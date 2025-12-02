When you can target tumors more accurately than before, that’s advancing the art of personalized CT simulation. Philips Areta RT [1] enhances tumor targeting for more precise delineation, helping protect healthy tissue and enabling the design of tailored treatment plans for your patients. With a legacy of industry firsts, we continue to innovate in radiation oncology to drive improved outcomes.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
AI reconstruction for accurate contouring and planning
AI reconstruction for accurate contouring and planning
Precise Image [2] AI reconstruction* uses the power of a deep-learning neural network for improved clinical confidence in CT Sim. Precise Image [2] simultaneously delivers 60% improved low contrast detectability, 85% lower noise and 80% lower radiation dose. [3] All reference protocols are reconstructed in under a minute (excluding 4DCT) to support fast, high quality imaging.
AI reconstruction for accurate contouring and planning
Precise Image [2] AI reconstruction* uses the power of a deep-learning neural network for improved clinical confidence in CT Sim. Precise Image [2] simultaneously delivers 60% improved low contrast detectability, 85% lower noise and 80% lower radiation dose. [3] All reference protocols are reconstructed in under a minute (excluding 4DCT) to support fast, high quality imaging.
AI reconstruction for accurate contouring and planning
Precise Image [2] AI reconstruction* uses the power of a deep-learning neural network for improved clinical confidence in CT Sim. Precise Image [2] simultaneously delivers 60% improved low contrast detectability, 85% lower noise and 80% lower radiation dose. [3] All reference protocols are reconstructed in under a minute (excluding 4DCT) to support fast, high quality imaging.
AI reconstruction for accurate contouring and planning
AI reconstruction for accurate contouring and planning
Precise Image [2] AI reconstruction* uses the power of a deep-learning neural network for improved clinical confidence in CT Sim. Precise Image [2] simultaneously delivers 60% improved low contrast detectability, 85% lower noise and 80% lower radiation dose. [3] All reference protocols are reconstructed in under a minute (excluding 4DCT) to support fast, high quality imaging.
Dedicated to your long-term success
Dedicated to your long-term success
Areta RT is built to last up to 20 years with required maintenance and commercial upgrades. In addition, the Industry-first Tube for Life guarantee ensures that, if necessary, any tube replacement within a 10-year period is covered by Philips [4]. The vMRC tube features the latest innovation of Philips smart card technology that allows us to monitor tube life and potential downtime. AI-enabled Remote Services increase uptime and reduce unplanned equipment downtime through proactive remote monitoring and serviceability.
Dedicated to your long-term success
Areta RT is built to last up to 20 years with required maintenance and commercial upgrades. In addition, the Industry-first Tube for Life guarantee ensures that, if necessary, any tube replacement within a 10-year period is covered by Philips [4]. The vMRC tube features the latest innovation of Philips smart card technology that allows us to monitor tube life and potential downtime. AI-enabled Remote Services increase uptime and reduce unplanned equipment downtime through proactive remote monitoring and serviceability.
Dedicated to your long-term success
Areta RT is built to last up to 20 years with required maintenance and commercial upgrades. In addition, the Industry-first Tube for Life guarantee ensures that, if necessary, any tube replacement within a 10-year period is covered by Philips [4]. The vMRC tube features the latest innovation of Philips smart card technology that allows us to monitor tube life and potential downtime. AI-enabled Remote Services increase uptime and reduce unplanned equipment downtime through proactive remote monitoring and serviceability.
Areta RT is built to last up to 20 years with required maintenance and commercial upgrades. In addition, the Industry-first Tube for Life guarantee ensures that, if necessary, any tube replacement within a 10-year period is covered by Philips [4]. The vMRC tube features the latest innovation of Philips smart card technology that allows us to monitor tube life and potential downtime. AI-enabled Remote Services increase uptime and reduce unplanned equipment downtime through proactive remote monitoring and serviceability.
Reach 4D enhances image quality and streamlines 4D scanning workflow
Reach 4D enhances image quality and streamlines 4D scanning workflow
Extends 4D scan coverage in both scan length and breath rate support to minimize motion artifacts and reduce rescans. It offers enhanced tube time to scan lungs to liver – up to 500 scan seconds with improved breath rates from 4 to 40. Create intensity projections (MIPs/MinIPs/AIPs) on the console, with waveform visualization at the gantry touchscreen controls. Apply Metal Artifact Reduction for Orthopedic Implants (O-MAR) to 4D scans. Designed to work with motion management to reduce target volumes, artifacts and noise while sparing healthy tissue.
