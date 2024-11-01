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DreamStation BiPAP AVAPS

Noninvasive ventilator

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Every patient suffering from chronic respiratory disease has changing therapeutic demands. With DreamStation BiPAP AVAPS noninvasive ventilation solutions, you have the power to treat them that way. Using clinically proven therapy solutions, DreamStation noninvasive ventilators adapt to these changing patient needs, helping to normalize ventilation.

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Features
Automated Airway Management
Automated Airway Management

Automated Airway Management

DreamStation can automatically and dynamically manage a patient’s upper airway in any ventilation mode. It continuously monitors and reacts to changes in the upper airway at the lowest possible pressure each night. Automated Airway Management's goal is to providing the lowest bi-level pressures to treat the patient's ventilation needs.

Automated Airway Management

Automated Airway Management
DreamStation can automatically and dynamically manage a patient’s upper airway in any ventilation mode. It continuously monitors and reacts to changes in the upper airway at the lowest possible pressure each night. Automated Airway Management's goal is to providing the lowest bi-level pressures to treat the patient's ventilation needs.

Automated Airway Management

DreamStation can automatically and dynamically manage a patient’s upper airway in any ventilation mode. It continuously monitors and reacts to changes in the upper airway at the lowest possible pressure each night. Automated Airway Management's goal is to providing the lowest bi-level pressures to treat the patient's ventilation needs.
Click here for more information
Automated Airway Management
Automated Airway Management

Automated Airway Management

DreamStation can automatically and dynamically manage a patient’s upper airway in any ventilation mode. It continuously monitors and reacts to changes in the upper airway at the lowest possible pressure each night. Automated Airway Management's goal is to providing the lowest bi-level pressures to treat the patient's ventilation needs.
Adapts to changes with AVAPS
Adapts to changes with AVAPS

Adapts to changes with AVAPS

With Average Volume Assured Pressure Support (AVAPS) DreamStation BiPAP AVAPS delivers customized patient care by automatically adapting to disease progressions and changing patient needs. It helps to maintain optimal patient comfort and supporting patient care and ventilation efficacy while simplifying the titration process.

Adapts to changes with AVAPS

Adapts to changes with AVAPS
With Average Volume Assured Pressure Support (AVAPS) DreamStation BiPAP AVAPS delivers customized patient care by automatically adapting to disease progressions and changing patient needs. It helps to maintain optimal patient comfort and supporting patient care and ventilation efficacy while simplifying the titration process.

Adapts to changes with AVAPS

With Average Volume Assured Pressure Support (AVAPS) DreamStation BiPAP AVAPS delivers customized patient care by automatically adapting to disease progressions and changing patient needs. It helps to maintain optimal patient comfort and supporting patient care and ventilation efficacy while simplifying the titration process.
Click here for more information
Adapts to changes with AVAPS
Adapts to changes with AVAPS

Adapts to changes with AVAPS

With Average Volume Assured Pressure Support (AVAPS) DreamStation BiPAP AVAPS delivers customized patient care by automatically adapting to disease progressions and changing patient needs. It helps to maintain optimal patient comfort and supporting patient care and ventilation efficacy while simplifying the titration process.
Noninvasive auto-titrating ventilation
Noninvasive auto-titrating ventilation

Noninvasive auto-titrating ventilation

AVAPS-AE* is designed to address common ventilation concerns such as gas exchange, airway patency, and asynchrony.¹ In a pre and post interventional trial, AVAPS-AE* provided adequate control of nocturnal hypoventilation and upper airways obstruction as well as enhancing sleep efficiency and NIV adherence.²

Noninvasive auto-titrating ventilation

Noninvasive auto-titrating ventilation
AVAPS-AE* is designed to address common ventilation concerns such as gas exchange, airway patency, and asynchrony.¹ In a pre and post interventional trial, AVAPS-AE* provided adequate control of nocturnal hypoventilation and upper airways obstruction as well as enhancing sleep efficiency and NIV adherence.²

