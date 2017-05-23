Adult disposable radiolucent 5 IEC

Adult disposable radiolucent ECG electrode leadset, IEC; 1 meter (39 inch) color-coded, unshielded, carbon leadwires; not for use with Philips Telemetry Systems or Monitor-Defibs
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|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Product Type
|
|CE Certified
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|Package Weight
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Patient Application
|
|Material
|
|Gel-Type
|
|Electrode Size
|
|Electrode Shape
|
|Electrode Connector Type
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Patient Application
|
|Material
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Product Type
|
|CE Certified
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|Package Weight
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Patient Application
|
|Material
|
|Gel-Type
|
|Electrode Size
|
|Electrode Shape
|
|Electrode Connector Type
|
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