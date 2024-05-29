As an adjunct to conventional angiographic interventions, the Visions PV .018 digital IVUS catheter evaluates vascular morphology in blood vessels and provides cross-sectional imaging of these vessels. With a 135 cm working length and 24 mm max imaging diameter for 0.018” guide wire interventional procedures, the device aids in peripheral artery disease diagnosis and guides clinicians toward the correct therapy for the patient’s unique needs.
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Features
IVUS assesses disease
IVUS helps with disease assessment
IVUS imaging helps physicians assess disease markers, including plaque burden percentage, lesion location and morphology, calcium volume, and the presence of thrombus. It also provides analysis of crucial parameters—like luminal cross-sectional measurements—and helps aid in disease diagnosis.
IVUS helps with disease assessment
IVUS imaging helps physicians assess disease markers, including plaque burden percentage, lesion location and morphology, calcium volume, and the presence of thrombus. It also provides analysis of crucial parameters—like luminal cross-sectional measurements—and helps aid in disease diagnosis.
IVUS helps with disease assessment
IVUS imaging helps physicians assess disease markers, including plaque burden percentage, lesion location and morphology, calcium volume, and the presence of thrombus. It also provides analysis of crucial parameters—like luminal cross-sectional measurements—and helps aid in disease diagnosis.
IVUS imaging helps physicians assess disease markers, including plaque burden percentage, lesion location and morphology, calcium volume, and the presence of thrombus. It also provides analysis of crucial parameters—like luminal cross-sectional measurements—and helps aid in disease diagnosis.
Treatment decisions
Assists with decisions during the intervention
Not only does IVUS provide real-time diagnostic imaging for peripheral artery disease, it may also guide clinicians to the correct angioplasty technique for the patient’s individual needs, assess intervention effectiveness, and assist in endovascular device delivery. The imaging modality also helps clinicians decide the size of the device needed for the best outcome.
Assists with decisions during the intervention
Not only does IVUS provide real-time diagnostic imaging for peripheral artery disease, it may also guide clinicians to the correct angioplasty technique for the patient’s individual needs, assess intervention effectiveness, and assist in endovascular device delivery. The imaging modality also helps clinicians decide the size of the device needed for the best outcome.
Assists with decisions during the intervention
Not only does IVUS provide real-time diagnostic imaging for peripheral artery disease, it may also guide clinicians to the correct angioplasty technique for the patient’s individual needs, assess intervention effectiveness, and assist in endovascular device delivery. The imaging modality also helps clinicians decide the size of the device needed for the best outcome.
Not only does IVUS provide real-time diagnostic imaging for peripheral artery disease, it may also guide clinicians to the correct angioplasty technique for the patient’s individual needs, assess intervention effectiveness, and assist in endovascular device delivery. The imaging modality also helps clinicians decide the size of the device needed for the best outcome.
Treatment outcomes
Helps confirm treatment results
IVUS imaging helps to confirm treatment results, including the completeness of treatment, the apposition and expansion of stent placement, and whether or not the patient requires a thrombolytic drip. ChromaFlo imaging, for example, can be used to show evidence of stent apposition by illustrating the absence of flow.
Helps confirm treatment results
IVUS imaging helps to confirm treatment results, including the completeness of treatment, the apposition and expansion of stent placement, and whether or not the patient requires a thrombolytic drip. ChromaFlo imaging, for example, can be used to show evidence of stent apposition by illustrating the absence of flow.
Helps confirm treatment results
IVUS imaging helps to confirm treatment results, including the completeness of treatment, the apposition and expansion of stent placement, and whether or not the patient requires a thrombolytic drip. ChromaFlo imaging, for example, can be used to show evidence of stent apposition by illustrating the absence of flow.
IVUS imaging helps to confirm treatment results, including the completeness of treatment, the apposition and expansion of stent placement, and whether or not the patient requires a thrombolytic drip. ChromaFlo imaging, for example, can be used to show evidence of stent apposition by illustrating the absence of flow.
ChromaFlo
ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment
ChromaFlo highlights blood flow red for easy assessment of stent apposition, lumen size, and more. Appropriate for peripheral and coronary vessels, including left main, bifurcations, superficial femoral artery and iliac. It is designed to make lumen size and stent apposition instantly recognizable and helps identify branches, dissections, and plaque in bifurcations.
ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment
ChromaFlo highlights blood flow red for easy assessment of stent apposition, lumen size, and more. Appropriate for peripheral and coronary vessels, including left main, bifurcations, superficial femoral artery and iliac. It is designed to make lumen size and stent apposition instantly recognizable and helps identify branches, dissections, and plaque in bifurcations.
ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment
ChromaFlo highlights blood flow red for easy assessment of stent apposition, lumen size, and more. Appropriate for peripheral and coronary vessels, including left main, bifurcations, superficial femoral artery and iliac. It is designed to make lumen size and stent apposition instantly recognizable and helps identify branches, dissections, and plaque in bifurcations.
