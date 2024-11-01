XperGuide offers live 3D image needle guidance, letting you bring percutaneous needle procedures into the interventional lab. It overlays live fluoroscopy and 3D soft tissue imaging data from previously acquired CT or MR scans or Philips XperCT, providing information on the needle path and target.
For immediate assistance with your product purchase, please use the phone number below.
Arbor Medical Corporation LT
Call: +370 37 464460
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For immediate technical support, please use the phone number below.
Arbor Medical Corporation LT
Call: +370 37 464460
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Svetainė skirta tik asmenims, naudojantiems medicinos priemones profesinėje veikloje, įskaitant sveikatos priežiūros specialistams, profesinę veiklą vykdantiems asmenims, atstovaujantiems sveikatos priežiūros įstaigą ar medicinos priemonėmis prekiaujančią organizaciją.
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