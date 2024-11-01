Screen Trends

Horizon trends provide context

Horizon trending extends the screen trend as a clinical decision support tool. This remarkable view focuses on deviations from a baseline the clinician chooses. The baseline could reflect a starting status or a goal value. Shaded graph trends clearly illustrate deviations over time. A bold deviation bar gives graphic impact to the patient’s current status. And the trend indicator arrow shows the general direction of the patient’s measurements over the preceding 10 minutes of data.