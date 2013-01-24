Pagrindinis puslapis
„Philips“ – paspauskite čia, norėdami nueiti į pradinį puslapį

Paieškos terminai

IntelliVue MP5/MP5T Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP5/MP5T GCX MP5/MP5T Bed Hanger

Mounting solution

Surasti panašius produktus

Learn more about the option available for mounting the IntelliVue MP5 patient monitor to bed headboard or footboard

Susisiekite su mumis

Media Gallery

Features
InvelliVue MP5: Bed Hook Mount || 1
InvelliVue MP5: Bed Hook Mount

InvelliVue MP5: Bed Hook Mount

GCX P/N: PH-0061-90 Kit Includes: Hook allows MP5 to be hung on a headboard or footboard.

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand