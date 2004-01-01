Radiography 7000 M is a premium mobile radiography solution designed to offer enhanced care and improved operational efficiency. Its advanced design provides
exceptional system availability, easy navigation and effortless positioning for fast and effective patient care. Advanced solutions automate many routine tasks.
Radiography 7000 M’s lithium-ion battery allows fast charging and long-lasting power to keep your system ready to use throughout your shift and offers the ability to see more patients per battery charge.
The rugged Radiography 7000 M, with its redefined compact design offers an advanced experience through enhancedfield of view and ease of maneuverability in busy, crowded environments. The capacitive handles and enhanced drivemechanics help to get you there faster. Advanced collision sensors are activated for an enhanced driving experience.A status light on top of the column assembly gives you visual feedback on exposure and system status. With its smaller footprint, Radiography 7000 M is 25% more compact(1)
Outstanding maneuverability
Comfortable positioning
The versatile system slips effortlessly into place. At the patient bedside, you can adjust the systems position simply by using the fine motion control right at the tube head. The tube head assembly handle with capacitive touch technology and mechanically-assisted tube head rotation allows for smooth, effortless and precise positioning.
Advanced Lithium ion Battery Technology
Radiography 7000 Ms advanced functionality is supported by the very latest smart battery technology. Its' Li- ion battery can be fully charged from 0 to 100 % in 4 hours, with 80 % capacity available in 2.5 hours. Radiography 7000 M has 2.5 times more battery capacity.(1)Fully charged system supports 400 exposures (80 kV, 400 mA, 5 ms) and 8 hours working and moving the Unit (of which 4 hours the Unit is moved at maximum speed 5.5 km/h) (2)System gets ready for at least 1 exposure (85 kV, 320 mAs) with only 5 mins of charging from 0% State of Charge (SoC).
Accelerate your workflow
Radiography 7000 M addresses imaging challenges with workflow optimization, ease-of-use, patient centricity, reproducibility and versatility. Smart workflow enhancements lead to fewer manual steps to complete an exam, thereby reducing burden on the technologist and promoting faster and more confident imaging outcomes.Utilizing the Radiography 7000 M with automated workflow allows you to save 26.8%(3) of the time per patient examination and see around 37% more patients in a day during the same duration(1)
Touch-free login
Smart and secure login by just swiping the authorized RFID and the system is ready to go. Patient-specific information can be pulled in directly with the help of a barcode scanner to avoid any manual operating errors. Patient details are mapped from the RIS to the Eleva interface and code mapping quickly identifies the specific exam type.A customizable two step authentication login process can be created for higher security and an emergency login protocol can be established for immediate access.
Advanced Eleva Tube Head
Radiography 7000 M offers the innovative 8.4 inch Eleva Tube Head to ease and speed the workflow process like our premium fixed radiography solutions.Precise collimation is supported through dual shutter control for exceptional flexibility in tight spaces. And built-in automatic spectral filters plus an estimated Dose Area Product (DAP) meter for X-ray dose management further enhance your workflow.
Intuitive Eleva user interface
The premium Eleva user interface at the tube head and on the 21.5-inch DICOM monitor unites all tools and controls via touchscreen functions. The 8.4 inch Eleva Tube Head offers system readiness information and workflow assistance including detector pairing makes examinations easier and faster. Reviewing the acquired image on the large DICOM GSDF compliant monitor with auto-brightness, enhances viewing experience and precise readability of the acquired images.
Exceptional imaging with monoblock
Radiography 7000 M is equipped with a monoblock design, which is compact and fits easily into tight spaces like NICU. The tube technology offers a fast exposure rise and drop time, which helps in reducing motion artifacts, thereby providing exceptional image quality.
Images within seconds
Radiography 7000 M is equipped with our highly regarded UNIQUE 2 image processing technology for superb full resolution image results within seconds. You can review the image on the 21.5-inch DICOM monitor and then immediately send it via the hospital network to PACS.
