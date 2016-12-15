Upgrade Kit 12-15/16 long leads IEC

Long Upgrade Kit banana posts shielded 12-15/16 leads IEC color coded for pageWriter TC 70. Consisting of 4 additional long lead assy (48" (1.22m)), 6 shorting plugs, 2 lead separators 3.4 diameter, 4 banana post adapters, 6 colored rings, 4 white base rings and instructions for use. The long additions lead sets come pre-assembled with the white base ring and the banana post adapters. 1 kit = 1 sales unit.
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|Patient Application
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|Application Site
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|Lead Set Length
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|Number of Leads
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|Shielded
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|Electrode Attachment Method
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|Color Coding
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|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
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|Product Category
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|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
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|Product Type
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|CE Certified
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|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|Packaging Unit
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|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
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|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Use with Other Supplies
|
|Patient Application
|
|Application Site
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Patient Application
|
|Application Site
|
|Lead Set Length
|
|Number of Leads
|
|Shielded
|
|Electrode Attachment Method
|
|Color Coding
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Type
|
|CE Certified
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Use with Other Supplies
|
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