Reach 4D enhances image quality and streamlines 4D scanning workflow
Extends 4D scan coverage in both scan length and breath rate support to minimize motion artifacts and reduce rescans. It offers enhanced tube time to scan lungs to liver – up to 500 scan seconds with improved breath rates from 4 to 40. Create intensity projections (MIPs/MinIPs/AIPs) on the console, with waveform visualization at the gantry touchscreen controls. Apply Metal Artifact Reduction for Orthopedic Implants (O-MAR) to 4D scans. Designed to work with motion management to reduce target volumes, artifacts and noise while sparing healthy tissue.
Reach 4D enhances image quality and streamlines 4D scanning workflow
Extends 4D scan coverage in both scan length and breath rate support to minimize motion artifacts and reduce rescans. It offers enhanced tube time to scan lungs to liver – up to 500 scan seconds with improved breath rates from 4 to 40. Create intensity projections (MIPs/MinIPs/AIPs) on the console, with waveform visualization at the gantry touchscreen controls. Apply Metal Artifact Reduction for Orthopedic Implants (O-MAR) to 4D scans. Designed to work with motion management to reduce target volumes, artifacts and noise while sparing healthy tissue.
Reach 4D enhances image quality and streamlines 4D scanning workflow
Reach 4D enhances image quality and streamlines 4D scanning workflow
Extends 4D scan coverage in both scan length and breath rate support to minimize motion artifacts and reduce rescans. It offers enhanced tube time to scan lungs to liver – up to 500 scan seconds with improved breath rates from 4 to 40. Create intensity projections (MIPs/MinIPs/AIPs) on the console, with waveform visualization at the gantry touchscreen controls. Apply Metal Artifact Reduction for Orthopedic Implants (O-MAR) to 4D scans. Designed to work with motion management to reduce target volumes, artifacts and noise while sparing healthy tissue.
Stay close with OnPlan patient-side gantry controls
Stay close with OnPlan patient-side gantry controls
OnPlan patient-side gantry controls allow you to do more at the system while spending time with your patient. In a survey, 91% of users agreed that OnPlan patient-side gantry controls enabled more consistent results and 84% of users agreed that OnPlan has improved patient satisfaction. [5]
Stay close with OnPlan patient-side gantry controls
OnPlan patient-side gantry controls allow you to do more at the system while spending time with your patient. In a survey, 91% of users agreed that OnPlan patient-side gantry controls enabled more consistent results and 84% of users agreed that OnPlan has improved patient satisfaction. [5]
Stay close with OnPlan patient-side gantry controls
OnPlan patient-side gantry controls allow you to do more at the system while spending time with your patient. In a survey, 91% of users agreed that OnPlan patient-side gantry controls enabled more consistent results and 84% of users agreed that OnPlan has improved patient satisfaction. [5]
Stay close with OnPlan patient-side gantry controls
Stay close with OnPlan patient-side gantry controls
OnPlan patient-side gantry controls allow you to do more at the system while spending time with your patient. In a survey, 91% of users agreed that OnPlan patient-side gantry controls enabled more consistent results and 84% of users agreed that OnPlan has improved patient satisfaction. [5]
85 cm EFOV offers an expanded view of structures
85 cm EFOV offers an expanded view of structures
The extended field of view (EFOV) of 85 cm* enhances patient comfort and setup flexibility as well as accurate visualization of peripheral structures up to the bore. [6] This allows the full anatomy to be visualized, potentially leading to an increase in treatment planning accuracy. This 85 EFOV can help comfortably accommodate bariatric and other complex cases.
85 cm EFOV offers an expanded view of structures
The extended field of view (EFOV) of 85 cm* enhances patient comfort and setup flexibility as well as accurate visualization of peripheral structures up to the bore. [6] This allows the full anatomy to be visualized, potentially leading to an increase in treatment planning accuracy. This 85 EFOV can help comfortably accommodate bariatric and other complex cases.
85 cm EFOV offers an expanded view of structures
The extended field of view (EFOV) of 85 cm* enhances patient comfort and setup flexibility as well as accurate visualization of peripheral structures up to the bore. [6] This allows the full anatomy to be visualized, potentially leading to an increase in treatment planning accuracy. This 85 EFOV can help comfortably accommodate bariatric and other complex cases.
