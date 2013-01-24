Pagrindinis puslapis
SureSigns and Vital Signs Monitor Mounting solution

SureSigns and Vital Signs Monitor Philips SureSigns VM Monitor Wall Mount

Mounting solution

Learn more about the option available to wall mount the Sure Signs VM Series Patient Monitor.

Features
Philips number: 989803144011 Kit includes: 8" (20.3 cm) Pivot Arm. Allows for lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustments. Arm mounts to GCX Wall Channel.

