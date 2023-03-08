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2D Smart Quant Neuro

MR Clinical Applications

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2D Smart Quant Neuro, a combination of AI reconstruction technology and quantitative MR, is designed to allow you to perform fast and high-quality MR imaging of Neuro with a single quantification scan to increase your diagnostic confidence.

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Features
Synthetic MR imaging
Synthetic MR imaging

Synthetic MR imaging

SyntAc allows you to perform MR imaging with a single quantification scan. The acquisition time can be decreased thanks to compatibility with Philips SmartSpeed acceleration technology. The resulting data can be used as input for advanced third-party processing software to synthesize MR images with different contrasts, brain parenchyma fraction maps and/or brain segmentation maps.
Read more

Synthetic MR imaging

Synthetic MR imaging
SyntAc allows you to perform MR imaging with a single quantification scan. The acquisition time can be decreased thanks to compatibility with Philips SmartSpeed acceleration technology. The resulting data can be used as input for advanced third-party processing software to synthesize MR images with different contrasts, brain parenchyma fraction maps and/or brain segmentation maps.
Read more

Synthetic MR imaging

SyntAc allows you to perform MR imaging with a single quantification scan. The acquisition time can be decreased thanks to compatibility with Philips SmartSpeed acceleration technology. The resulting data can be used as input for advanced third-party processing software to synthesize MR images with different contrasts, brain parenchyma fraction maps and/or brain segmentation maps.
Click here for more information
Synthetic MR imaging
Synthetic MR imaging

Synthetic MR imaging

SyntAc allows you to perform MR imaging with a single quantification scan. The acquisition time can be decreased thanks to compatibility with Philips SmartSpeed acceleration technology. The resulting data can be used as input for advanced third-party processing software to synthesize MR images with different contrasts, brain parenchyma fraction maps and/or brain segmentation maps.
Read more
Speed without Compromise
Speed without Compromise video

Speed without Compromise

Philips SmartSpeed delivers image quality and speed without compromise via award-winning AI technology¹ and a state-of-the-art Compressed SENSE speed engine. It increases imaging speed by up to a factor of 3², provides up to 65% greater resolution² to deliver outstanding image quality, and is compatible with 97% of clinical protocols³. It covers motion imaging, imaging near implants, free-breathing imaging and diffusion-weighted imaging to address the needs of a broad range of patients in various conditions.

Speed without Compromise

Speed without Compromise video

Philips SmartSpeed delivers image quality and speed without compromise via award-winning AI technology¹ and a state-of-the-art Compressed SENSE speed engine. It increases imaging speed by up to a factor of 3², provides up to 65% greater resolution² to deliver outstanding image quality, and is compatible with 97% of clinical protocols³. It covers motion imaging, imaging near implants, free-breathing imaging and diffusion-weighted imaging to address the needs of a broad range of patients in various conditions.

Speed without Compromise

Philips SmartSpeed delivers image quality and speed without compromise via award-winning AI technology¹ and a state-of-the-art Compressed SENSE speed engine. It increases imaging speed by up to a factor of 3², provides up to 65% greater resolution² to deliver outstanding image quality, and is compatible with 97% of clinical protocols³. It covers motion imaging, imaging near implants, free-breathing imaging and diffusion-weighted imaging to address the needs of a broad range of patients in various conditions.
Click here for more information
Speed without Compromise
Speed without Compromise video

Speed without Compromise

Philips SmartSpeed delivers image quality and speed without compromise via award-winning AI technology¹ and a state-of-the-art Compressed SENSE speed engine. It increases imaging speed by up to a factor of 3², provides up to 65% greater resolution² to deliver outstanding image quality, and is compatible with 97% of clinical protocols³. It covers motion imaging, imaging near implants, free-breathing imaging and diffusion-weighted imaging to address the needs of a broad range of patients in various conditions.
  • Synthetic MR imaging
  • Speed without Compromise
See all features
Synthetic MR imaging
Synthetic MR imaging

