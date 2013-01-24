„Philips“ – paspauskite čia, norėdami nueiti į pradinį puslapį
Moisturizing Nipple Cream

Moisturizing Nipple Cream

Nipple Cream

Helps prepare skin for breastfeeding by moisturizing and softening dry, cracked, and sensitive nipples.

Features
Moisturizes sore or cracked nipples
Moisturizes sore or cracked nipples

Moisturizes sore or cracked nipples

By applying once or twice a day during pregnancy, Philips Avent Moisturizing Nipple Cream moisturizes and softens dry or sensitive nipples and helps prepare skin for breastfeeding. After birth, between feedings it helps maintain healthy supple skin. There is no need to remove the cream prior to breastfeeding.
Formulated for maximum purity
Formulated for maximum purity

Formulated for maximum purity

Contains Medilan™, an ultra pure grade of lanolin, which penetrates the skin’s outer layers to improve moisture levels and ensure suppleness. Also contains coconut oil and Aloe Vera, both natural ingredients, to hydrate the skin and soften nipples. No coloring, preservatives or perfume have been added.
Hypoallergenic
Hypoallergenic

Hypoallergenic

Philips Avent Moisturizing Nipple Cream is hypoallergenic. The product has undergone independent tests conducted by a dermatologist to ensure it is “hypoallergenic”. The cream is completely safe for baby and there is no need to remove prior to breastfeeding.
This website is for healthcare professionals. If you are a parent looking for product information click here