AI – enabled SkyFlow Plus
SkyFlow Plus speeds your exam process by producing images with grid-like contrast for all anatomies, without a grid. It helps you work faster by rapidly acquiring high-quality images, whileeffectively managing scatter radiation.Allows for fewer retakes caused by grid misalignment and Supports X-ray dose management. Its also fully automatic, patient adaptive, and works without special attention. With SkyFlow Plus, 34 seconds can be saved on average per chest examination versus grid workflow(4)
Versatile SkyPlate detectors
Easy-to-position, lightweight, cable-free Sky Plate wireless detectors provide freedom to carry out exams even in the most difficult projections. The large SkyPlate(2.8 kg/6.2 lbs .) comes in handy for free exams and in OR tables, whereas the smaller sized SkyPlate(1.6 kg/3.5 lbs. ) is tailor-made for common incubators in the NICU as well as adult shoulder, skull, and extremity views. Both offer excellent resolution of 3.38 Lp/mm for high quality imaging and outstanding X-ray dose management with digital Csltechnology. SkyPlates are stored directly in the unit so they are always within reach and SkyPlate batteries are always charging on the system. Enhanced water and dust protection with an ingress protection rating measured at IP 67.
Enhanced patient comfort with pediatric friendly system graphics
Radiography 7000 M provides a different experience for children with child-friendly graphics to comfort and distract patients with calming visuals.
Reliable partnership for high system uptime
Remote and proactive system monitoring helps keep your equipment operational with fast resolution. An advanced system design allows easy and fast repair with an all-in oneservice tool (Philips Support Connect). Philips broad range of RightFit Service Agreements allow you to choose the right size service coverage to your specific operation. 80% of the spare parts can be replaced within 30 minutes (5)Average access time to spare parts below 10 minutes(5)
Sustainable future
Philips products focus on sustainability in several areas increased energy efficiency, sustainably sourced materials (5), improved packaging design (1), high quality service and spare parts, system lifetime extension through upgrade programs and responsible recycling.Philips supports your effort to reach your Environmental Social Governance (ESG) goals by 51 % annual energy savings with Radiography 7000 M (1) and reduce environmental burden by lead free system battery and 10.5 kg (13 %) reduced packaging weight (1)
Comfortable positioning
The versatile system slips effortlessly into place. At the patient bedside, you can adjust the systems position simply by using the fine motion control right at the tube head. The tube head assembly handle with capacitive touch technology and mechanically-assisted tube head rotation allows for smooth, effortless and precise positioning.
Advanced Lithium ion Battery Technology
Radiography 7000 Ms advanced functionality is supported by the very latest smart battery technology. Its' Li- ion battery can be fully charged from 0 to 100 % in 4 hours, with 80 % capacity available in 2.5 hours. Radiography 7000 M has 2.5 times more battery capacity.(1)Fully charged system supports 400 exposures (80 kV, 400 mA, 5 ms) and 8 hours working and moving the Unit (of which 4 hours the Unit is moved at maximum speed 5.5 km/h) (2)System gets ready for at least 1 exposure (85 kV, 320 mAs) with only 5 mins of charging from 0% State of Charge (SoC).
Accelerate your workflow
Radiography 7000 M addresses imaging challenges with workflow optimization, ease-of-use, patient centricity, reproducibility and versatility. Smart workflow enhancements lead to fewer manual steps to complete an exam, thereby reducing burden on the technologist and promoting faster and more confident imaging outcomes.Utilizing the Radiography 7000 M with automated workflow allows you to save 26.8%(3) of the time per patient examination and see around 37% more patients in a day during the same duration(1)
Touch-free login
Smart and secure login by just swiping the authorized RFID and the system is ready to go. Patient-specific information can be pulled in directly with the help of a barcode scanner to avoid any manual operating errors. Patient details are mapped from the RIS to the Eleva interface and code mapping quickly identifies the specific exam type.A customizable two step authentication login process can be created for higher security and an emergency login protocol can be established for immediate access.
Advanced Eleva Tube Head
Radiography 7000 M offers the innovative 8.4 inch Eleva Tube Head to ease and speed the workflow process like our premium fixed radiography solutions.Precise collimation is supported through dual shutter control for exceptional flexibility in tight spaces. And built-in automatic spectral filters plus an estimated Dose Area Product (DAP) meter for X-ray dose management further enhance your workflow.
Intuitive Eleva user interface
The premium Eleva user interface at the tube head and on the 21.5-inch DICOM monitor unites all tools and controls via touchscreen functions. The 8.4 inch Eleva Tube Head offers system readiness information and workflow assistance including detector pairing makes examinations easier and faster. Reviewing the acquired image on the large DICOM GSDF compliant monitor with auto-brightness, enhances viewing experience and precise readability of the acquired images.
