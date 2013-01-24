Pagrindinis puslapis
eAcute program Telehealth for the medical/surgical unit

eAcute program

Telehealth for the medical/surgical unit

Features
Essential, real-time physician support

On-demand access to patient information and two-way audiovisual technology facilitate clinician collaboration and patient observation, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Data-driven alert system

eAcute provides continuous monitoring of each patient using clinical algorithms. When a patient’s condition deteriorates, staff is alerted; providing the most at-risk patients receive the team’s timely attention.
Proprietary algorithms

Clinical decision support algorithms detect deteriorating patient condition and ensure care-delivery resources are most-efficiently allocated across the unit based on patient need.
A proven, scalable methodology

eAcute leverages the same eCareManager technology and care model as Philips’ industry-leading eICU telehealth program, optimized to manage medical/surgical patient populations.
Implementation services

Our multi-disciplinary team of clinical and technical professionals delivers a range of services from strategic planning through systems integration and training.
Training and support

Our eAcute program includes clinical training, workshops, standardized processes and 24/7 helpdesk diagnostics, to successfully guide and potentially improve your program.

Clinical decision support that makes a difference

eAcute is an in-hospital medical/surgical telehealth program that brings centralized patient monitoring and support from remote clinicians to the bedside team and patients in medical/surgical units. With eAcute, medical/surgical patients receive 24/7 monitoring and clinical staff have on-demand access to vital patient information and collaboration tools. Powered by the eCareManager software platform and its proprietary clinical algorithms, eAcute helps to provide the most at-risk patients with the attention they need as soon as possible.
Philips telehealth programs continue to generate national attention for their ability to improve patient care and reduce costs. Philips enterprise telehealth programs were featured as part of a 30-minute health and medical segment on the Fox Business Network, hosted by world-renowned TV anchor Larry King.(Fox Business Network, 2014) 

The eAcute program supports clinical teams and the important decisions they make when caring for medical/surgical patients; helping provide an added level of attention and care when it matters most, and improve clinical outcomes¹ and lower costs ¹.

Real-world results

In a study of an eAcute prototype, compared to standard care, a telehealth-based care delivery model in the medical/surgical unit was associated with¹:
Analytics which drive evidence-based best practice

Philips eICU Research Institute (eRI) was established by Philips as a platform to advance the knowledge of critical care. The ERI database is a repository of anonymous data donated by member institutions and is instrumental in product development as well as a key enabler for critical research in the intensive care field.

 

Connected, patient-centered care 
See our full enterprise telehealth portfolio

    • 1. Jenkins CL, et al. Positive Deviance: Introducing eICU Technology to the Medical Surgical Patient Population. Banner Health. Nov. 2010.