ChromaFlo highlights blood flow red for easy assessment of stent apposition, lumen size, and more. Appropriate for peripheral and coronary vessels, including left main, bifurcations, superficial femoral artery and iliac. It is designed to make lumen size and stent apposition instantly recognizable and helps identify branches, dissections, and plaque in bifurcations.
IVUS imaging helps physicians assess disease markers, including plaque burden percentage, lesion location and morphology, calcium volume, and the presence of thrombus. It also provides analysis of crucial parameters—like luminal cross-sectional measurements—and helps aid in disease diagnosis.
IVUS helps with disease assessment
IVUS imaging helps physicians assess disease markers, including plaque burden percentage, lesion location and morphology, calcium volume, and the presence of thrombus. It also provides analysis of crucial parameters—like luminal cross-sectional measurements—and helps aid in disease diagnosis.
IVUS helps with disease assessment
IVUS imaging helps physicians assess disease markers, including plaque burden percentage, lesion location and morphology, calcium volume, and the presence of thrombus. It also provides analysis of crucial parameters—like luminal cross-sectional measurements—and helps aid in disease diagnosis.
IVUS imaging helps physicians assess disease markers, including plaque burden percentage, lesion location and morphology, calcium volume, and the presence of thrombus. It also provides analysis of crucial parameters—like luminal cross-sectional measurements—and helps aid in disease diagnosis.
Treatment decisions
Assists with decisions during the intervention
Not only does IVUS provide real-time diagnostic imaging for peripheral artery disease, it may also guide clinicians to the correct angioplasty technique for the patient’s individual needs, assess intervention effectiveness, and assist in endovascular device delivery. The imaging modality also helps clinicians decide the size of the device needed for the best outcome.
Assists with decisions during the intervention
Not only does IVUS provide real-time diagnostic imaging for peripheral artery disease, it may also guide clinicians to the correct angioplasty technique for the patient’s individual needs, assess intervention effectiveness, and assist in endovascular device delivery. The imaging modality also helps clinicians decide the size of the device needed for the best outcome.
Assists with decisions during the intervention
Not only does IVUS provide real-time diagnostic imaging for peripheral artery disease, it may also guide clinicians to the correct angioplasty technique for the patient’s individual needs, assess intervention effectiveness, and assist in endovascular device delivery. The imaging modality also helps clinicians decide the size of the device needed for the best outcome.
Not only does IVUS provide real-time diagnostic imaging for peripheral artery disease, it may also guide clinicians to the correct angioplasty technique for the patient’s individual needs, assess intervention effectiveness, and assist in endovascular device delivery. The imaging modality also helps clinicians decide the size of the device needed for the best outcome.
Treatment outcomes
Helps confirm treatment results
IVUS imaging helps to confirm treatment results, including the completeness of treatment, the apposition and expansion of stent placement, and whether or not the patient requires a thrombolytic drip. ChromaFlo imaging, for example, can be used to show evidence of stent apposition by illustrating the absence of flow.
Helps confirm treatment results
IVUS imaging helps to confirm treatment results, including the completeness of treatment, the apposition and expansion of stent placement, and whether or not the patient requires a thrombolytic drip. ChromaFlo imaging, for example, can be used to show evidence of stent apposition by illustrating the absence of flow.
Helps confirm treatment results
IVUS imaging helps to confirm treatment results, including the completeness of treatment, the apposition and expansion of stent placement, and whether or not the patient requires a thrombolytic drip. ChromaFlo imaging, for example, can be used to show evidence of stent apposition by illustrating the absence of flow.
IVUS imaging helps to confirm treatment results, including the completeness of treatment, the apposition and expansion of stent placement, and whether or not the patient requires a thrombolytic drip. ChromaFlo imaging, for example, can be used to show evidence of stent apposition by illustrating the absence of flow.
ChromaFlo
ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment
ChromaFlo highlights blood flow red for easy assessment of stent apposition, lumen size, and more. Appropriate for peripheral and coronary vessels, including left main, bifurcations, superficial femoral artery and iliac. It is designed to make lumen size and stent apposition instantly recognizable and helps identify branches, dissections, and plaque in bifurcations.
ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment
ChromaFlo highlights blood flow red for easy assessment of stent apposition, lumen size, and more. Appropriate for peripheral and coronary vessels, including left main, bifurcations, superficial femoral artery and iliac. It is designed to make lumen size and stent apposition instantly recognizable and helps identify branches, dissections, and plaque in bifurcations.
ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment
ChromaFlo highlights blood flow red for easy assessment of stent apposition, lumen size, and more. Appropriate for peripheral and coronary vessels, including left main, bifurcations, superficial femoral artery and iliac. It is designed to make lumen size and stent apposition instantly recognizable and helps identify branches, dissections, and plaque in bifurcations.
ChromaFlo highlights blood flow red for easy assessment of stent apposition, lumen size, and more. Appropriate for peripheral and coronary vessels, including left main, bifurcations, superficial femoral artery and iliac. It is designed to make lumen size and stent apposition instantly recognizable and helps identify branches, dissections, and plaque in bifurcations.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
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