Avalon FM50

The FM50 is intended for more complex antepartum and intrapartum cases and measures fetal heart rate (including noninvasive triplet monitoring), provides alarms, and supports direct fetal ECG. Maternal parameters include toco, intrauterine pressure, blood pressure, pulse rate, pulse oximetry, ECG, an alternative form factor, two dedicated rear tele sockets, and a VGA output for an external display.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Extensive fetal parameters when key information is needed
For more complex cases, the Avalon FM40 and FM50 fetal monitor offers external and internal fetal parameters. These include ultrasound, fetal movement, direct fetal heart rate, Toco and intrauterine pressure, as well as maternal blood pressure, pulse rate, ECG, and SpO2.
Extensive fetal parameters when key information is needed
For more complex cases, the Avalon FM40 and FM50 fetal monitor offers external and internal fetal parameters. These include ultrasound, fetal movement, direct fetal heart rate, Toco and intrauterine pressure, as well as maternal blood pressure, pulse rate, ECG, and SpO2.
Extensive fetal parameters when key information is needed
For more complex cases, the Avalon FM40 and FM50 fetal monitor offers external and internal fetal parameters. These include ultrasound, fetal movement, direct fetal heart rate, Toco and intrauterine pressure, as well as maternal blood pressure, pulse rate, ECG, and SpO2.
Extensive fetal parameters when key information is needed
For more complex cases, the Avalon FM40 and FM50 fetal monitor offers external and internal fetal parameters. These include ultrasound, fetal movement, direct fetal heart rate, Toco and intrauterine pressure, as well as maternal blood pressure, pulse rate, ECG, and SpO2.
IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity
IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care
The Avalon FM 40 and FM50 fetal monitor connects to IntelliSpace Perinatal, Philips obstetrical surveillance and information management system. This supports the continuum of care from the first antepartum visit to delivery, postpartum, newborn nursery, discharge, and postpartum follow-up visits.
IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care
The Avalon FM 40 and FM50 fetal monitor connects to IntelliSpace Perinatal, Philips obstetrical surveillance and information management system. This supports the continuum of care from the first antepartum visit to delivery, postpartum, newborn nursery, discharge, and postpartum follow-up visits.
IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care
The Avalon FM 40 and FM50 fetal monitor connects to IntelliSpace Perinatal, Philips obstetrical surveillance and information management system. This supports the continuum of care from the first antepartum visit to delivery, postpartum, newborn nursery, discharge, and postpartum follow-up visits.
IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care
The Avalon FM 40 and FM50 fetal monitor connects to IntelliSpace Perinatal, Philips obstetrical surveillance and information management system. This supports the continuum of care from the first antepartum visit to delivery, postpartum, newborn nursery, discharge, and postpartum follow-up visits.
Large, intuitive color display
Large, intuitive color display clearly shows status
The luminous color display and optional external touch screen has large numerics and graphs so you can easily view maternal and fetal ECG waves.
Large, intuitive color display clearly shows status
The luminous color display and optional external touch screen has large numerics and graphs so you can easily view maternal and fetal ECG waves.
Large, intuitive color display clearly shows status
The luminous color display and optional external touch screen has large numerics and graphs so you can easily view maternal and fetal ECG waves.
With the Avalon FM series, you have the confidence of continuous data with a backup memory, battery operation, and LAN interface, combined with smart transducers and a color touchscreen.
Smart Pulse
Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection
Philips’ patented Smart Pulse technology, standard on all Avalon fetal monitors, distinguishes maternal pulse from fetal heart rate without extra sensors. It continuously displays maternal pulse data, while cross-channel verification helps identify fetal heart-rate coincidence, including in twins and triplets, to reduce confusion and support clinical decisions.
Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection
Philips’ patented Smart Pulse technology, standard on all Avalon fetal monitors, distinguishes maternal pulse from fetal heart rate without extra sensors. It continuously displays maternal pulse data, while cross-channel verification helps identify fetal heart-rate coincidence, including in twins and triplets, to reduce confusion and support clinical decisions.
Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection
Philips’ patented Smart Pulse technology, standard on all Avalon fetal monitors, distinguishes maternal pulse from fetal heart rate without extra sensors. It continuously displays maternal pulse data, while cross-channel verification helps identify fetal heart-rate coincidence, including in twins and triplets, to reduce confusion and support clinical decisions.
