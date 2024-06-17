Search terms

Expression MR400

MR Patient Care

Find similar products

Elevate your monitoring capabilities from MR-level to bedside-level.

Contact & support

Media Gallery

Features
Maintaining Patient Monitoring During MRI and Across Care Transitions
Maintaining Patient Monitoring During MRI and Across Care Transitions video

Maintaining Patient Monitoring During MRI and Across Care Transitions

Patient movement across care environments requires continuity of information. From the ICU to the MRI suite, maintaining visibility of patient data, including during the MRI scan, supports clinical workflows and informed decision-making across settings. Connected monitoring helps extend access to patient information throughout these transitions, supporting care teams as they manage patients across the hospital stay. Take a moment to watch and see how this story comes to life.

Maintaining Patient Monitoring During MRI and Across Care Transitions

Maintaining Patient Monitoring During MRI and Across Care Transitions video

Patient movement across care environments requires continuity of information. From the ICU to the MRI suite, maintaining visibility of patient data, including during the MRI scan, supports clinical workflows and informed decision-making across settings. Connected monitoring helps extend access to patient information throughout these transitions, supporting care teams as they manage patients across the hospital stay. Take a moment to watch and see how this story comes to life.

Maintaining Patient Monitoring During MRI and Across Care Transitions

Patient movement across care environments requires continuity of information. From the ICU to the MRI suite, maintaining visibility of patient data, including during the MRI scan, supports clinical workflows and informed decision-making across settings. Connected monitoring helps extend access to patient information throughout these transitions, supporting care teams as they manage patients across the hospital stay. Take a moment to watch and see how this story comes to life.
Click here for more information
Maintaining Patient Monitoring During MRI and Across Care Transitions
Maintaining Patient Monitoring During MRI and Across Care Transitions video

Maintaining Patient Monitoring During MRI and Across Care Transitions

Patient movement across care environments requires continuity of information. From the ICU to the MRI suite, maintaining visibility of patient data, including during the MRI scan, supports clinical workflows and informed decision-making across settings. Connected monitoring helps extend access to patient information throughout these transitions, supporting care teams as they manage patients across the hospital stay. Take a moment to watch and see how this story comes to life.
Bedside thinking comes to MR
Bedside thinking comes to MR

Bedside thinking comes to MR

In a perfect world there would be no difference between MR and bedside patient monitors. Expression MR400 takes a bold step toward that ideal with bedside-quality parameters – SINC (SpO2, IBP, NIBP, and CO2), alarm flags that redefine pre-emptive intelligence, 15.6” LCD widescreen viewing with the familiarity of a bedside interface, and an exclusive combination of ECG advances from the patient to the waveform.

Bedside thinking comes to MR

Bedside thinking comes to MR
In a perfect world there would be no difference between MR and bedside patient monitors. Expression MR400 takes a bold step toward that ideal with bedside-quality parameters – SINC (SpO2, IBP, NIBP, and CO2), alarm flags that redefine pre-emptive intelligence, 15.6” LCD widescreen viewing with the familiarity of a bedside interface, and an exclusive combination of ECG advances from the patient to the waveform.

Bedside thinking comes to MR

In a perfect world there would be no difference between MR and bedside patient monitors. Expression MR400 takes a bold step toward that ideal with bedside-quality parameters – SINC (SpO2, IBP, NIBP, and CO2), alarm flags that redefine pre-emptive intelligence, 15.6” LCD widescreen viewing with the familiarity of a bedside interface, and an exclusive combination of ECG advances from the patient to the waveform.
Click here for more information
Bedside thinking comes to MR
Bedside thinking comes to MR

Bedside thinking comes to MR

In a perfect world there would be no difference between MR and bedside patient monitors. Expression MR400 takes a bold step toward that ideal with bedside-quality parameters – SINC (SpO2, IBP, NIBP, and CO2), alarm flags that redefine pre-emptive intelligence, 15.6” LCD widescreen viewing with the familiarity of a bedside interface, and an exclusive combination of ECG advances from the patient to the waveform.
Make the most of the MR experience
Make the most of the MR experience

Make the most of the MR experience

Expression MR400 provides flexibility in exam protocols, freedom of movement, and automated intelligence to support you. Monitor patients even when optimizing protocols up to 4W/kg SAR and 7.2µT B1rms. Improve care and create a comfortable work environment by reducing restrictions that normally accompany monitor placement relative to the patient and magnet.

