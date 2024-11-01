The IntelliVue Pulse Oximetry Module is for use with IntelliVue Patient Monitors MP40-MP90 and MX500-MX850. The module allows non-invasive measurement of arterial oxygenation saturation using light transmitted through tissue.
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|Electromagnetic Compatibility
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|Compatible with the following Philips patient monitoring systems
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|Max Weight
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|Dimensions
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|Operating Temperature Range
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|Storage Temperature Range
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|Operating Humidity Range
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|Storage Humidity Range
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|Operating Altitude Range
|
|Storage Altitude Range
|
|Electromagnetic Compatibility
|
|Compatible with the following Philips patient monitoring systems
|
|Electromagnetic Compatibility
|
|Compatible with the following Philips patient monitoring systems
|
|Max Weight
|
|Dimensions
|
|Operating Temperature Range
|
|Storage Temperature Range
|
|Operating Humidity Range
|
|Storage Humidity Range
|
|Operating Altitude Range
|
|Storage Altitude Range
|
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