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VesselNavigator allows the reuse of 3D vascular anatomical information from existing CTA and MRA datasets as a 3D roadmap overlay on a live X-ray image. With its excellent visualization, VesselNavigator provides an intuitive, continuous 3D roadmap that guides you through the vasculature during the entire procedure.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Call +370 37 464460
For immediate technical support, please use the phone number below.
Arbor Medical Corporation LT
Call: +370 37 464460
3D image fusion in endovascular procedures
3D image fusion in endovascular procedures
3D image fusion in endovascular procedures
3D image fusion in endovascular procedures
Reduction in contrast usage
Reduction in contrast usage
Reduction in contrast usage
Reduction in contrast usage
Potential to reduce procedure time
Potential to reduce procedure time
Potential to reduce procedure time
Potential to reduce procedure time
Moves in sync to new positions
Moves in sync to new positions
Moves in sync to new positions
Moves in sync to new positions
Superb image quality
Superb image quality
Superb image quality
Superb image quality
Anatomical ring markers
Anatomical ring markers
Anatomical ring markers
Anatomical ring markers
3D image fusion in endovascular procedures
3D image fusion in endovascular procedures
3D image fusion in endovascular procedures
3D image fusion in endovascular procedures
Reduction in contrast usage
Reduction in contrast usage
Reduction in contrast usage
Reduction in contrast usage
Potential to reduce procedure time
Potential to reduce procedure time
Potential to reduce procedure time
Potential to reduce procedure time
Moves in sync to new positions
Moves in sync to new positions
Moves in sync to new positions
Moves in sync to new positions
Superb image quality
Superb image quality
Superb image quality
Superb image quality
Anatomical ring markers
Anatomical ring markers
Anatomical ring markers
Anatomical ring markers
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Experience outstanding interventional cardiac and vascular performance on the Azurion 7 Series with 20'' flat detector. This industry-leading image-guided therapy solution enables your teams to benefit from superb consistency and efficiency as they perform diverse vascular and cardiac procedures. You can seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen a tableside, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
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XperGuide offers live 3D image needle guidance, letting you bring percutaneous needle procedures into the interventional lab. It overlays live fluoroscopy and 3D soft tissue imaging data from previously acquired CT or MR scans or Philips XperCT, providing information on the needle path and target.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
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