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EverFlo

Home oxygen system

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Until now, oxygen concentrators have been very similar - heavy, bulky, noisy, or requiring frequent maintenance. EverFlo from Respironics is a unique stationary concentrator that delivers what homecare providers want and patients deserve.

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Features
Compact design

Compact design looks less like a medical machine

EverFlo's ergonomic design takes up less space and doesn't draw as much attention.

Compact design looks less like a medical machine

EverFlo's ergonomic design takes up less space and doesn't draw as much attention.

Compact design looks less like a medical machine

EverFlo's ergonomic design takes up less space and doesn't draw as much attention.
Lightweight

Lightweight for easy transport

The EverFlo Oxygen concentrator weighs in at only 31 pounds, reducing shipping and storage costs and risk of injury.

Lightweight for easy transport

The EverFlo Oxygen concentrator weighs in at only 31 pounds, reducing shipping and storage costs and risk of injury.

Lightweight for easy transport

The EverFlo Oxygen concentrator weighs in at only 31 pounds, reducing shipping and storage costs and risk of injury.
The Right Fit

The Right Fit series focuses on patients' needs

EverFlo is part of the Right Fit, a complete portfolio of oxygen products and programs inspired by patients and built for business.

The Right Fit series focuses on patients' needs

EverFlo is part of the Right Fit, a complete portfolio of oxygen products and programs inspired by patients and built for business.

The Right Fit series focuses on patients' needs

EverFlo is part of the Right Fit, a complete portfolio of oxygen products and programs inspired by patients and built for business.
Low maintenance

Low maintenance for reduced service costs

No homecare provider filter change for two years. Patients do not ever have to change filters.

Low maintenance for reduced service costs

No homecare provider filter change for two years. Patients do not ever have to change filters.

Low maintenance for reduced service costs

No homecare provider filter change for two years. Patients do not ever have to change filters.
Lower power consumption

Lower power consumption makes EverFlo patient-friendly

The system uses less electricity and produces less heat.

Lower power consumption makes EverFlo patient-friendly

The system uses less electricity and produces less heat.

Lower power consumption makes EverFlo patient-friendly

The system uses less electricity and produces less heat.
Humidifier Bottle Platform

Humidifier Bottle Platform for extra flexibility

The platform is designed to be compatible with all bottle styles and features an easy-to-use closure.

Humidifier Bottle Platform for extra flexibility

The platform is designed to be compatible with all bottle styles and features an easy-to-use closure.

Humidifier Bottle Platform for extra flexibility

The platform is designed to be compatible with all bottle styles and features an easy-to-use closure.
Recessed flow meter

Recessed flow meter reduces accidental breakage

Recessed flow meter reduces accidental breakage

Recessed flow meter reduces accidental breakage

Recessed flow meter reduces accidental breakage

Recessed flow meter reduces accidental breakage

Recessed flow meter reduces accidental breakage
Oxygen purity indicator option

Oxygen purity indicator option for increased security

EverFlo is available with or without oxygen purity indicator. This OPI (Oxygen Percentage Indicator) ultrasonically measures oxygen output as a purity indication.

Oxygen purity indicator option for increased security

EverFlo is available with or without oxygen purity indicator. This OPI (Oxygen Percentage Indicator) ultrasonically measures oxygen output as a purity indication.

Oxygen purity indicator option for increased security

EverFlo is available with or without oxygen purity indicator. This OPI (Oxygen Percentage Indicator) ultrasonically measures oxygen output as a purity indication.
Durable metal cannula

Durable metal cannula is less likely to break

Durable metal cannula is less likely to break

Durable metal cannula is less likely to break

Durable metal cannula is less likely to break

Durable metal cannula is less likely to break

Durable metal cannula is less likely to break
  • Compact design
  • Lightweight
  • The Right Fit
  • Low maintenance
See all features
Compact design

Compact design looks less like a medical machine

EverFlo's ergonomic design takes up less space and doesn't draw as much attention.

Compact design looks less like a medical machine

EverFlo's ergonomic design takes up less space and doesn't draw as much attention.

Compact design looks less like a medical machine

EverFlo's ergonomic design takes up less space and doesn't draw as much attention.
Lightweight

Lightweight for easy transport

The EverFlo Oxygen concentrator weighs in at only 31 pounds, reducing shipping and storage costs and risk of injury.

Lightweight for easy transport

The EverFlo Oxygen concentrator weighs in at only 31 pounds, reducing shipping and storage costs and risk of injury.

Lightweight for easy transport

The EverFlo Oxygen concentrator weighs in at only 31 pounds, reducing shipping and storage costs and risk of injury.
The Right Fit

The Right Fit series focuses on patients' needs

EverFlo is part of the Right Fit, a complete portfolio of oxygen products and programs inspired by patients and built for business.

