other devices will be FORS- enabled in the future.