Noninvasive auto-titrating ventilation

AVAPS-AE* is designed to address common ventilation concerns such as gas exchange, airway patency, and asynchrony.¹ In a pre and post interventional trial, AVAPS-AE* provided adequate control of nocturnal hypoventilation and upper airways obstruction as well as enhancing sleep efficiency and NIV adherence.²
Click here for more information
Noninvasive auto-titrating ventilation
Noninvasive auto-titrating ventilation

Noninvasive auto-titrating ventilation

AVAPS-AE* is designed to address common ventilation concerns such as gas exchange, airway patency, and asynchrony.¹ In a pre and post interventional trial, AVAPS-AE* provided adequate control of nocturnal hypoventilation and upper airways obstruction as well as enhancing sleep efficiency and NIV adherence.²
Clinically proven solutions
Clinically proven solutions

Clinically proven solutions

Independently verified outcomes highlight the reduction or normalization of PtcCO2.¹,² The addition of the AVAPS ventilation feature to BPV-S/T (Bi-level Pressure Ventilation with Spontaneous/Time Mode) provides beneficial physiological improvements, resulting in a more efficient decrease of PtcCO2 compared to BPV-S/T therapy alone.¹,²

Clinically proven solutions

Clinically proven solutions
Independently verified outcomes highlight the reduction or normalization of PtcCO2.¹,² The addition of the AVAPS ventilation feature to BPV-S/T (Bi-level Pressure Ventilation with Spontaneous/Time Mode) provides beneficial physiological improvements, resulting in a more efficient decrease of PtcCO2 compared to BPV-S/T therapy alone.¹,²

Clinically proven solutions

Independently verified outcomes highlight the reduction or normalization of PtcCO2.¹,² The addition of the AVAPS ventilation feature to BPV-S/T (Bi-level Pressure Ventilation with Spontaneous/Time Mode) provides beneficial physiological improvements, resulting in a more efficient decrease of PtcCO2 compared to BPV-S/T therapy alone.¹,²
Click here for more information
Clinically proven solutions
Clinically proven solutions

Clinically proven solutions

Independently verified outcomes highlight the reduction or normalization of PtcCO2.¹,² The addition of the AVAPS ventilation feature to BPV-S/T (Bi-level Pressure Ventilation with Spontaneous/Time Mode) provides beneficial physiological improvements, resulting in a more efficient decrease of PtcCO2 compared to BPV-S/T therapy alone.¹,²
Digital Auto-Trak
Digital Auto-Trak

Digital Auto-Trak

Digital Auto-Trak is an automated breath triggering, cycling and leak compensation algorithm that adjusts ventilation to the patient’s natural breathing patterns. Digital Auto-Trak adapts breath triggering and cycling as the patients disease progresses and helps to eliminate the need for manual adjustments.

Digital Auto-Trak

Digital Auto-Trak
Digital Auto-Trak is an automated breath triggering, cycling and leak compensation algorithm that adjusts ventilation to the patient’s natural breathing patterns. Digital Auto-Trak adapts breath triggering and cycling as the patients disease progresses and helps to eliminate the need for manual adjustments.

Digital Auto-Trak

Digital Auto-Trak is an automated breath triggering, cycling and leak compensation algorithm that adjusts ventilation to the patient’s natural breathing patterns. Digital Auto-Trak adapts breath triggering and cycling as the patients disease progresses and helps to eliminate the need for manual adjustments.
Click here for more information
Digital Auto-Trak
Digital Auto-Trak

Digital Auto-Trak

Digital Auto-Trak is an automated breath triggering, cycling and leak compensation algorithm that adjusts ventilation to the patient’s natural breathing patterns. Digital Auto-Trak adapts breath triggering and cycling as the patients disease progresses and helps to eliminate the need for manual adjustments.
Patient driven design
Patient driven design

Patient driven design

DreamStation’s sleek, stylish, low-profile design offers the important features patients told us they wanted in a therapy device. It’s small and light, making it easy to sit on a nightstand. It features easy-to-navigate menus, a front-facing display that can be operated while lying down or sitting up in bed, as well as an easy-to-clean, one-piece humidifier water chamber.