Exceptional imaging with monoblock
Radiography 7000 M is equipped with a monoblock design, which is compact and fits easily into tight spaces like NICU. The tube technology offers a fast exposure rise and drop time, which helps in reducing motion artifacts, thereby providing exceptional image quality.
Images within seconds
Radiography 7000 M is equipped with our highly regarded UNIQUE 2 image processing technology for superb full resolution image results within seconds. You can review the image on the 21.5-inch DICOM monitor and then immediately send it via the hospital network to PACS.
AI – enabled SkyFlow Plus
SkyFlow Plus speeds your exam process by producing images with grid-like contrast for all anatomies, without a grid. It helps you work faster by rapidly acquiring high-quality images, whileeffectively managing scatter radiation.Allows for fewer retakes caused by grid misalignment and Supports X-ray dose management. Its also fully automatic, patient adaptive, and works without special attention. With SkyFlow Plus, 34 seconds can be saved on average per chest examination versus grid workflow(4)
Versatile SkyPlate detectors
Easy-to-position, lightweight, cable-free Sky Plate wireless detectors provide freedom to carry out exams even in the most difficult projections. The large SkyPlate(2.8 kg/6.2 lbs .) comes in handy for free exams and in OR tables, whereas the smaller sized SkyPlate(1.6 kg/3.5 lbs. ) is tailor-made for common incubators in the NICU as well as adult shoulder, skull, and extremity views. Both offer excellent resolution of 3.38 Lp/mm for high quality imaging and outstanding X-ray dose management with digital Csltechnology. SkyPlates are stored directly in the unit so they are always within reach and SkyPlate batteries are always charging on the system. Enhanced water and dust protection with an ingress protection rating measured at IP 67.
Enhanced patient comfort with pediatric friendly system graphics
Radiography 7000 M provides a different experience for children with child-friendly graphics to comfort and distract patients with calming visuals.
Reliable partnership for high system uptime
Remote and proactive system monitoring helps keep your equipment operational with fast resolution. An advanced system design allows easy and fast repair with an all-in oneservice tool (Philips Support Connect). Philips broad range of RightFit Service Agreements allow you to choose the right size service coverage to your specific operation. 80% of the spare parts can be replaced within 30 minutes (5)Average access time to spare parts below 10 minutes(5)
Sustainable future
Philips products focus on sustainability in several areas increased energy efficiency, sustainably sourced materials (5), improved packaging design (1), high quality service and spare parts, system lifetime extension through upgrade programs and responsible recycling.Philips supports your effort to reach your Environmental Social Governance (ESG) goals by 51 % annual energy savings with Radiography 7000 M (1) and reduce environmental burden by lead free system battery and 10.5 kg (13 %) reduced packaging weight (1)
Specifications
Mobile unit
Dimensions
(l x w x h): 1340mm (52.76 in), 540mm (21.3in), 1285mm (50.6in)
Wheel base
641
Motorization
5
Tube column rotation
317
Generator
mAs range
0.1 - 500
mA range
10 -500
Exposure times
0.001 - 1.25
Eleva user interface
Monitor
21.5 '' monitor color display with DICOM GSDF compliance
Dimensions
(l x w x h): 1340mm (52.76 in), 540mm (21.3in), 1285mm (50.6in)
Wheel base
641
Motorization
5
Tube column rotation
317
Generator
mAs range
0.1 - 500
mA range
10 -500
Exposure times
0.001 - 1.25
Eleva user interface
Monitor
21.5 '' monitor color display with DICOM GSDF compliance
(1) As compared to Radiography 5700 M — MobileDiagnost wDR.
(2) Test Condition: 80 kV, 400 mA, 5 msec/30 sec interval, system moving in maximum velocity of 5.5 km/h for 4 hours.
(3) Validated by 15 out of 15 technologists in a test environment.
(4) White paper “Grid-less imaging with SkyFlow: Time savings and workflow improvements” 4522 991 11471 * Jun 2015.
(5) Approved Claims Sheet – ID: D001497768.
Ar esate asmuo, atitinkantis aukščiau nurodytus kriterijus?