Soothie Bear is a one-piece silicone soother with a bear shaped design suitable for newborns up to 3 months of age. The flexible shield is soft and comfortable against baby’s delicate skin.
One lightweight piece
Flexible, comfortable, easy to clean
Medical grade silicone
Orthodontic teat