The Right Fit series focuses on patients' needs

EverFlo is part of the Right Fit, a complete portfolio of oxygen products and programs inspired by patients and built for business.

The Right Fit series focuses on patients' needs

EverFlo is part of the Right Fit, a complete portfolio of oxygen products and programs inspired by patients and built for business.
Low maintenance

Low maintenance for reduced service costs

No homecare provider filter change for two years. Patients do not ever have to change filters.

Low maintenance for reduced service costs

No homecare provider filter change for two years. Patients do not ever have to change filters.

Low maintenance for reduced service costs

No homecare provider filter change for two years. Patients do not ever have to change filters.
Lower power consumption

Lower power consumption makes EverFlo patient-friendly

The system uses less electricity and produces less heat.

Lower power consumption makes EverFlo patient-friendly

The system uses less electricity and produces less heat.

Lower power consumption makes EverFlo patient-friendly

The system uses less electricity and produces less heat.
Humidifier Bottle Platform

Humidifier Bottle Platform for extra flexibility

The platform is designed to be compatible with all bottle styles and features an easy-to-use closure.

Humidifier Bottle Platform for extra flexibility

The platform is designed to be compatible with all bottle styles and features an easy-to-use closure.

Humidifier Bottle Platform for extra flexibility

The platform is designed to be compatible with all bottle styles and features an easy-to-use closure.
Recessed flow meter

Recessed flow meter reduces accidental breakage

Recessed flow meter reduces accidental breakage

Recessed flow meter reduces accidental breakage

Recessed flow meter reduces accidental breakage

Recessed flow meter reduces accidental breakage

Recessed flow meter reduces accidental breakage
Oxygen purity indicator option

Oxygen purity indicator option for increased security

EverFlo is available with or without oxygen purity indicator. This OPI (Oxygen Percentage Indicator) ultrasonically measures oxygen output as a purity indication.

Oxygen purity indicator option for increased security

EverFlo is available with or without oxygen purity indicator. This OPI (Oxygen Percentage Indicator) ultrasonically measures oxygen output as a purity indication.

Oxygen purity indicator option for increased security

EverFlo is available with or without oxygen purity indicator. This OPI (Oxygen Percentage Indicator) ultrasonically measures oxygen output as a purity indication.
Durable metal cannula

Durable metal cannula is less likely to break

Durable metal cannula is less likely to break

Durable metal cannula is less likely to break

Durable metal cannula is less likely to break

Durable metal cannula is less likely to break

Durable metal cannula is less likely to break

Specifications

General system
General system
Input Voltage
  • 120 +/- 10% VAC
Dimensions
  • 58.4 cm H x 38.1 cm W x 24.1 cm D (23" H x 15" W x 9.5" D)
Input Frequency
  • 60 Hz
Average Power Consumption
  • 350 W
OPI (Oxygen Percentage Indicator) Alarm Levels
  • Low Oxygen (82%) and Very Low Oxygen (70%)
Oxygen concentration* (at 5 LPM)
  • 93 +/- 3 %
Weight
  • 14 (31) kg (lbs)
Outlet Pressure
  • 5.5 PSI
Liter Flow
  • 0.5-5 l/min
Sound level
  • 45 (typical) dB
Operating Temperature
  • 12°C to 32°C/55°F to 90°F
Storage/Transport Humidity
  • -34°C to 71°C (-30°F to 160°F) up to 95% relative humidity
Operating Humidity
  • up to 95 %
Operating Altitude
  • 0 to 2286 m (0 to 7500 ft)
General system
General system
Input Voltage
  • 120 +/- 10% VAC
Dimensions
  • 58.4 cm H x 38.1 cm W x 24.1 cm D (23" H x 15" W x 9.5" D)
See all specifications
General system
General system
Input Voltage
  • 120 +/- 10% VAC
Dimensions
  • 58.4 cm H x 38.1 cm W x 24.1 cm D (23" H x 15" W x 9.5" D)
Input Frequency
  • 60 Hz
Average Power Consumption
  • 350 W
OPI (Oxygen Percentage Indicator) Alarm Levels
  • Low Oxygen (82%) and Very Low Oxygen (70%)
Oxygen concentration* (at 5 LPM)
  • 93 +/- 3 %
Weight
  • 14 (31) kg (lbs)
Outlet Pressure
  • 5.5 PSI
Liter Flow
  • 0.5-5 l/min
Sound level
  • 45 (typical) dB
Operating Temperature
  • 12°C to 32°C/55°F to 90°F
Storage/Transport Humidity
  • -34°C to 71°C (-30°F to 160°F) up to 95% relative humidity
Operating Humidity
  • up to 95 %
Operating Altitude
  • 0 to 2286 m (0 to 7500 ft)
  • Device operation above or outside of the specified voltage, LPM, temperature, humidity and/or altitude values may decrease oxygen concentration levels.

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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