Make the most of the MR experience

Make the most of the MR experience
Expression MR400 provides flexibility in exam protocols, freedom of movement, and automated intelligence to support you. Monitor patients even when optimizing protocols up to 4W/kg SAR and 7.2µT B1rms. Improve care and create a comfortable work environment by reducing restrictions that normally accompany monitor placement relative to the patient and magnet.

Make the most of the MR experience

Expression MR400 provides flexibility in exam protocols, freedom of movement, and automated intelligence to support you. Monitor patients even when optimizing protocols up to 4W/kg SAR and 7.2µT B1rms. Improve care and create a comfortable work environment by reducing restrictions that normally accompany monitor placement relative to the patient and magnet.
Click here for more information
Make the most of the MR experience
Make the most of the MR experience

Make the most of the MR experience

Expression MR400 provides flexibility in exam protocols, freedom of movement, and automated intelligence to support you. Monitor patients even when optimizing protocols up to 4W/kg SAR and 7.2µT B1rms. Improve care and create a comfortable work environment by reducing restrictions that normally accompany monitor placement relative to the patient and magnet.
New opportunities, new rewards
New opportunities, new rewards

New opportunities, new rewards

Expression MR400 can put you in touch with the MR procedures that potentially gets patients home sooner. Expect high-quality monitoring of anesthetic agents and body temperature, advanced cardiac architecture for superior ECG signal and wireless gating, and positioning flexibility during functional MR procedures.

New opportunities, new rewards

New opportunities, new rewards
Expression MR400 can put you in touch with the MR procedures that potentially gets patients home sooner. Expect high-quality monitoring of anesthetic agents and body temperature, advanced cardiac architecture for superior ECG signal and wireless gating, and positioning flexibility during functional MR procedures.

New opportunities, new rewards

Expression MR400 can put you in touch with the MR procedures that potentially gets patients home sooner. Expect high-quality monitoring of anesthetic agents and body temperature, advanced cardiac architecture for superior ECG signal and wireless gating, and positioning flexibility during functional MR procedures.
Click here for more information
New opportunities, new rewards
New opportunities, new rewards

New opportunities, new rewards

Expression MR400 can put you in touch with the MR procedures that potentially gets patients home sooner. Expect high-quality monitoring of anesthetic agents and body temperature, advanced cardiac architecture for superior ECG signal and wireless gating, and positioning flexibility during functional MR procedures.
  • Maintaining Patient Monitoring During MRI and Across Care Transitions
  • Bedside thinking comes to MR
  • Make the most of the MR experience
  • New opportunities, new rewards
See all features
Maintaining Patient Monitoring During MRI and Across Care Transitions
Maintaining Patient Monitoring During MRI and Across Care Transitions video

Maintaining Patient Monitoring During MRI and Across Care Transitions

Patient movement across care environments requires continuity of information. From the ICU to the MRI suite, maintaining visibility of patient data, including during the MRI scan, supports clinical workflows and informed decision-making across settings. Connected monitoring helps extend access to patient information throughout these transitions, supporting care teams as they manage patients across the hospital stay. Take a moment to watch and see how this story comes to life.

Maintaining Patient Monitoring During MRI and Across Care Transitions

Maintaining Patient Monitoring During MRI and Across Care Transitions video

Patient movement across care environments requires continuity of information. From the ICU to the MRI suite, maintaining visibility of patient data, including during the MRI scan, supports clinical workflows and informed decision-making across settings. Connected monitoring helps extend access to patient information throughout these transitions, supporting care teams as they manage patients across the hospital stay. Take a moment to watch and see how this story comes to life.

