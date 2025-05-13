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High Bandwidth IR

MR Clinical applications

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High Bandwidth IR¹ is an inversion recovery technique that enables the reduction of off-resonance artifacts for metal artifact reduction and accurate myocardial scar assessment in patients with cardiac implantable electronic devices. It enables diagnostic image quality for cardiac late gadolinium enhancement (LGE) scans.

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  • 1. High Band with Inversion Recovery enables high bandwidth inversion pulse with the possibility to add a frequency offset. High bandwidth is at least 3.9kHz bandwidth.

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