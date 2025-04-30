The Smart Fit Knee coil offers high quality diagnostic imaging while being lightweight and easy to use. The Smart Fit knee coil is 20% lighter than predicate dS Knee coil and integrates with the dedicated mattress to provide improved patient comfort. The compact design of the Smart Fit knee coil makes it easy to handle, with a visual alignment guide to simplify patient positioning, enabling up to 10% faster patient setup time when switching between left to right or right to left knee scan.
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Svetainė skirta tik asmenims, naudojantiems medicinos priemones profesinėje veikloje, įskaitant sveikatos priežiūros specialistams, profesinę veiklą vykdantiems asmenims, atstovaujantiems sveikatos priežiūros įstaigą ar medicinos priemonėmis prekiaujančią organizaciją.
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