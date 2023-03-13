Enterprise access with mobile support

Available as an independent viewer, the enterprise viewer can also be integrated within an EMR or EHR portal as an embedded application or it can be used in a separate window through URL activation. Multiple logins are eliminated, saving end users time when accessing critical patient information. With just one click, physicians can securely send a link to a study to a colleague, who can view that study and collaborate from virtually anywhere, rather than travelling to the hospital to view on a client server. Deliver images to mobile devices at the bedside, in the clinic, in remote locations practically anywhere. Pure-web and platform-independent technologies provide access from multiple operating systems and via a web browser with operating platforms utilizing HTML5, including PC, Mac and validated mobile devices.