The extended field of view (EFOV) of 85 cm* enhances patient comfort and setup flexibility as well as accurate visualization of peripheral structures up to the bore. [6] This allows the full anatomy to be visualized, potentially leading to an increase in treatment planning accuracy. This 85 EFOV can help comfortably accommodate bariatric and other complex cases.
Enhance treatment plan accuracy with an AI-enabled detector
Enhance treatment plan accuracy with an AI-enabled detector
Reduce electronic noise and improve image quality linearity in lower-dose exams with the new NanoPanel Precise XD detector that is designed for AI image reconstruction and offers high in-plan resolution up to 23 lp/cm. Upgrade easily from 2 to 4cm with an in-room detector swap.
Enhance treatment plan accuracy with an AI-enabled detector
Reduce electronic noise and improve image quality linearity in lower-dose exams with the new NanoPanel Precise XD detector that is designed for AI image reconstruction and offers high in-plan resolution up to 23 lp/cm. Upgrade easily from 2 to 4cm with an in-room detector swap.
Enhance treatment plan accuracy with an AI-enabled detector
Reduce electronic noise and improve image quality linearity in lower-dose exams with the new NanoPanel Precise XD detector that is designed for AI image reconstruction and offers high in-plan resolution up to 23 lp/cm. Upgrade easily from 2 to 4cm with an in-room detector swap.
Enhance treatment plan accuracy with an AI-enabled detector
Enhance treatment plan accuracy with an AI-enabled detector
Reduce electronic noise and improve image quality linearity in lower-dose exams with the new NanoPanel Precise XD detector that is designed for AI image reconstruction and offers high in-plan resolution up to 23 lp/cm. Upgrade easily from 2 to 4cm with an in-room detector swap.
High-performance RT table with dual-indexed tabletop
High-performance RT table with dual-indexed tabletop
The high-performance RT table with dual-indexed tabletop supports Varian and Elekta treatment planning systems, multi-vendor immobilization and patient treatment set-ups. It offers a longer scan range of up to 2 meters and lowers to 430 mm from the floor [7,8], allowing patients to get on and off more easily and streamlines workflow with a faster longitudinal speed of up to 400 mm per second. [7,8] The bellows connection and storage are conveniently located within the user zone at the end of the table.
High-performance RT table with dual-indexed tabletop
The high-performance RT table with dual-indexed tabletop supports Varian and Elekta treatment planning systems, multi-vendor immobilization and patient treatment set-ups. It offers a longer scan range of up to 2 meters and lowers to 430 mm from the floor [7,8], allowing patients to get on and off more easily and streamlines workflow with a faster longitudinal speed of up to 400 mm per second. [7,8] The bellows connection and storage are conveniently located within the user zone at the end of the table.
High-performance RT table with dual-indexed tabletop
The high-performance RT table with dual-indexed tabletop supports Varian and Elekta treatment planning systems, multi-vendor immobilization and patient treatment set-ups. It offers a longer scan range of up to 2 meters and lowers to 430 mm from the floor [7,8], allowing patients to get on and off more easily and streamlines workflow with a faster longitudinal speed of up to 400 mm per second. [7,8] The bellows connection and storage are conveniently located within the user zone at the end of the table.
High-performance RT table with dual-indexed tabletop
High-performance RT table with dual-indexed tabletop
The high-performance RT table with dual-indexed tabletop supports Varian and Elekta treatment planning systems, multi-vendor immobilization and patient treatment set-ups. It offers a longer scan range of up to 2 meters and lowers to 430 mm from the floor [7,8], allowing patients to get on and off more easily and streamlines workflow with a faster longitudinal speed of up to 400 mm per second. [7,8] The bellows connection and storage are conveniently located within the user zone at the end of the table.
AI reconstruction for accurate contouring and planning
Dedicated to your long-term success
Reach 4D enhances image quality and streamlines 4D scanning workflow
Stay close with OnPlan patient-side gantry controls
AI reconstruction for accurate contouring and planning
AI reconstruction for accurate contouring and planning
Precise Image [2] AI reconstruction* uses the power of a deep-learning neural network for improved clinical confidence in CT Sim. Precise Image [2] simultaneously delivers 60% improved low contrast detectability, 85% lower noise and 80% lower radiation dose. [3] All reference protocols are reconstructed in under a minute (excluding 4DCT) to support fast, high quality imaging.
AI reconstruction for accurate contouring and planning
Precise Image [2] AI reconstruction* uses the power of a deep-learning neural network for improved clinical confidence in CT Sim. Precise Image [2] simultaneously delivers 60% improved low contrast detectability, 85% lower noise and 80% lower radiation dose. [3] All reference protocols are reconstructed in under a minute (excluding 4DCT) to support fast, high quality imaging.
