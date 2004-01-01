Replacement for all currently available telemetry pouches, count: 50 (989803137831; 989803174141; 989803101971). The carry pouch encloses and protects a patient worn monitor with its compatible ECG/SpO2 patient monitoring accessories, to allow continuous and seamless monitoring of ambulatory adult and pediatric patients inside a hospital.
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