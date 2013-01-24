Installed Product details page will give you access to the following information:
Installed Product number
Philips internal asset number
Product Name
Philips description of the product
Modality
Group of products such as US – Ultrasound, CT – Computer Tomography
Product
Product number
Serial Number
Serial number* of the Installed Product
Tech ID
Philips internal technical ID
UDI
Unique Device Identifier
Customer Inventory Number
Customized Installed Product number entered by a CS Portal user with the ‘Update Installed Product Information’ authorization.
Custom IP Name
Customized Installed Product name entered by a CS Portal user with the ‘Update Installed Product Information’ authorization.
Room/Department
Maintain Room/Department name or number where the product is located that was entered by a CS Portal user with the ‘Update Installed Product Information’ authorization.
Data Installed
Installation date as per Philips install base records
System End of Life
System End of Life** shows End of Life date of the Installed Product. After this date Philips no longer guarantee the full support of the product.
System End of Service
System End of Service** shows End of Support date on the Installed Product. After this date all service activities will be stopped.
Calendar
Calendar with planned visits for the current month for a given Installed Product. When clicking on ’Go To Calendar’ button you will be directed to Calendar page where you can find more information about planned visits in the other months for that Installed Product.
Primary FSE (Technician), secondary FSE (Technician), tertiary FSE (Technician)
Name of Engineer, Technician** assigned to a given Installed Product.
Entitled
Provide information if Installed Product is covered by Contract/Warranty.
SLCP indicator
Shows if this is software or hardware.