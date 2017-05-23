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Intellivue MP90 Additional Mounting GCX G1/G5 Stack Mount

Mounting solution

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Learn more about an option available to mount the EGM Gas Monitor above an MP90 CPU.

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Features
EGM: Stack Mount Over MP90 CPU
EGM: Stack Mount Over MP90 CPU

EGM: Stack Mount Over MP90 CPU

GCX p/n: AG-0019-40 Kit Includes; Bracket for mounting EGM above MP90 CPU; compatible with Philips quick-release Table Top Mount Adapter.*

EGM: Stack Mount Over MP90 CPU

EGM: Stack Mount Over MP90 CPU
GCX p/n: AG-0019-40 Kit Includes; Bracket for mounting EGM above MP90 CPU; compatible with Philips quick-release Table Top Mount Adapter.*

EGM: Stack Mount Over MP90 CPU

GCX p/n: AG-0019-40 Kit Includes; Bracket for mounting EGM above MP90 CPU; compatible with Philips quick-release Table Top Mount Adapter.*
Click here for more information
EGM: Stack Mount Over MP90 CPU
EGM: Stack Mount Over MP90 CPU

EGM: Stack Mount Over MP90 CPU

GCX p/n: AG-0019-40 Kit Includes; Bracket for mounting EGM above MP90 CPU; compatible with Philips quick-release Table Top Mount Adapter.*
  • EGM: Stack Mount Over MP90 CPU
See all features
EGM: Stack Mount Over MP90 CPU
EGM: Stack Mount Over MP90 CPU

EGM: Stack Mount Over MP90 CPU

GCX p/n: AG-0019-40 Kit Includes; Bracket for mounting EGM above MP90 CPU; compatible with Philips quick-release Table Top Mount Adapter.*

EGM: Stack Mount Over MP90 CPU

EGM: Stack Mount Over MP90 CPU
GCX p/n: AG-0019-40 Kit Includes; Bracket for mounting EGM above MP90 CPU; compatible with Philips quick-release Table Top Mount Adapter.*

EGM: Stack Mount Over MP90 CPU

GCX p/n: AG-0019-40 Kit Includes; Bracket for mounting EGM above MP90 CPU; compatible with Philips quick-release Table Top Mount Adapter.*
Click here for more information
EGM: Stack Mount Over MP90 CPU
EGM: Stack Mount Over MP90 CPU

EGM: Stack Mount Over MP90 CPU

GCX p/n: AG-0019-40 Kit Includes; Bracket for mounting EGM above MP90 CPU; compatible with Philips quick-release Table Top Mount Adapter.*

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: [email protected]
URL: https://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

Documentation

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  • *Hardware for mounting MP90 CPU to table or surface is sold separately.

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