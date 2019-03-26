Faster workflow and easier collimation through an integrated touchscreen and a live camera in the Eleva Tube Head for extended Eleva control, right in the exam room.
Philips UNIQUE 2 improves image quality with more homogeneous black backgrounds, reduced noise and automatic enhancement of small details
Philips Bone Suppression3 helps remove bone structures from chest images for an unobstructed view of soft tissue and can improve actionable nodule detection by up to 16.8% without the need to expose the patient to additional X-ray dose.4
New features make the job of teaching and training students, new, or junior radiographers easier.
The new Live Camera helps avoid extra time for explanations in teaching situations by allowing for supervision from behind the control panel, which facilitates demonstration of centerpoints and radiographic positioning without needing to stand over the patient.
Experience how the Philips DigitalDiagnost C90 digital X-ray system can accelerate exam performance in the radiology department.
It is designed to increase patient throughput and decrease time to diagnosis. It offers healthcare organizations a flexible and customizable imaging solution that helps to improve workflow and clinical outcomes, while adding economic value.
The pressure on the Radiology department is increasing.
Listen to our customer explaining how the new Eleva Tube Head with live camera and monitor can improve workflow to benefit staff and patients and tell more on clinical outcomes and image quality.