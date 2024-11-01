X5-1c transthoracic echo transducer provides exceptional cardiac image quality on a wide range of patients. PureWave xMatrix sector array transducer, powered by the nSight Plus system architecture. 5 to 1 MHz extended operating frequency range for adult echo applications in 2D, Live xPlane and Live 3D modes. A unique curved lens fits within the rib spaces more easily.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
|Technology:
|
|Frequency range:
|
|Aperture:
|
|Volume of field of view:
|
|Applications:
|
|Number of elements:
|
|Array type:
|
|Field of view:
|
|Biopsy Capable:
|
|Technology:
|
|Frequency range:
|
|Technology:
|
|Frequency range:
|
|Aperture:
|
|Volume of field of view:
|
|Applications:
|
|Number of elements:
|
|Array type:
|
|Field of view:
|
|Biopsy Capable:
|
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
Svetainė skirta tik asmenims, naudojantiems medicinos priemones profesinėje veikloje, įskaitant sveikatos priežiūros specialistams, profesinę veiklą vykdantiems asmenims, atstovaujantiems sveikatos priežiūros įstaigą ar medicinos priemonėmis prekiaujančią organizaciją.
Ar esate asmuo, atitinkantis aukščiau nurodytus kriterijus?