Intellivue MX800 Wall Mounting Mounting solution

Intellivue MX800 Wall Mounting GCX Variable Height Wall Mounting

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MX800 patient monitoring system on a wall.

Features
VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-25 Kit Includes: VHM™ Variable height support arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments; MX800 Mounting Adapter; Channel Cover; Channel sold separately.
VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit for 10x25 mm Rails

GCX P/N: AG-0018-27 Kit Includes: VHM™ Variable height support arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments; Adapts to rails 8-10 mm x 25x30 mm; MX800 Mounting Adapter
Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-21 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass through" channel slide; MX800 Mounting Adapter; Channel Cover Channel sold separately
Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails

GCX P/N: AG-0018-23 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; MX800 Mounting Adapter; Attaches to horizontal rails that are 8-10mm x 25-30mm.
8"Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-22 Kit Includes: 8" (20.3 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; MX800 Mounting Adapter; Channel Cover; Channel sold separately

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: http://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