Maintaining Patient Monitoring During MRI and Across Care Transitions

Patient movement across care environments requires continuity of information. From the ICU to the MRI suite, maintaining visibility of patient data, including during the MRI scan, supports clinical workflows and informed decision-making across settings. Connected monitoring helps extend access to patient information throughout these transitions, supporting care teams as they manage patients across the hospital stay. Take a moment to watch and see how this story comes to life.
Click here for more information
Maintaining Patient Monitoring During MRI and Across Care Transitions
Maintaining Patient Monitoring During MRI and Across Care Transitions video

Maintaining Patient Monitoring During MRI and Across Care Transitions

Patient movement across care environments requires continuity of information. From the ICU to the MRI suite, maintaining visibility of patient data, including during the MRI scan, supports clinical workflows and informed decision-making across settings. Connected monitoring helps extend access to patient information throughout these transitions, supporting care teams as they manage patients across the hospital stay. Take a moment to watch and see how this story comes to life.
Bedside thinking comes to MR
Bedside thinking comes to MR

Bedside thinking comes to MR

In a perfect world there would be no difference between MR and bedside patient monitors. Expression MR400 takes a bold step toward that ideal with bedside-quality parameters – SINC (SpO2, IBP, NIBP, and CO2), alarm flags that redefine pre-emptive intelligence, 15.6” LCD widescreen viewing with the familiarity of a bedside interface, and an exclusive combination of ECG advances from the patient to the waveform.

Bedside thinking comes to MR

Bedside thinking comes to MR
In a perfect world there would be no difference between MR and bedside patient monitors. Expression MR400 takes a bold step toward that ideal with bedside-quality parameters – SINC (SpO2, IBP, NIBP, and CO2), alarm flags that redefine pre-emptive intelligence, 15.6” LCD widescreen viewing with the familiarity of a bedside interface, and an exclusive combination of ECG advances from the patient to the waveform.

Bedside thinking comes to MR

In a perfect world there would be no difference between MR and bedside patient monitors. Expression MR400 takes a bold step toward that ideal with bedside-quality parameters – SINC (SpO2, IBP, NIBP, and CO2), alarm flags that redefine pre-emptive intelligence, 15.6” LCD widescreen viewing with the familiarity of a bedside interface, and an exclusive combination of ECG advances from the patient to the waveform.
Click here for more information
Bedside thinking comes to MR
Bedside thinking comes to MR

Bedside thinking comes to MR

In a perfect world there would be no difference between MR and bedside patient monitors. Expression MR400 takes a bold step toward that ideal with bedside-quality parameters – SINC (SpO2, IBP, NIBP, and CO2), alarm flags that redefine pre-emptive intelligence, 15.6” LCD widescreen viewing with the familiarity of a bedside interface, and an exclusive combination of ECG advances from the patient to the waveform.
Make the most of the MR experience
Make the most of the MR experience

Make the most of the MR experience

Expression MR400 provides flexibility in exam protocols, freedom of movement, and automated intelligence to support you. Monitor patients even when optimizing protocols up to 4W/kg SAR and 7.2µT B1rms. Improve care and create a comfortable work environment by reducing restrictions that normally accompany monitor placement relative to the patient and magnet.

Make the most of the MR experience

Make the most of the MR experience
Expression MR400 provides flexibility in exam protocols, freedom of movement, and automated intelligence to support you. Monitor patients even when optimizing protocols up to 4W/kg SAR and 7.2µT B1rms. Improve care and create a comfortable work environment by reducing restrictions that normally accompany monitor placement relative to the patient and magnet.