Patient driven design

Patient driven design
DreamStation’s sleek, stylish, low-profile design offers the important features patients told us they wanted in a therapy device. It’s small and light, making it easy to sit on a nightstand. It features easy-to-navigate menus, a front-facing display that can be operated while lying down or sitting up in bed, as well as an easy-to-clean, one-piece humidifier water chamber.

Patient driven design

DreamStation’s sleek, stylish, low-profile design offers the important features patients told us they wanted in a therapy device. It’s small and light, making it easy to sit on a nightstand. It features easy-to-navigate menus, a front-facing display that can be operated while lying down or sitting up in bed, as well as an easy-to-clean, one-piece humidifier water chamber.
Click here for more information
Patient driven design
Patient driven design

Patient driven design

DreamStation’s sleek, stylish, low-profile design offers the important features patients told us they wanted in a therapy device. It’s small and light, making it easy to sit on a nightstand. It features easy-to-navigate menus, a front-facing display that can be operated while lying down or sitting up in bed, as well as an easy-to-clean, one-piece humidifier water chamber.
Remote patient monitoring
Remote patient monitoring

Remote patient monitoring

Connected to Care Orchestrator**: DreamStation provides remote connectivity, therapy data transmission and prescription changes to help improve patient care and compliance. The DreamMapper patient application provides daily feedback and helps patients take an active role in their therapy management.

Remote patient monitoring

Remote patient monitoring
Connected to Care Orchestrator**: DreamStation provides remote connectivity, therapy data transmission and prescription changes to help improve patient care and compliance. The DreamMapper patient application provides daily feedback and helps patients take an active role in their therapy management.

Remote patient monitoring

Connected to Care Orchestrator**: DreamStation provides remote connectivity, therapy data transmission and prescription changes to help improve patient care and compliance. The DreamMapper patient application provides daily feedback and helps patients take an active role in their therapy management.
Click here for more information
Remote patient monitoring
Remote patient monitoring

Remote patient monitoring

Connected to Care Orchestrator**: DreamStation provides remote connectivity, therapy data transmission and prescription changes to help improve patient care and compliance. The DreamMapper patient application provides daily feedback and helps patients take an active role in their therapy management.
Stay connected to patients
Stay connected to patients

Stay connected to patients

DreamStation delivers the most comprehensive suite of connectivity options among leading ventilation brands.³ With integrated Bluetooth® on every device and optional Wi-Fi and cellular modems, you can choose the options that are the most cost effective and the best fit for each patient.

Stay connected to patients

Stay connected to patients
DreamStation delivers the most comprehensive suite of connectivity options among leading ventilation brands.³ With integrated Bluetooth® on every device and optional Wi-Fi and cellular modems, you can choose the options that are the most cost effective and the best fit for each patient.

Stay connected to patients

DreamStation delivers the most comprehensive suite of connectivity options among leading ventilation brands.³ With integrated Bluetooth® on every device and optional Wi-Fi and cellular modems, you can choose the options that are the most cost effective and the best fit for each patient.
Click here for more information
Stay connected to patients
Stay connected to patients

Stay connected to patients

DreamStation delivers the most comprehensive suite of connectivity options among leading ventilation brands.³ With integrated Bluetooth® on every device and optional Wi-Fi and cellular modems, you can choose the options that are the most cost effective and the best fit for each patient.
  • Automated Airway Management
  • Adapts to changes with AVAPS
  • Noninvasive auto-titrating ventilation
  • Clinically proven solutions
See all features
Automated Airway Management
Automated Airway Management

Automated Airway Management

DreamStation can automatically and dynamically manage a patient’s upper airway in any ventilation mode. It continuously monitors and reacts to changes in the upper airway at the lowest possible pressure each night. Automated Airway Management's goal is to providing the lowest bi-level pressures to treat the patient's ventilation needs.

