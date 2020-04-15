Pagrindinis puslapis
Precision diagnosis

    Breaking through workflow challenges


    Healthcare providers have many pain points, from appointment no-shows to systems that are not integrated to staffing shortages and increased patient demands. When you consider the cumulative effect these problems have on the workflow, removing the challenges is critical.


    Here, we’ve pulled together examples of workflow innovations across the system to show how we can work together to create a clearer way to precision.
    Explore some of the common workflow challenges below and see how Philips can help. Let’s define what matters, together. Take our poll and see what your peers think.

    Radiology offsets increased workflow complexity by reducing staff stress


    Teams suddenly must be prepared for a spike in specialized scans and a growing backlog post-crisis. This can be further complicated by workflow challenges. Explore some below and see how we can help.

    Let us know your thoughts and see how your peers align with our quick poll. Together, let’s define what matters.

    Workflow challenge

    New standards of care exacerbate staff stress


    Workload constitutes the number-one stress on radiology technologists,2 with inefficient setup workflows increasing staff burden. Added to this are the new demands of PPE changes and disinfection protocols, which exacerbate staff stress even more.
    Workflow challenge

    More complex patient processing will impact volume capacity


    COVID-19 is decreasing imaging volumes by as much as 50%-70% in some cases.6 But soon, imaging services must address pent-up demand for tests delayed by the crisis. Handling the increased patient throughput will challenge existing staff and equipment.
    Workflow challenge

    Exam quality varies widely, depending on staff expertise


    Technologist training and experience is extremely diverse, which may lead to highly variable images and exam quality when addressing common clinical needs.
    Workflow challenge

    Need for bedside imaging challenges best practices


    COVID-19’s unique clinical manifestations increase the need to assess both lung and cardiac status of patients quickly and confidently at the bedside.
    Workflow challenge

    Clinical experts struggle to meet high demand


    Clinical imaging experts are in high demand in acute COVID-19 response environments and are struggling to be everywhere at once.
    Poll
    How is your organization embracing teleradiology and remote consultation?

    Answer below to see how you and your peers align.

    Let’s define what matters, together

    What workflow challenges can we help you solve?
