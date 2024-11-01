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CT visualization across the enterprise

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Now you can review, analyze, diagnose², and collaborate from virtually any workspace within the enterprise. With more than a dozen CT visualization applications available through the IntelliSpace Portal 7.0, you’re in control. Be it comprehensive cardiac analysis, or virtual colonoscopy, routine CTA or coronary plaque analysis, you choose where and when to read analyze and interpret images, who to collaborate with, and how to communicate your results.

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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