Automated Airway Management

Automated Airway Management
DreamStation can automatically and dynamically manage a patient’s upper airway in any ventilation mode. It continuously monitors and reacts to changes in the upper airway at the lowest possible pressure each night. Automated Airway Management's goal is to providing the lowest bi-level pressures to treat the patient's ventilation needs.

Automated Airway Management

DreamStation can automatically and dynamically manage a patient’s upper airway in any ventilation mode. It continuously monitors and reacts to changes in the upper airway at the lowest possible pressure each night. Automated Airway Management's goal is to providing the lowest bi-level pressures to treat the patient's ventilation needs.
Click here for more information
Automated Airway Management
Automated Airway Management

Automated Airway Management

DreamStation can automatically and dynamically manage a patient’s upper airway in any ventilation mode. It continuously monitors and reacts to changes in the upper airway at the lowest possible pressure each night. Automated Airway Management's goal is to providing the lowest bi-level pressures to treat the patient's ventilation needs.
Adapts to changes with AVAPS
Adapts to changes with AVAPS

Adapts to changes with AVAPS

With Average Volume Assured Pressure Support (AVAPS) DreamStation BiPAP AVAPS delivers customized patient care by automatically adapting to disease progressions and changing patient needs. It helps to maintain optimal patient comfort and supporting patient care and ventilation efficacy while simplifying the titration process.

Adapts to changes with AVAPS

Adapts to changes with AVAPS
With Average Volume Assured Pressure Support (AVAPS) DreamStation BiPAP AVAPS delivers customized patient care by automatically adapting to disease progressions and changing patient needs. It helps to maintain optimal patient comfort and supporting patient care and ventilation efficacy while simplifying the titration process.

Adapts to changes with AVAPS

With Average Volume Assured Pressure Support (AVAPS) DreamStation BiPAP AVAPS delivers customized patient care by automatically adapting to disease progressions and changing patient needs. It helps to maintain optimal patient comfort and supporting patient care and ventilation efficacy while simplifying the titration process.
Click here for more information
Adapts to changes with AVAPS
Adapts to changes with AVAPS

Adapts to changes with AVAPS

With Average Volume Assured Pressure Support (AVAPS) DreamStation BiPAP AVAPS delivers customized patient care by automatically adapting to disease progressions and changing patient needs. It helps to maintain optimal patient comfort and supporting patient care and ventilation efficacy while simplifying the titration process.
Noninvasive auto-titrating ventilation
Noninvasive auto-titrating ventilation

Noninvasive auto-titrating ventilation

AVAPS-AE* is designed to address common ventilation concerns such as gas exchange, airway patency, and asynchrony.¹ In a pre and post interventional trial, AVAPS-AE* provided adequate control of nocturnal hypoventilation and upper airways obstruction as well as enhancing sleep efficiency and NIV adherence.²

Noninvasive auto-titrating ventilation

Noninvasive auto-titrating ventilation
AVAPS-AE* is designed to address common ventilation concerns such as gas exchange, airway patency, and asynchrony.¹ In a pre and post interventional trial, AVAPS-AE* provided adequate control of nocturnal hypoventilation and upper airways obstruction as well as enhancing sleep efficiency and NIV adherence.²

Noninvasive auto-titrating ventilation

AVAPS-AE* is designed to address common ventilation concerns such as gas exchange, airway patency, and asynchrony.¹ In a pre and post interventional trial, AVAPS-AE* provided adequate control of nocturnal hypoventilation and upper airways obstruction as well as enhancing sleep efficiency and NIV adherence.²
Click here for more information
Noninvasive auto-titrating ventilation
Noninvasive auto-titrating ventilation

Noninvasive auto-titrating ventilation

AVAPS-AE* is designed to address common ventilation concerns such as gas exchange, airway patency, and asynchrony.¹ In a pre and post interventional trial, AVAPS-AE* provided adequate control of nocturnal hypoventilation and upper airways obstruction as well as enhancing sleep efficiency and NIV adherence.²
Clinically proven solutions
Clinically proven solutions

