dStream TotalSpine coil

The dStream TotalSpine is an integrated coil solution for (total) spine related imaging. It combines the dStream Base with the dStream Posterior coil, integrated in the table. The dStream digital RF architecture enables an exceptional signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) through digitization in the coil and enhanced dS SENSE parallel imaging performance. An open visual field is provided with a mirror. On wide bore systems, the head section can be tilted to allow flexible positioning and enhance patient comfort.

