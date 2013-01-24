Pagrindinis puslapis
Digital Diagnost Value Room
value room mh

 

DigitalDiagnost Value Room

You require a value-oriented DR solution with power and performance. Equipped with SkyPlate trays and a SkyPlate wireless portable detector, the DigitalDiagnost premium DR value room is the prefect blend of quality and price. It is a smart entry into the world of premium DR or can serve as an additional DR room.

Economical DR, outstanding quality

 

You get the digital radiography applications and procedures you need in a cost effective, one detector set-up including renowned UNIQUE image processing and the premium Eleva user interface. With automatic 5-axes tube movement, a floating motorized table, and lightweight SkyPlate detector, the value room is configured for speed, convenience, and cost efficiency.

 

The versatile SkyPlate detector can be shared between other compatible Philips DR systems, further extending your return-on-investment.

DR value room
SkyPlate Detector

DigitalDiagnost Value Room – Key Benefits

 
  • Attractively priced configuration for a wide variety of applications
  • Total room motorization and lightweight SkyPlate support easy handling and patient comfort
  • UNIQUE image processing and Eleva user interface provide seamless procedures
Select your DigitalDiagnost room type

High Performance

Flex

Value

Chest

Emergency

Exam Range
  • All applications, highest throughput
  • All applications, medium throughput
  • All applications, medium throughput
  • Standing and stretcher exams
  • Trauma

Core Components
  • Ceiling suspended tube
  • Vertical multi-purpose stand
  • Height adjustable table
  • Ceiling suspended tube
  • Vertical multi-purpose stand
  • Single-side suspended, height adjustable table
  • Ceiling suspended tube
  • Height adjustable table
  • Ceiling suspended tube
  • Tilting vertical stand
  • Ceiling suspended tube

Detectors
  • 2 Trixell fixed and optional additional SkyPlate

OR

  • 1 Trixell fixed and 1 SkyPlate
  • 1 Trixell fixed and optional additional SkyPlate
  • Large (or small) SkyPlate
  • 1 Trixell fixed and/or SkyPlate
  • Large (or small) SkyPlate

Key Benefits
  • High patient volume configuration for busy hospitals and trauma environments
  • Convenient workflow with total room motorization including automatic tube motion and moveable vertical stand
  • Superb application variety with different detector options including SkyPlate tray in table
  • Single detector solution with capabilities similar to multi-detector room set-ups
  • Cover all the projections for a medium to high patient load
  • Completely motorized system works around the patient for increased comfort
  • Superb chest image quality to support diagnostic confidence
  • Automatic geometry movements may reduce physical involvement of technologists
  • Optional SkyFlow enhances workflow for free chest exams
  • Lessens interference with ER devices like tubes, catheters and oxygen
  • Patients can be X-rayed without repositioning
  • SkyPlate technology offers an expanded exposure range