Clinically proven solutions

Independently verified outcomes highlight the reduction or normalization of PtcCO2.¹,² The addition of the AVAPS ventilation feature to BPV-S/T (Bi-level Pressure Ventilation with Spontaneous/Time Mode) provides beneficial physiological improvements, resulting in a more efficient decrease of PtcCO2 compared to BPV-S/T therapy alone.¹,²

Clinically proven solutions

Clinically proven solutions
Independently verified outcomes highlight the reduction or normalization of PtcCO2.¹,² The addition of the AVAPS ventilation feature to BPV-S/T (Bi-level Pressure Ventilation with Spontaneous/Time Mode) provides beneficial physiological improvements, resulting in a more efficient decrease of PtcCO2 compared to BPV-S/T therapy alone.¹,²

Clinically proven solutions

Independently verified outcomes highlight the reduction or normalization of PtcCO2.¹,² The addition of the AVAPS ventilation feature to BPV-S/T (Bi-level Pressure Ventilation with Spontaneous/Time Mode) provides beneficial physiological improvements, resulting in a more efficient decrease of PtcCO2 compared to BPV-S/T therapy alone.¹,²
Click here for more information
Clinically proven solutions
Clinically proven solutions

Clinically proven solutions

Independently verified outcomes highlight the reduction or normalization of PtcCO2.¹,² The addition of the AVAPS ventilation feature to BPV-S/T (Bi-level Pressure Ventilation with Spontaneous/Time Mode) provides beneficial physiological improvements, resulting in a more efficient decrease of PtcCO2 compared to BPV-S/T therapy alone.¹,²
Digital Auto-Trak
Digital Auto-Trak

Digital Auto-Trak

Digital Auto-Trak is an automated breath triggering, cycling and leak compensation algorithm that adjusts ventilation to the patient’s natural breathing patterns. Digital Auto-Trak adapts breath triggering and cycling as the patients disease progresses and helps to eliminate the need for manual adjustments.

Digital Auto-Trak

Digital Auto-Trak
Digital Auto-Trak is an automated breath triggering, cycling and leak compensation algorithm that adjusts ventilation to the patient’s natural breathing patterns. Digital Auto-Trak adapts breath triggering and cycling as the patients disease progresses and helps to eliminate the need for manual adjustments.

Digital Auto-Trak

Digital Auto-Trak is an automated breath triggering, cycling and leak compensation algorithm that adjusts ventilation to the patient’s natural breathing patterns. Digital Auto-Trak adapts breath triggering and cycling as the patients disease progresses and helps to eliminate the need for manual adjustments.
Click here for more information
Digital Auto-Trak
Digital Auto-Trak

Digital Auto-Trak

Digital Auto-Trak is an automated breath triggering, cycling and leak compensation algorithm that adjusts ventilation to the patient’s natural breathing patterns. Digital Auto-Trak adapts breath triggering and cycling as the patients disease progresses and helps to eliminate the need for manual adjustments.
Patient driven design
Patient driven design

Patient driven design

DreamStation’s sleek, stylish, low-profile design offers the important features patients told us they wanted in a therapy device. It’s small and light, making it easy to sit on a nightstand. It features easy-to-navigate menus, a front-facing display that can be operated while lying down or sitting up in bed, as well as an easy-to-clean, one-piece humidifier water chamber.

Patient driven design

Patient driven design
DreamStation’s sleek, stylish, low-profile design offers the important features patients told us they wanted in a therapy device. It’s small and light, making it easy to sit on a nightstand. It features easy-to-navigate menus, a front-facing display that can be operated while lying down or sitting up in bed, as well as an easy-to-clean, one-piece humidifier water chamber.