Synthetic MR imaging

SyntAc allows you to perform MR imaging with a single quantification scan. The acquisition time can be decreased thanks to compatibility with Philips SmartSpeed acceleration technology. The resulting data can be used as input for advanced third-party processing software to synthesize MR images with different contrasts, brain parenchyma fraction maps and/or brain segmentation maps.
Read more

Synthetic MR imaging

Synthetic MR imaging
SyntAc allows you to perform MR imaging with a single quantification scan. The acquisition time can be decreased thanks to compatibility with Philips SmartSpeed acceleration technology. The resulting data can be used as input for advanced third-party processing software to synthesize MR images with different contrasts, brain parenchyma fraction maps and/or brain segmentation maps.
Read more

Synthetic MR imaging

SyntAc allows you to perform MR imaging with a single quantification scan. The acquisition time can be decreased thanks to compatibility with Philips SmartSpeed acceleration technology. The resulting data can be used as input for advanced third-party processing software to synthesize MR images with different contrasts, brain parenchyma fraction maps and/or brain segmentation maps.
Click here for more information
Synthetic MR imaging
Synthetic MR imaging

Synthetic MR imaging

SyntAc allows you to perform MR imaging with a single quantification scan. The acquisition time can be decreased thanks to compatibility with Philips SmartSpeed acceleration technology. The resulting data can be used as input for advanced third-party processing software to synthesize MR images with different contrasts, brain parenchyma fraction maps and/or brain segmentation maps.
Read more
Speed without Compromise
Speed without Compromise video

Speed without Compromise

Philips SmartSpeed delivers image quality and speed without compromise via award-winning AI technology¹ and a state-of-the-art Compressed SENSE speed engine. It increases imaging speed by up to a factor of 3², provides up to 65% greater resolution² to deliver outstanding image quality, and is compatible with 97% of clinical protocols³. It covers motion imaging, imaging near implants, free-breathing imaging and diffusion-weighted imaging to address the needs of a broad range of patients in various conditions.

Speed without Compromise

Speed without Compromise video

Philips SmartSpeed delivers image quality and speed without compromise via award-winning AI technology¹ and a state-of-the-art Compressed SENSE speed engine. It increases imaging speed by up to a factor of 3², provides up to 65% greater resolution² to deliver outstanding image quality, and is compatible with 97% of clinical protocols³. It covers motion imaging, imaging near implants, free-breathing imaging and diffusion-weighted imaging to address the needs of a broad range of patients in various conditions.

Speed without Compromise

Philips SmartSpeed delivers image quality and speed without compromise via award-winning AI technology¹ and a state-of-the-art Compressed SENSE speed engine. It increases imaging speed by up to a factor of 3², provides up to 65% greater resolution² to deliver outstanding image quality, and is compatible with 97% of clinical protocols³. It covers motion imaging, imaging near implants, free-breathing imaging and diffusion-weighted imaging to address the needs of a broad range of patients in various conditions.
Click here for more information
Speed without Compromise
Speed without Compromise video

Speed without Compromise

Philips SmartSpeed delivers image quality and speed without compromise via award-winning AI technology¹ and a state-of-the-art Compressed SENSE speed engine. It increases imaging speed by up to a factor of 3², provides up to 65% greater resolution² to deliver outstanding image quality, and is compatible with 97% of clinical protocols³. It covers motion imaging, imaging near implants, free-breathing imaging and diffusion-weighted imaging to address the needs of a broad range of patients in various conditions.

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

  • 1 Adaptive-C-SENSE technology used by SmartSpeed won the Fast MRI Challenge hosted by Facebook and New York Langone Health in 2019.
  • 2 Compared to Philips SENSE.
  • 3 On average, measured across a sample of sited from Philips MR Installed Base.
  • 4 SyMRI NEURO, Synthetic MR, AB, Sweden.

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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