3D SmartQuant Neuro¹ allows you to perform MR imaging with an AI-accelerated single quantification scan. The resulting data can be used as input for Synthethic MR software, SyMRI² to synthesize MR images with different contrasts, brain parenchyma fraction maps and/or brain segmentation maps.
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