Patient driven design

DreamStation’s sleek, stylish, low-profile design offers the important features patients told us they wanted in a therapy device. It’s small and light, making it easy to sit on a nightstand. It features easy-to-navigate menus, a front-facing display that can be operated while lying down or sitting up in bed, as well as an easy-to-clean, one-piece humidifier water chamber.
Click here for more information
Patient driven design
Patient driven design

Patient driven design

DreamStation’s sleek, stylish, low-profile design offers the important features patients told us they wanted in a therapy device. It’s small and light, making it easy to sit on a nightstand. It features easy-to-navigate menus, a front-facing display that can be operated while lying down or sitting up in bed, as well as an easy-to-clean, one-piece humidifier water chamber.
Remote patient monitoring
Remote patient monitoring

Remote patient monitoring

Connected to Care Orchestrator**: DreamStation provides remote connectivity, therapy data transmission and prescription changes to help improve patient care and compliance. The DreamMapper patient application provides daily feedback and helps patients take an active role in their therapy management.

Remote patient monitoring

Remote patient monitoring
Connected to Care Orchestrator**: DreamStation provides remote connectivity, therapy data transmission and prescription changes to help improve patient care and compliance. The DreamMapper patient application provides daily feedback and helps patients take an active role in their therapy management.

Remote patient monitoring

Connected to Care Orchestrator**: DreamStation provides remote connectivity, therapy data transmission and prescription changes to help improve patient care and compliance. The DreamMapper patient application provides daily feedback and helps patients take an active role in their therapy management.
Click here for more information
Remote patient monitoring
Remote patient monitoring

Remote patient monitoring

Connected to Care Orchestrator**: DreamStation provides remote connectivity, therapy data transmission and prescription changes to help improve patient care and compliance. The DreamMapper patient application provides daily feedback and helps patients take an active role in their therapy management.
Stay connected to patients
Stay connected to patients

Stay connected to patients

DreamStation delivers the most comprehensive suite of connectivity options among leading ventilation brands.³ With integrated Bluetooth® on every device and optional Wi-Fi and cellular modems, you can choose the options that are the most cost effective and the best fit for each patient.

Stay connected to patients

Stay connected to patients
DreamStation delivers the most comprehensive suite of connectivity options among leading ventilation brands.³ With integrated Bluetooth® on every device and optional Wi-Fi and cellular modems, you can choose the options that are the most cost effective and the best fit for each patient.

Stay connected to patients

DreamStation delivers the most comprehensive suite of connectivity options among leading ventilation brands.³ With integrated Bluetooth® on every device and optional Wi-Fi and cellular modems, you can choose the options that are the most cost effective and the best fit for each patient.
Click here for more information
Stay connected to patients
Stay connected to patients

Stay connected to patients

DreamStation delivers the most comprehensive suite of connectivity options among leading ventilation brands.³ With integrated Bluetooth® on every device and optional Wi-Fi and cellular modems, you can choose the options that are the most cost effective and the best fit for each patient.

