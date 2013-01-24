Pagrindinis puslapis
„Philips“ – paspauskite čia, norėdami nueiti į pradinį puslapį

Paieškos terminai

Respironics Full face mask

Respironics PerformaTrak

Full face mask

Surasti panašius produktus

The PerformaTrak full face mask uses dual-density forehead pads for patient comfort and mask stability. Its dependable fit gives patients an easy and sensible full face mask option.

Susisiekite su mumis

Media Gallery

Features
Comfortable seal minimizes
Comfortable seal minimizes facial pressure

Comfortable seal minimizes facial pressure

The PerformaTrak full face mask can minimize facial pressure while maintaining a good seal, even on the sensitive nasal bridge. The mask force can be adjusted at the bridge of the patient's nose, for a comfortable fit.
Dual-density forehead
Dual-density forehead pads for comfort and stability

Dual-density forehead pads for comfort and stability

PerformaTrak features dual-density foam forehead pads for patient comfort and mask stability.
Digital Auto-Trak compatible
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance

Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance.
Optional sealing pads minimize
Optional sealing pads minimize air leaks

Optional sealing pads minimize air leaks

The optional pads help create a better seal, minimizing air leaks and localized skin breakdown from nasogastric tubes.
CapStrap simplifies mask

CapStrap simplifies mask application and patient care

The optional CapStrap makes the initial fitting quick and easy and allows the mask to flip up. It makes routine patient care easy and provides a secure, comfortable fit.
Grab tabs

Grab tabs for easy headgear removal and adjustment

Grab tabs for easy headgear removal and adjustment.
Swivel clips

Swivel clips eliminate the need to refit after mask removal

Swivel clips eliminate the need to refit after mask removal.
Low-cost replacement headgear

Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles

Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles.
Learn what it means when products are certified for European Union Medical Device Regulations (EU MDR)

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand