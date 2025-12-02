High-performance RT table with dual-indexed tabletop

The high-performance RT table with dual-indexed tabletop supports Varian and Elekta treatment planning systems, multi-vendor immobilization and patient treatment set-ups.​ It offers a longer scan range of up to 2 meters and lowers to 430 mm from the floor [7,8], allowing patients to get on ​and off more easily and streamlines workflow with a faster longitudinal speed of up to 400 mm per second. [7,8] The bellows connection and storage are conveniently located within the user zone ​at the end of the table.