Specifications

General
General
Humidification
  • Heated humidification: fixed, adaptive
Data storage capacity (minimum)
  • SD card: 6 months, On-board: 3 months
Filters
  • Reusable pollen; disposable ultra-fine
Device controls
  • LCD, control dial/push button
Warranty
  • 2 years (US)
Prescription guidelines
Prescription guidelines
Ventilation pressure
  • 4 to 30 cm H2O (increment is .5 cm H2O)
  • EPAP: 4 to 25 cm H2O (increment is .5 cm H2O)
  • CPAP max pressure is 20 cm H2O
Modes
  • CPAP, S, S/T, T, PC
Breath per minute
  • 1 to 30 (increment is 1 breath)
AVAPS
  • Target volume: 200 to 1500 ml per breath (increment is 10 ml)
  • Max. IPAP: 6 cm H2O to 30 cm H2O
  • Min. IPAP: EPAP plus 2 cm H2O to 30 cm H2O (Minimum Pressure support is 2 cm H2O)
Digital Auto-Trak
  • No settings – fully automated triggering, cycling and leak compensation
Inspiration time
  • .5 to 3.00 seconds (increment is .1 seconds)
Rise time
  • 1 to 6
Ramp time
  • 5 to 40 minutes (increment is 5 minutes)
Flex pressure relief
  • 0 to 3 (only in S-mode)
Humidification
  • Heated humidification, fixed, adaptive (standard 15mm or 15 mm heated tube)
Dimensions and weight
Dimensions and weight
Dimensions
  • 15.7 x 19.3 x 8.4 cm (w/o humidifier) ; 29.7 x 19.3 x 8.4 cm (w humidifier)
Weight
  • 1.33 kg/2.94 lbs (w/o humd); 1.98 kg/4.37 lbs (w humid); Incl power supply
Electrical - IntelliBridge EC40/80
Electrical - IntelliBridge EC40/80
Voltage
  • 100 – 240 VAC
Frequency
  • 50/60 Hz
Amperage
  • 2.0-1.0 A
General
General
Humidification
  • Heated humidification: fixed, adaptive
Data storage capacity (minimum)
  • SD card: 6 months, On-board: 3 months
Prescription guidelines
Prescription guidelines
Ventilation pressure
  • 4 to 30 cm H2O (increment is .5 cm H2O)
  • EPAP: 4 to 25 cm H2O (increment is .5 cm H2O)
  • CPAP max pressure is 20 cm H2O
Modes
  • CPAP, S, S/T, T, PC
See all specifications
General
General
Humidification
  • Heated humidification: fixed, adaptive
Data storage capacity (minimum)
  • SD card: 6 months, On-board: 3 months
Filters
  • Reusable pollen; disposable ultra-fine
Device controls
  • LCD, control dial/push button
Warranty
  • 2 years (US)
Prescription guidelines
Prescription guidelines
Ventilation pressure
  • 4 to 30 cm H2O (increment is .5 cm H2O)
  • EPAP: 4 to 25 cm H2O (increment is .5 cm H2O)
  • CPAP max pressure is 20 cm H2O
Modes
  • CPAP, S, S/T, T, PC
Breath per minute
  • 1 to 30 (increment is 1 breath)
AVAPS
  • Target volume: 200 to 1500 ml per breath (increment is 10 ml)
  • Max. IPAP: 6 cm H2O to 30 cm H2O
  • Min. IPAP: EPAP plus 2 cm H2O to 30 cm H2O (Minimum Pressure support is 2 cm H2O)
Digital Auto-Trak
  • No settings – fully automated triggering, cycling and leak compensation
Inspiration time
  • .5 to 3.00 seconds (increment is .1 seconds)
Rise time
  • 1 to 6
Ramp time
  • 5 to 40 minutes (increment is 5 minutes)
Flex pressure relief
  • 0 to 3 (only in S-mode)
Humidification
  • Heated humidification, fixed, adaptive (standard 15mm or 15 mm heated tube)
Dimensions and weight
Dimensions and weight
Dimensions
  • 15.7 x 19.3 x 8.4 cm (w/o humidifier) ; 29.7 x 19.3 x 8.4 cm (w humidifier)
Weight
  • 1.33 kg/2.94 lbs (w/o humd); 1.98 kg/4.37 lbs (w humid); Incl power supply
Electrical - IntelliBridge EC40/80
Electrical - IntelliBridge EC40/80
Voltage
  • 100 – 240 VAC
Frequency
  • 50/60 Hz
Amperage
  • 2.0-1.0 A
  • ¹ 1Murphy, Patrick, et al. “The effect of volume targeted pressure support (PS) ventilation with autotitrating expiratory positive airways pressure (EPAP) and back up rate (BUR) on sleep quality in COPD-obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) overlap syndrome.” European Respiratory Journal 42.Suppl 57 (2013): P2583. With respiratory insufficiency patients diagnosed with COPD.
  • ² Windisch, Wolfram. "Average Volume-Assured Pressure Support in Obesity Hypoventilation." CHEST 130 (2006): 815 With respiratory insufficiency patients diagnosed with Obesity Hypoventilation Syndrome
  • ³2016 Internal assessment of leading competitive BiPAP devices with backup breath rate comparing Resmed Lumis and AirCurve NIV product lines.
  • *With respiratory insufficiency patients diagnosed with Obesity Hypoventilation Syndrome
  • †Windisch, Wolfram. "Average Volume-Assured Pressure Support in Obesity Hypoventilation." CHEST 130 (2006): 815

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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