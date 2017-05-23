Put quality first with Philips Ingenia 1.5T MRI system. Digital clarity and speed¹ help clinicians diagnose with confidence, explore new applications, and work productively. Great patient reviews build your image in the community. All supported by our commitment to helping you grow.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR¹ and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.
High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR¹ and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.
High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR¹ and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.
High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR¹ and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.
Turn the MRI exam into an event. This immersive In-bore experience offers headfirst patients a comforting, engaging visual/audio distraction. Voice guidance can be given through the headphones, helping patients to relax and hold still for better image quality.
Turn the MRI exam into an event. This immersive In-bore experience offers headfirst patients a comforting, engaging visual/audio distraction. Voice guidance can be given through the headphones, helping patients to relax and hold still for better image quality.
Turn the MRI exam into an event. This immersive In-bore experience offers headfirst patients a comforting, engaging visual/audio distraction. Voice guidance can be given through the headphones, helping patients to relax and hold still for better image quality.
Turn the MRI exam into an event. This immersive In-bore experience offers headfirst patients a comforting, engaging visual/audio distraction. Voice guidance can be given through the headphones, helping patients to relax and hold still for better image quality.
IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.
IntelliSpace Portal
IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.
IntelliSpace Portal
IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.
IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.
Advanced MRI
Advanced MRI
Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.
Advanced MRI
Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.
Advanced MRI
Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.
Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.
High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR¹ and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.
High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR¹ and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.
High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR¹ and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.
High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR¹ and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.
Turn the MRI exam into an event. This immersive In-bore experience offers headfirst patients a comforting, engaging visual/audio distraction. Voice guidance can be given through the headphones, helping patients to relax and hold still for better image quality.
Turn the MRI exam into an event. This immersive In-bore experience offers headfirst patients a comforting, engaging visual/audio distraction. Voice guidance can be given through the headphones, helping patients to relax and hold still for better image quality.
Turn the MRI exam into an event. This immersive In-bore experience offers headfirst patients a comforting, engaging visual/audio distraction. Voice guidance can be given through the headphones, helping patients to relax and hold still for better image quality.
Turn the MRI exam into an event. This immersive In-bore experience offers headfirst patients a comforting, engaging visual/audio distraction. Voice guidance can be given through the headphones, helping patients to relax and hold still for better image quality.
IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.
IntelliSpace Portal
IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.
IntelliSpace Portal
IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.
IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.
Advanced MRI
Advanced MRI
Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.
Advanced MRI
Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.
Advanced MRI
Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.
Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.
Overcoming motion challenges for first-time-right MR imaging
Bowel or respiratory motion can lead to difficulties in making a diagnosis, a need for rescanning or a loss of diagnostic confidence. MultiVane XD helps to get first-time-right image quality in the presence of motion.
FieldStrength provides regular features and articles on magnetic resonance imaging. It serves as a resource for Philips MRI users to share solutions to their day-to-day challenges in MRI clinical practice.
¹, ² Up to 40% more SNR compared to Achieva as non digital/dStream system
³. Hinged upon the unique FlexCoverage Posterior coil that provides neck-to-toe coverage without the need for any manual removal or repositioning, iPatient enables imaging with fewer coils and reduces coil positioning and patient setup time
⁴. Premium IQ defined as increased SNR and speed and improved fat-free and motion-free imaging obtained on dStream with dS SENSE, mDIXON and MultiVane XD compared to Achieva with SENSE, Dixon and Propeller
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
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