AI reconstruction for accurate contouring and planning
Precise Image [2] AI reconstruction* uses the power of a deep-learning neural network for improved clinical confidence in CT Sim. Precise Image [2] simultaneously delivers 60% improved low contrast detectability, 85% lower noise and 80% lower radiation dose. [3] All reference protocols are reconstructed in under a minute (excluding 4DCT) to support fast, high quality imaging.
AI reconstruction for accurate contouring and planning
AI reconstruction for accurate contouring and planning
Precise Image [2] AI reconstruction* uses the power of a deep-learning neural network for improved clinical confidence in CT Sim. Precise Image [2] simultaneously delivers 60% improved low contrast detectability, 85% lower noise and 80% lower radiation dose. [3] All reference protocols are reconstructed in under a minute (excluding 4DCT) to support fast, high quality imaging.
Dedicated to your long-term success
Dedicated to your long-term success
Areta RT is built to last up to 20 years with required maintenance and commercial upgrades. In addition, the Industry-first Tube for Life guarantee ensures that, if necessary, any tube replacement within a 10-year period is covered by Philips [4]. The vMRC tube features the latest innovation of Philips smart card technology that allows us to monitor tube life and potential downtime. AI-enabled Remote Services increase uptime and reduce unplanned equipment downtime through proactive remote monitoring and serviceability.
Dedicated to your long-term success
Areta RT is built to last up to 20 years with required maintenance and commercial upgrades. In addition, the Industry-first Tube for Life guarantee ensures that, if necessary, any tube replacement within a 10-year period is covered by Philips [4]. The vMRC tube features the latest innovation of Philips smart card technology that allows us to monitor tube life and potential downtime. AI-enabled Remote Services increase uptime and reduce unplanned equipment downtime through proactive remote monitoring and serviceability.
Dedicated to your long-term success
Areta RT is built to last up to 20 years with required maintenance and commercial upgrades. In addition, the Industry-first Tube for Life guarantee ensures that, if necessary, any tube replacement within a 10-year period is covered by Philips [4]. The vMRC tube features the latest innovation of Philips smart card technology that allows us to monitor tube life and potential downtime. AI-enabled Remote Services increase uptime and reduce unplanned equipment downtime through proactive remote monitoring and serviceability.
Areta RT is built to last up to 20 years with required maintenance and commercial upgrades. In addition, the Industry-first Tube for Life guarantee ensures that, if necessary, any tube replacement within a 10-year period is covered by Philips [4]. The vMRC tube features the latest innovation of Philips smart card technology that allows us to monitor tube life and potential downtime. AI-enabled Remote Services increase uptime and reduce unplanned equipment downtime through proactive remote monitoring and serviceability.
Reach 4D enhances image quality and streamlines 4D scanning workflow
Reach 4D enhances image quality and streamlines 4D scanning workflow
Extends 4D scan coverage in both scan length and breath rate support to minimize motion artifacts and reduce rescans. It offers enhanced tube time to scan lungs to liver – up to 500 scan seconds with improved breath rates from 4 to 40. Create intensity projections (MIPs/MinIPs/AIPs) on the console, with waveform visualization at the gantry touchscreen controls. Apply Metal Artifact Reduction for Orthopedic Implants (O-MAR) to 4D scans. Designed to work with motion management to reduce target volumes, artifacts and noise while sparing healthy tissue.
Reach 4D enhances image quality and streamlines 4D scanning workflow
Extends 4D scan coverage in both scan length and breath rate support to minimize motion artifacts and reduce rescans. It offers enhanced tube time to scan lungs to liver – up to 500 scan seconds with improved breath rates from 4 to 40. Create intensity projections (MIPs/MinIPs/AIPs) on the console, with waveform visualization at the gantry touchscreen controls. Apply Metal Artifact Reduction for Orthopedic Implants (O-MAR) to 4D scans. Designed to work with motion management to reduce target volumes, artifacts and noise while sparing healthy tissue.
Reach 4D enhances image quality and streamlines 4D scanning workflow
Extends 4D scan coverage in both scan length and breath rate support to minimize motion artifacts and reduce rescans. It offers enhanced tube time to scan lungs to liver – up to 500 scan seconds with improved breath rates from 4 to 40. Create intensity projections (MIPs/MinIPs/AIPs) on the console, with waveform visualization at the gantry touchscreen controls. Apply Metal Artifact Reduction for Orthopedic Implants (O-MAR) to 4D scans. Designed to work with motion management to reduce target volumes, artifacts and noise while sparing healthy tissue.
