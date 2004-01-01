The Lumify S4-1 for iOS phased array transducer now allows easy connection to iOS devices with additional Lumify for iOS accessories pre-bundled and ready to use.The S4-1 provides high resolution imaging for abdominal and cardiac applications: Cardiac, Ob/Gyn, Lung, Abdomen and FAST imaging preset optimizations. With a battery-free transducer for lightweight control, a quick-connect platform for professional collaboration, and convenient connectivity for data sharing. Lumify brings you countless real-world applications, in real time.
Learn more about the Philips Lumify S4-1 Phased Array transducer in the specification table below.
Use Lumify with your compatible Apple devices in just a few steps
Lumify brings ultrasound capabilities to the palm of your hand, allowing users to connect their compatible Apple devices in just a few steps. Ensure your iOS device is compatible with Philips Lumify system with Lumify Power Module (LPM), Lumify Rigid cables, Lumify Flex cables, Lumify mounting plate, Philips Lumify iOS App. Upon ordering the necessary Lumify iOS accessories are packaged together and ready to use with your compatible iOS devices.
Continuous Scanning:
With 2-5 hours of continuous scanning capabilities, it offers ongoing clarity in the most urgent situations.
With ongoing app updates, we’ll keep you up-to-date by putting all our latest features at your fingertips.
Convenient Connectivity:
Lumify gives you the power to quickly send and share images, notes, and diagnostic data.* Data is delivered via email, DICOM to PACS, a shared network, or a local directory.
*User is responsible for complying with patient data privacy regulations.
Lumify gives you the power to quickly send and share images, notes, and diagnostic data.* Data is delivered via email, DICOM to PACS, a shared network, or a local directory.
*User is responsible for complying with patient data privacy regulations.
Ongoing Support:
As with all Philips products, Lumify comes with continuous support and global service to help keep you up and running. We’ve also created a Lumify FAQ page to offer answers to common questions.
Philips Lumify with Reacts offers a quick-connect platform to help you collaborate with other healthcare professionals using real-time 2-way video and audio calls and live ultrasound streaming.
Accessible Pricing:
Lumify is an ultrasound that offers straight-forward pricing for maximum accessibility, with no hidden fees. Because Lumify works on your existing compatible smart devices, there’s no additional cost built-in for a monitor.
Continuous Scanning:
With 2-5 hours of continuous scanning capabilities, it offers ongoing clarity in the most urgent situations.
Convenient Connectivity:
Lumify gives you the power to quickly send and share images, notes, and diagnostic data.* Data is delivered via email, DICOM to PACS, a shared network, or a local directory.
*User is responsible for complying with patient data privacy regulations.
Ongoing Support:
As with all Philips products, Lumify comes with continuous support and global service to help keep you up and running. We’ve also created a Lumify FAQ page to offer answers to common questions.
Accessible Pricing:
Lumify is an ultrasound that offers straight-forward pricing for maximum accessibility, with no hidden fees. Because Lumify works on your existing compatible smart devices, there’s no additional cost built-in for a monitor.
Specifications
Field of view
90°
Applications
Abdomen, Cardiac, FAST, Lung, OB/GYN
Bandwidth
4-1 MHz
Footprint
20.2 mm
Scan depth
Up to 30 cm
Imaging features
2D, Color Doppler, M-mode, advanced XRES, multivariate harmonic imaging
and B-line detection in lung imaging
Contains in the box
Outright Lumify purchase includes:
Contains Lumify iOS Power Module, Lumify iOS charging cable,
