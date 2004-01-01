iE33 xMATRIX L9-3 Linear Array Transducer

9 to 3 MHz extended operating frequency range. 15 degrees of trapezoid imaging. 38 mm effective aperture length. Steerable pulsed Doppler, Color Doppler, and Color Power Angio, SonoCT, XRES, Panoramic, and Harmonic Imaging. Vascular (carotid, arterial and venous) and superficial imaging applications. Cerebrovascular (carotids, vertebrals), peripheral vascular (venous, arterial), and internal mammary vessel imaging applications. Contrast applications. Precision Doppler with Fine Angle Steering. Supports biopsy guide capabilities.