Make the most of the MR experience

Expression MR400 provides flexibility in exam protocols, freedom of movement, and automated intelligence to support you. Monitor patients even when optimizing protocols up to 4W/kg SAR and 7.2µT B1rms. Improve care and create a comfortable work environment by reducing restrictions that normally accompany monitor placement relative to the patient and magnet.
Click here for more information
Make the most of the MR experience
Make the most of the MR experience

Make the most of the MR experience

Expression MR400 provides flexibility in exam protocols, freedom of movement, and automated intelligence to support you. Monitor patients even when optimizing protocols up to 4W/kg SAR and 7.2µT B1rms. Improve care and create a comfortable work environment by reducing restrictions that normally accompany monitor placement relative to the patient and magnet.
New opportunities, new rewards
New opportunities, new rewards

New opportunities, new rewards

Expression MR400 can put you in touch with the MR procedures that potentially gets patients home sooner. Expect high-quality monitoring of anesthetic agents and body temperature, advanced cardiac architecture for superior ECG signal and wireless gating, and positioning flexibility during functional MR procedures.

New opportunities, new rewards

New opportunities, new rewards
Expression MR400 can put you in touch with the MR procedures that potentially gets patients home sooner. Expect high-quality monitoring of anesthetic agents and body temperature, advanced cardiac architecture for superior ECG signal and wireless gating, and positioning flexibility during functional MR procedures.

New opportunities, new rewards

Expression MR400 can put you in touch with the MR procedures that potentially gets patients home sooner. Expect high-quality monitoring of anesthetic agents and body temperature, advanced cardiac architecture for superior ECG signal and wireless gating, and positioning flexibility during functional MR procedures.
Click here for more information
New opportunities, new rewards
New opportunities, new rewards

New opportunities, new rewards

Expression MR400 can put you in touch with the MR procedures that potentially gets patients home sooner. Expect high-quality monitoring of anesthetic agents and body temperature, advanced cardiac architecture for superior ECG signal and wireless gating, and positioning flexibility during functional MR procedures.

Documentation

Brochure (3)

Brochure

Brochure (3)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (3)

Brochure

Specifications

Specifications
Specifications
Display
  • 15.6" (39.5 cm) LCD
  • Touch screen
MR compatibility
  • 5,000 Gauss
  • 7.2 uT B1 rms
  • 4W/Kg SAR
  • 3T
Parameters
  • Wireless ECG
  • Wireless SpO2
  • NIBP
  • CO2
  • IBP
  • Temperature
  • Agents
Featured Parameters
  • Wireless ECG 3.0
  • Bedside - SINC - parameters
  • Alarm flags
  • Advanced alarm
  • Multi priority technical and clinical
  • Extreme bradycardia
  • Extreme tachycardia
  • Apnea
  • Gauss detection
  • MAC values
Specifications
Specifications
Display
  • 15.6" (39.5 cm) LCD
  • Touch screen
MR compatibility
  • 5,000 Gauss
  • 7.2 uT B1 rms
  • 4W/Kg SAR
  • 3T
See all specifications
Specifications
Specifications
Display
  • 15.6" (39.5 cm) LCD
  • Touch screen
MR compatibility
  • 5,000 Gauss
  • 7.2 uT B1 rms
  • 4W/Kg SAR
  • 3T
Parameters
  • Wireless ECG
  • Wireless SpO2
  • NIBP
  • CO2
  • IBP
  • Temperature
  • Agents
Featured Parameters
  • Wireless ECG 3.0
  • Bedside - SINC - parameters
  • Alarm flags
  • Advanced alarm
  • Multi priority technical and clinical
  • Extreme bradycardia
  • Extreme tachycardia
  • Apnea
  • Gauss detection
  • MAC values

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. Visos teisės saugomos.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.

Jūs pateksite į Lietuvos „Philips Healthcare“ svetainę.
Please select the checkbox

Svetainė skirta tik asmenims, naudojantiems medicinos priemones profesinėje veikloje, įskaitant sveikatos priežiūros specialistams, profesinę veiklą vykdantiems asmenims, atstovaujantiems sveikatos priežiūros įstaigą ar medicinos priemonėmis prekiaujančią organizaciją.

Ar esate asmuo, atitinkantis aukščiau nurodytus kriterijus?

Taip Ne