Philips’ patented Smart Pulse technology, standard on all Avalon fetal monitors, distinguishes maternal pulse from fetal heart rate without extra sensors. It continuously displays maternal pulse data, while cross-channel verification helps identify fetal heart-rate coincidence, including in twins and triplets, to reduce confusion and support clinical decisions.
Triplet monitoring option
Triplet monitoring option expands capabilities
Only the Avalon FM series can monitor triplets on a single monitor using the same ultrasound frequency. This allows one monitor to be used for a wide range of clinical needs.
Triplet monitoring option expands capabilities
Only the Avalon FM series can monitor triplets on a single monitor using the same ultrasound frequency. This allows one monitor to be used for a wide range of clinical needs.
Triplet monitoring option expands capabilities
Only the Avalon FM series can monitor triplets on a single monitor using the same ultrasound frequency. This allows one monitor to be used for a wide range of clinical needs.
Only the Avalon FM series can monitor triplets on a single monitor using the same ultrasound frequency. This allows one monitor to be used for a wide range of clinical needs.
Variety of readings
Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding
This antepartum and intrapartum monitor provides a wide range of readings. These include separate maternal pulse measurement; integrated monitoring of maternal pulse rate and blood pressure; external monitoring of fetal heart rates, uterine activity, and fetal movement.
Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding
This antepartum and intrapartum monitor provides a wide range of readings. These include separate maternal pulse measurement; integrated monitoring of maternal pulse rate and blood pressure; external monitoring of fetal heart rates, uterine activity, and fetal movement.
Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding
This antepartum and intrapartum monitor provides a wide range of readings. These include separate maternal pulse measurement; integrated monitoring of maternal pulse rate and blood pressure; external monitoring of fetal heart rates, uterine activity, and fetal movement.
Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding
This antepartum and intrapartum monitor provides a wide range of readings. These include separate maternal pulse measurement; integrated monitoring of maternal pulse rate and blood pressure; external monitoring of fetal heart rates, uterine activity, and fetal movement.
Extensive fetal parameters when key information is needed
For more complex cases, the Avalon FM40 and FM50 fetal monitor offers external and internal fetal parameters. These include ultrasound, fetal movement, direct fetal heart rate, Toco and intrauterine pressure, as well as maternal blood pressure, pulse rate, ECG, and SpO2.
Extensive fetal parameters when key information is needed
For more complex cases, the Avalon FM40 and FM50 fetal monitor offers external and internal fetal parameters. These include ultrasound, fetal movement, direct fetal heart rate, Toco and intrauterine pressure, as well as maternal blood pressure, pulse rate, ECG, and SpO2.
Extensive fetal parameters when key information is needed
For more complex cases, the Avalon FM40 and FM50 fetal monitor offers external and internal fetal parameters. These include ultrasound, fetal movement, direct fetal heart rate, Toco and intrauterine pressure, as well as maternal blood pressure, pulse rate, ECG, and SpO2.
Extensive fetal parameters when key information is needed
For more complex cases, the Avalon FM40 and FM50 fetal monitor offers external and internal fetal parameters. These include ultrasound, fetal movement, direct fetal heart rate, Toco and intrauterine pressure, as well as maternal blood pressure, pulse rate, ECG, and SpO2.
IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity
IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care
The Avalon FM 40 and FM50 fetal monitor connects to IntelliSpace Perinatal, Philips obstetrical surveillance and information management system. This supports the continuum of care from the first antepartum visit to delivery, postpartum, newborn nursery, discharge, and postpartum follow-up visits.
IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care
The Avalon FM 40 and FM50 fetal monitor connects to IntelliSpace Perinatal, Philips obstetrical surveillance and information management system. This supports the continuum of care from the first antepartum visit to delivery, postpartum, newborn nursery, discharge, and postpartum follow-up visits.
IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care
The Avalon FM 40 and FM50 fetal monitor connects to IntelliSpace Perinatal, Philips obstetrical surveillance and information management system. This supports the continuum of care from the first antepartum visit to delivery, postpartum, newborn nursery, discharge, and postpartum follow-up visits.
IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care
The Avalon FM 40 and FM50 fetal monitor connects to IntelliSpace Perinatal, Philips obstetrical surveillance and information management system. This supports the continuum of care from the first antepartum visit to delivery, postpartum, newborn nursery, discharge, and postpartum follow-up visits.
Large, intuitive color display
Large, intuitive color display clearly shows status
The luminous color display and optional external touch screen has large numerics and graphs so you can easily view maternal and fetal ECG waves.