Reach 4D enhances image quality and streamlines 4D scanning workflow
Reach 4D enhances image quality and streamlines 4D scanning workflow
Extends 4D scan coverage in both scan length and breath rate support to minimize motion artifacts and reduce rescans. It offers enhanced tube time to scan lungs to liver – up to 500 scan seconds with improved breath rates from 4 to 40. Create intensity projections (MIPs/MinIPs/AIPs) on the console, with waveform visualization at the gantry touchscreen controls. Apply Metal Artifact Reduction for Orthopedic Implants (O-MAR) to 4D scans. Designed to work with motion management to reduce target volumes, artifacts and noise while sparing healthy tissue.
Stay close with OnPlan patient-side gantry controls
Stay close with OnPlan patient-side gantry controls
OnPlan patient-side gantry controls allow you to do more at the system while spending time with your patient. In a survey, 91% of users agreed that OnPlan patient-side gantry controls enabled more consistent results and 84% of users agreed that OnPlan has improved patient satisfaction. [5]
Stay close with OnPlan patient-side gantry controls
OnPlan patient-side gantry controls allow you to do more at the system while spending time with your patient. In a survey, 91% of users agreed that OnPlan patient-side gantry controls enabled more consistent results and 84% of users agreed that OnPlan has improved patient satisfaction. [5]
Stay close with OnPlan patient-side gantry controls
OnPlan patient-side gantry controls allow you to do more at the system while spending time with your patient. In a survey, 91% of users agreed that OnPlan patient-side gantry controls enabled more consistent results and 84% of users agreed that OnPlan has improved patient satisfaction. [5]
Stay close with OnPlan patient-side gantry controls
Stay close with OnPlan patient-side gantry controls
OnPlan patient-side gantry controls allow you to do more at the system while spending time with your patient. In a survey, 91% of users agreed that OnPlan patient-side gantry controls enabled more consistent results and 84% of users agreed that OnPlan has improved patient satisfaction. [5]
85 cm EFOV offers an expanded view of structures
85 cm EFOV offers an expanded view of structures
The extended field of view (EFOV) of 85 cm* enhances patient comfort and setup flexibility as well as accurate visualization of peripheral structures up to the bore. [6] This allows the full anatomy to be visualized, potentially leading to an increase in treatment planning accuracy. This 85 EFOV can help comfortably accommodate bariatric and other complex cases.
85 cm EFOV offers an expanded view of structures
The extended field of view (EFOV) of 85 cm* enhances patient comfort and setup flexibility as well as accurate visualization of peripheral structures up to the bore. [6] This allows the full anatomy to be visualized, potentially leading to an increase in treatment planning accuracy. This 85 EFOV can help comfortably accommodate bariatric and other complex cases.
85 cm EFOV offers an expanded view of structures
The extended field of view (EFOV) of 85 cm* enhances patient comfort and setup flexibility as well as accurate visualization of peripheral structures up to the bore. [6] This allows the full anatomy to be visualized, potentially leading to an increase in treatment planning accuracy. This 85 EFOV can help comfortably accommodate bariatric and other complex cases.
The extended field of view (EFOV) of 85 cm* enhances patient comfort and setup flexibility as well as accurate visualization of peripheral structures up to the bore. [6] This allows the full anatomy to be visualized, potentially leading to an increase in treatment planning accuracy. This 85 EFOV can help comfortably accommodate bariatric and other complex cases.
Enhance treatment plan accuracy with an AI-enabled detector
Enhance treatment plan accuracy with an AI-enabled detector
Reduce electronic noise and improve image quality linearity in lower-dose exams with the new NanoPanel Precise XD detector that is designed for AI image reconstruction and offers high in-plan resolution up to 23 lp/cm. Upgrade easily from 2 to 4cm with an in-room detector swap.
Enhance treatment plan accuracy with an AI-enabled detector
Reduce electronic noise and improve image quality linearity in lower-dose exams with the new NanoPanel Precise XD detector that is designed for AI image reconstruction and offers high in-plan resolution up to 23 lp/cm. Upgrade easily from 2 to 4cm with an in-room detector swap.
