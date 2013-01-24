By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Nursing mothers get exceptional protection for their breast milk with the Philips Avent breast milk storage bags. Each (180ml/6oz) pre-sterilized bag comes ready for immediate use and can be stored in the refrigerator or freezer. A great recommendation from professionals such as you.
Safe, secure storage
Each bag is easy-to-use with a wide opening for quick filling and pouring. You can feel confident about a mother’s storage of her breast milk with these bags. It’s easy for them to follow proper storage guidelines for maximum safety. Tamper evident seal for complete hygiene, reinforced seams and dual layer bag and secure, leak-proof double zipper.
