OmniWire combines a unique solid core workhorse design with iFR proven outcomes and iFR Co-registration compatibility, making it easy to use physiology throughout complex cases. ¹,²,³
• New Nitinol distal core increases durability and shape recovery.
• Unique solid core improves torque and pushability.
• Integrated conductive bands for greater signal reliability.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
For immediate technical support, please use the phone number below.
Arbor Medical Corporation LT
Call: +370 37 464460
Media Gallery
Features
Solid proximal core
Solid proximal core
The solid proximal core is more like a workhorse wire. Embedded conductive ribbons eliminate the need for a hollow hypotube, making a larger solid core possible for torque, push, and kink resistance more like a workhorse wire.
Solid proximal core
The solid proximal core is more like a workhorse wire. Embedded conductive ribbons eliminate the need for a hollow hypotube, making a larger solid core possible for torque, push, and kink resistance more like a workhorse wire.
Solid proximal core
The solid proximal core is more like a workhorse wire. Embedded conductive ribbons eliminate the need for a hollow hypotube, making a larger solid core possible for torque, push, and kink resistance more like a workhorse wire.
The solid proximal core is more like a workhorse wire. Embedded conductive ribbons eliminate the need for a hollow hypotube, making a larger solid core possible for torque, push, and kink resistance more like a workhorse wire.
Nitinol distal core
Nitinol distal core and integrated conductive bands.
The Nitinol core is super elastic for durability and shape recovery. Useful for long multi-vessel procedures. Integrated conductive bands enable the back end to be a continuous piece with no joints, designed to reduce kinking, facilitate device loading, device delivery, and easy reconnects.
Nitinol distal core and integrated conductive bands.
The Nitinol core is super elastic for durability and shape recovery. Useful for long multi-vessel procedures. Integrated conductive bands enable the back end to be a continuous piece with no joints, designed to reduce kinking, facilitate device loading, device delivery, and easy reconnects.
Nitinol distal core and integrated conductive bands.
The Nitinol core is super elastic for durability and shape recovery. Useful for long multi-vessel procedures. Integrated conductive bands enable the back end to be a continuous piece with no joints, designed to reduce kinking, facilitate device loading, device delivery, and easy reconnects.
Nitinol distal core and integrated conductive bands.
The Nitinol core is super elastic for durability and shape recovery. Useful for long multi-vessel procedures. Integrated conductive bands enable the back end to be a continuous piece with no joints, designed to reduce kinking, facilitate device loading, device delivery, and easy reconnects.
iFR has co-registration
Only iFR has co-registration for advanced physiologic guidance.
Map iFR values directly onto the angiogram, so you can see precisely which parts of a vessel are causing ischemia.
Only iFR has co-registration for advanced physiologic guidance.
Map iFR values directly onto the angiogram, so you can see precisely which parts of a vessel are causing ischemia.
Only iFR has co-registration for advanced physiologic guidance.
Map iFR values directly onto the angiogram, so you can see precisely which parts of a vessel are causing ischemia.
The solid proximal core is more like a workhorse wire. Embedded conductive ribbons eliminate the need for a hollow hypotube, making a larger solid core possible for torque, push, and kink resistance more like a workhorse wire.
Solid proximal core
The solid proximal core is more like a workhorse wire. Embedded conductive ribbons eliminate the need for a hollow hypotube, making a larger solid core possible for torque, push, and kink resistance more like a workhorse wire.
Solid proximal core
The solid proximal core is more like a workhorse wire. Embedded conductive ribbons eliminate the need for a hollow hypotube, making a larger solid core possible for torque, push, and kink resistance more like a workhorse wire.
The solid proximal core is more like a workhorse wire. Embedded conductive ribbons eliminate the need for a hollow hypotube, making a larger solid core possible for torque, push, and kink resistance more like a workhorse wire.
Nitinol distal core
Nitinol distal core and integrated conductive bands.
The Nitinol core is super elastic for durability and shape recovery. Useful for long multi-vessel procedures. Integrated conductive bands enable the back end to be a continuous piece with no joints, designed to reduce kinking, facilitate device loading, device delivery, and easy reconnects.
Nitinol distal core and integrated conductive bands.
The Nitinol core is super elastic for durability and shape recovery. Useful for long multi-vessel procedures. Integrated conductive bands enable the back end to be a continuous piece with no joints, designed to reduce kinking, facilitate device loading, device delivery, and easy reconnects.
Nitinol distal core and integrated conductive bands.
The Nitinol core is super elastic for durability and shape recovery. Useful for long multi-vessel procedures. Integrated conductive bands enable the back end to be a continuous piece with no joints, designed to reduce kinking, facilitate device loading, device delivery, and easy reconnects.
Nitinol distal core and integrated conductive bands.
The Nitinol core is super elastic for durability and shape recovery. Useful for long multi-vessel procedures. Integrated conductive bands enable the back end to be a continuous piece with no joints, designed to reduce kinking, facilitate device loading, device delivery, and easy reconnects.
iFR has co-registration
Only iFR has co-registration for advanced physiologic guidance.
Map iFR values directly onto the angiogram, so you can see precisely which parts of a vessel are causing ischemia.
Only iFR has co-registration for advanced physiologic guidance.
Map iFR values directly onto the angiogram, so you can see precisely which parts of a vessel are causing ischemia.
Only iFR has co-registration for advanced physiologic guidance.
Map iFR values directly onto the angiogram, so you can see precisely which parts of a vessel are causing ischemia.
1. Davies JE, et al., Use of the Instantaneous Wave-free Ratio or Fractional Flow Reserve in PCI. N Engl J Med. 2017 May 11;376(19):1824-1834.
2. Gotberg M, et al., iFR-SWEDEHEART Investigators. Instantaneous Wave-free Ratio versus Fractional Flow Reserve to Guide PCI. N Engl J Med. 2017 May 11;376(19):1813-1823.
3. Comparisons to Verrata Plus. Data/report internally on file or internal company’s data on file. Verification Report, D000410086/A.
4. Data on file.
5. Patel M. “Cost-effectiveness of instantaneous wave-Free Ratio (iFR) compared with Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) to guide coronary revascularization decision-making.” Late-breaking Clinical Trial presentation at ACC on March 10, 2018.
Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check the availability in your country.
Always read the label and follow the directions for use.
Philips medical devices should only be used by physicians and teams trained in interventional techniques, including training in the use of this device.
Philips reserves the right to change product specifications without prior notification.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
Jūs pateksite į Lietuvos „Philips Healthcare“ svetainę.
Please select the checkbox
Svetainė skirta tik asmenims, naudojantiems medicinos priemones profesinėje veikloje, įskaitant sveikatos priežiūros specialistams, profesinę veiklą vykdantiems asmenims, atstovaujantiems sveikatos priežiūros įstaigą ar medicinos priemonėmis prekiaujančią organizaciją.
Ar esate asmuo, atitinkantis aukščiau nurodytus kriterijus?