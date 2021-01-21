Based on its revolutionary fully sealed BlueSeal magnet, BlueSeal XE lets you experience more productive¹ helium-free MR operations. The BlueSeal XE delivers superb image quality, with up to 80% higher sharpness⁷, even for challenging patients, and performs MRI exams up to 3x faster² with SmartSpeed Precise accelerations for all anatomies. Fast overall exam-time is further achieved by simplifying patient handling at the bore with the guided patient setup. Furthermore, the BlueSeal XE offers an immersive audio-visual experience to help calm patients and guide them through MR exams.
Philips BlueSeal uses a new micro-cooling technology which requires only a negligible amount (less than 0.5% of today’s volume¹) of liquid helium for cooling. This fraction of the usual amount of liquid helium is placed in the magnet during manufacturing and then fully sealed. As a result, no liquid helium can escape³, either suddenly during a loss of field or gradually.
Designed to facilitate low siting and other construction costs
Toward uninterrupted MR operations
Ultimate precision at maximum speed with Dual AI⁵
Philips SmartSpeed Precise is our next generation acceleration technique that expands the proven Compressed SENSE and SmartSpeed⁶ technologies with a unique integrated Dual AI⁵ innovation. SmartSpeed Precise takes the leap towards ultimate precision at maximum speed by maximizing image quality with better signal-to-noise ratio and up to 80% higher sharpness⁷ and increasing your imaging speed by up to a factor of 3.²
Increase productivity with Smart Workflow
Allow your staff to focus less on technology and fully engage with patients. By reducing and simplifying the number of steps needed for patient preparation, even new operators who have never worked with the scanner can proceed with confidence. Smart Workflow guides and coaches where required and automates where possible achieving high productivity while enabling your staff to focus on patients.
Work smart from the start
MR Workspace is the new MR Philips console designed to support efficiency and staff satisfaction in the control room through integrated AI assistance, task guidance, and automation. MR Workspace helps technologists, regardless of experience, to manage their workload and keep the daily schedule under control while maintaining focus on the patient. It provides guided and automated workflow and includes step-by-step coaching towards AV analysis. 80% of examination planning is fully automated and results are sent to PACS in 30% less time⁸.
0-click workflow with Smart Reading
Automatically generate reports that adhere to the latest clinical guidelines with Smart Reading, the industry’s first seamless integration⁹ of validated cloud-based AI- reading and reporting applications directly on the MR console. With a an efficient zero-click workflow¹⁰ Smart Reading enables AI-driven report generation, optimized protocol settings and immediate scan quality feedback, all tailored for specific clinical needs like prostate cancer and chronic neuro diseases like Alzheimer’s disease or Multiple Sclerosis. In partnership with computer-aided diagnostics company icometrix for neurological indications and imaging biomarker specialist Quibim for prostate cancer, Smart Reading drives precision to a new level.
Provide an immersive visual experience
Designed to offer a relaxing sensory experience, Ambient Experience provides positive distractions for patients by incorporating dynamic lighting, projection and sound, contributing to a positive, engaging environment to benefit quality of care. From the moment a patient is moved into the scanner, through completion of the scan, the In-bore Connect solution can help patients to relax, follow directions and minimize motion.
Philips for a lifetime support
Take advantage of remote serviceability, AI-enabled predictive maintenance, frequent system updates, perpetual coil replacement, and tailored financing to help improve uptime and manage your total cost of ownership for the life of your system.
Toward uninterrupted MR operations
Ultimate precision at maximum speed with Dual AI⁵
Philips SmartSpeed Precise is our next generation acceleration technique that expands the proven Compressed SENSE and SmartSpeed⁶ technologies with a unique integrated Dual AI⁵ innovation. SmartSpeed Precise takes the leap towards ultimate precision at maximum speed by maximizing image quality with better signal-to-noise ratio and up to 80% higher sharpness⁷ and increasing your imaging speed by up to a factor of 3.²
Increase productivity with Smart Workflow
Allow your staff to focus less on technology and fully engage with patients. By reducing and simplifying the number of steps needed for patient preparation, even new operators who have never worked with the scanner can proceed with confidence. Smart Workflow guides and coaches where required and automates where possible achieving high productivity while enabling your staff to focus on patients.
Work smart from the start
MR Workspace is the new MR Philips console designed to support efficiency and staff satisfaction in the control room through integrated AI assistance, task guidance, and automation. MR Workspace helps technologists, regardless of experience, to manage their workload and keep the daily schedule under control while maintaining focus on the patient. It provides guided and automated workflow and includes step-by-step coaching towards AV analysis. 80% of examination planning is fully automated and results are sent to PACS in 30% less time⁸.
0-click workflow with Smart Reading
Automatically generate reports that adhere to the latest clinical guidelines with Smart Reading, the industry’s first seamless integration⁹ of validated cloud-based AI- reading and reporting applications directly on the MR console. With a an efficient zero-click workflow¹⁰ Smart Reading enables AI-driven report generation, optimized protocol settings and immediate scan quality feedback, all tailored for specific clinical needs like prostate cancer and chronic neuro diseases like Alzheimer’s disease or Multiple Sclerosis. In partnership with computer-aided diagnostics company icometrix for neurological indications and imaging biomarker specialist Quibim for prostate cancer, Smart Reading drives precision to a new level.
Provide an immersive visual experience
Designed to offer a relaxing sensory experience, Ambient Experience provides positive distractions for patients by incorporating dynamic lighting, projection and sound, contributing to a positive, engaging environment to benefit quality of care. From the moment a patient is moved into the scanner, through completion of the scan, the In-bore Connect solution can help patients to relax, follow directions and minimize motion.
Philips for a lifetime support
Take advantage of remote serviceability, AI-enabled predictive maintenance, frequent system updates, perpetual coil replacement, and tailored financing to help improve uptime and manage your total cost of ownership for the life of your system.
3. Even in the rare case of the magnet becoming unsealed, the negligible amount of helium escaping would not materially affect the oxygen in the room.
4. Compared to conventional zero boil off and sealed 1.5T systems in the industry. Based on published product data.
5. Reconstruction technology consisting of a first AI engine applied at the source of signal (Adaptive CS-NET) and a second AI engine applied on the raw complex imaging data (Precise Net).
6. On average, measured across a sample of sited from Philips MR Installed Base.
7. Compared to Philips SENSE/ C-SENSE imaging.
8. Compared to a workstation.
9. Seamless indicates the workflow is an automatically enabled post-processing step in MR-console. Validation of the AI applications is done by the 3rd party and not by Philips.
10. Workflow refers to steps after completion of data-acquisition to AI processing. No additional user-interaction is required to send data to the External application cloud and to receive reports in PACS.
BlueSeal XE is not yet CE marked, and not available for sale.