Enhance treatment plan accuracy with an AI-enabled detector
Reduce electronic noise and improve image quality linearity in lower-dose exams with the new NanoPanel Precise XD detector that is designed for AI image reconstruction and offers high in-plan resolution up to 23 lp/cm. Upgrade easily from 2 to 4cm with an in-room detector swap.
Enhance treatment plan accuracy with an AI-enabled detector
Enhance treatment plan accuracy with an AI-enabled detector
Reduce electronic noise and improve image quality linearity in lower-dose exams with the new NanoPanel Precise XD detector that is designed for AI image reconstruction and offers high in-plan resolution up to 23 lp/cm. Upgrade easily from 2 to 4cm with an in-room detector swap.
High-performance RT table with dual-indexed tabletop
High-performance RT table with dual-indexed tabletop
The high-performance RT table with dual-indexed tabletop supports Varian and Elekta treatment planning systems, multi-vendor immobilization and patient treatment set-ups. It offers a longer scan range of up to 2 meters and lowers to 430 mm from the floor [7,8], allowing patients to get on and off more easily and streamlines workflow with a faster longitudinal speed of up to 400 mm per second. [7,8] The bellows connection and storage are conveniently located within the user zone at the end of the table.
High-performance RT table with dual-indexed tabletop
The high-performance RT table with dual-indexed tabletop supports Varian and Elekta treatment planning systems, multi-vendor immobilization and patient treatment set-ups. It offers a longer scan range of up to 2 meters and lowers to 430 mm from the floor [7,8], allowing patients to get on and off more easily and streamlines workflow with a faster longitudinal speed of up to 400 mm per second. [7,8] The bellows connection and storage are conveniently located within the user zone at the end of the table.
High-performance RT table with dual-indexed tabletop
The high-performance RT table with dual-indexed tabletop supports Varian and Elekta treatment planning systems, multi-vendor immobilization and patient treatment set-ups. It offers a longer scan range of up to 2 meters and lowers to 430 mm from the floor [7,8], allowing patients to get on and off more easily and streamlines workflow with a faster longitudinal speed of up to 400 mm per second. [7,8] The bellows connection and storage are conveniently located within the user zone at the end of the table.
High-performance RT table with dual-indexed tabletop
High-performance RT table with dual-indexed tabletop
The high-performance RT table with dual-indexed tabletop supports Varian and Elekta treatment planning systems, multi-vendor immobilization and patient treatment set-ups. It offers a longer scan range of up to 2 meters and lowers to 430 mm from the floor [7,8], allowing patients to get on and off more easily and streamlines workflow with a faster longitudinal speed of up to 400 mm per second. [7,8] The bellows connection and storage are conveniently located within the user zone at the end of the table.
* Feature availability depends on configuration and/or market.
1. Pending 510(k) - not available for sale in the USA.
2. Not available for sale in all geographies.
3. In clinical practice, the use of Precise Image may reduce CT patient dose depending on the clinical task, patient size and anatomical location. A consultation with a radiologist and a physicist should be made to determine the appropriate dose to obtain diagnostic image quality for the particular clinical task. Dose reduction assessments were performed using reference body protocols with 1.0 mm slices at the “Smoother” setting, and tested on the MITA CT IQ Phantom (CCT189, The Phantom Laboratory) assessing the 10 mm pin and compared to filtered back projection. A range is seen across the 4 pins, using a channelized hoteling observer tool, that includes lower image noise by 85% and improved low-contrast detectability from 0% to 60% at 50% to 80% dose reduction. NPS curve shift is used to evaluate image appearance, as measured on a 20 cm water phantom in the center 50 mm x 50 mm region of interest, with an average shift of 6% or less. Data on file.
4. Tube for Life guarantee availability varies by country. Please contact your local Philips sales representative for details.
5. Based on a third-party survey of 145 users across eight countries. Quantitative Report 2020 Incisive CT. The MarketTech Group. November, 2020. Actual results in other cases may vary.
6. The extended field of view (EFOV) of 70 cm is intended solely for use in treatment preparation and the planning/simulation of radiation therapy. It cannot be used for diagnostic purposes. The HU Deviation of water equivalent material of system phantom positioned (partially) outside the scan FOV with phantom edge adjacent to bore cover is within 15 +/- 15 HU compared to the same object when positioned entirely within the scan FOV. The water equivalent material external contour deviation of body system phantom positioned (partially) outside scan FOV with phantom edge adjacent to bore cover shall be within 1 mm in terms of mean Hausdorff distance compared to the true external contour.
7. As compared to Big Bore RT.
9. Optional.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
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