Large, intuitive color display clearly shows status
The luminous color display and optional external touch screen has large numerics and graphs so you can easily view maternal and fetal ECG waves.
Large, intuitive color display clearly shows status
The luminous color display and optional external touch screen has large numerics and graphs so you can easily view maternal and fetal ECG waves.
With the Avalon FM series, you have the confidence of continuous data with a backup memory, battery operation, and LAN interface, combined with smart transducers and a color touchscreen.
Smart Pulse
Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection
Philips’ patented Smart Pulse technology, standard on all Avalon fetal monitors, distinguishes maternal pulse from fetal heart rate without extra sensors. It continuously displays maternal pulse data, while cross-channel verification helps identify fetal heart-rate coincidence, including in twins and triplets, to reduce confusion and support clinical decisions.
Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection
Philips’ patented Smart Pulse technology, standard on all Avalon fetal monitors, distinguishes maternal pulse from fetal heart rate without extra sensors. It continuously displays maternal pulse data, while cross-channel verification helps identify fetal heart-rate coincidence, including in twins and triplets, to reduce confusion and support clinical decisions.
Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection
Philips’ patented Smart Pulse technology, standard on all Avalon fetal monitors, distinguishes maternal pulse from fetal heart rate without extra sensors. It continuously displays maternal pulse data, while cross-channel verification helps identify fetal heart-rate coincidence, including in twins and triplets, to reduce confusion and support clinical decisions.
Philips’ patented Smart Pulse technology, standard on all Avalon fetal monitors, distinguishes maternal pulse from fetal heart rate without extra sensors. It continuously displays maternal pulse data, while cross-channel verification helps identify fetal heart-rate coincidence, including in twins and triplets, to reduce confusion and support clinical decisions.
Triplet monitoring option
Triplet monitoring option expands capabilities
Only the Avalon FM series can monitor triplets on a single monitor using the same ultrasound frequency. This allows one monitor to be used for a wide range of clinical needs.
Triplet monitoring option expands capabilities
Only the Avalon FM series can monitor triplets on a single monitor using the same ultrasound frequency. This allows one monitor to be used for a wide range of clinical needs.
Triplet monitoring option expands capabilities
Only the Avalon FM series can monitor triplets on a single monitor using the same ultrasound frequency. This allows one monitor to be used for a wide range of clinical needs.
Only the Avalon FM series can monitor triplets on a single monitor using the same ultrasound frequency. This allows one monitor to be used for a wide range of clinical needs.
Variety of readings
Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding
This antepartum and intrapartum monitor provides a wide range of readings. These include separate maternal pulse measurement; integrated monitoring of maternal pulse rate and blood pressure; external monitoring of fetal heart rates, uterine activity, and fetal movement.
Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding
This antepartum and intrapartum monitor provides a wide range of readings. These include separate maternal pulse measurement; integrated monitoring of maternal pulse rate and blood pressure; external monitoring of fetal heart rates, uterine activity, and fetal movement.
Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding
This antepartum and intrapartum monitor provides a wide range of readings. These include separate maternal pulse measurement; integrated monitoring of maternal pulse rate and blood pressure; external monitoring of fetal heart rates, uterine activity, and fetal movement.
Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding
This antepartum and intrapartum monitor provides a wide range of readings. These include separate maternal pulse measurement; integrated monitoring of maternal pulse rate and blood pressure; external monitoring of fetal heart rates, uterine activity, and fetal movement.
Avalon CL in action
Avalon CL - A moving birth experience for mom, for baby, for you. View this video to see how Gloucestershire Royal Hospital and Heidelberg Hospital are allowing expectant moms to stand, sit, walk, and take a relaxing shower or bath during labor.
Thanks to the wireless capabilities of the Avalon CL maternal and fetal heart monitoring solution, mothers can move around freely and caregivers can access patient information remotely. Watch this video to see how the Burnside Hospital in Australia delivers a new birthing experience for mothers, OB clinicians and nurses.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
Jūs pateksite į Lietuvos „Philips Healthcare“ svetainę.
Please select the checkbox
Svetainė skirta tik asmenims, naudojantiems medicinos priemones profesinėje veikloje, įskaitant sveikatos priežiūros specialistams, profesinę veiklą vykdantiems asmenims, atstovaujantiems sveikatos priežiūros įstaigą ar medicinos priemonėmis prekiaujančią organizaciją.
Ar esate asmuo, atitinkantis aukščiau nurodytus kriterijus?