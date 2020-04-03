Elevate your interventional cardiology capabilities with the Azurion 3 with 12'' flat detector. This high performance Image Guided Therapy System allows interventional teams to perform routine and challenging cardiac interventions. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen module at table side for a consistent user experience, and excellent lab performance and patient care.
Call +370 37 464460
For immediate assistance with your product purchase, please use the phone number below.
Arbor Medical Corporation LT
Call: +370 37 464460
Request contact
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Call +370 37 464460
For immediate technical support, please use the phone number below.
Arbor Medical Corporation LT
Call: +370 37 464460
Full control at table side
Full control at table side
Full control at table side
Full control at table side
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Deepen insight
Deepen insight
Deepen insight
Deepen insight
Do more with flexible working
Do more with flexible working
Do more with flexible working
Do more with flexible working
Manage dose efficiently
Manage dose efficiently
Manage dose efficiently
Manage dose efficiently
Simplify set-up and operation
Simplify set-up and operation
Simplify set-up and operation
Simplify set-up and operation
Safeguard clinical performance over time
Safeguard clinical performance over time
Safeguard clinical performance over time
Safeguard clinical performance over time
Enhance patient care with continuous monitoring
Enhance patient care with continuous monitoring
Enhance patient care with continuous monitoring
Enhance patient care with continuous monitoring
Flexible viewing control in the exam room
Flexible viewing control in the exam room
Flexible viewing control in the exam room
Flexible viewing control in the exam room
Best service performance enables you to treat more patients
Best service performance enables you to treat more patients
Best service performance enables you to treat more patients
Best service performance enables you to treat more patients
Perform standardized Quality Assurance verifications in just 5 minutes
Perform standardized Quality Assurance verifications in just 5 minutes
Perform standardized Quality Assurance verifications in just 5 minutes
Perform standardized Quality Assurance verifications in just 5 minutes
Evolve as your needs change
Evolve as your needs change
Evolve as your needs change
Evolve as your needs change
Unlock your potential
Unlock your potential
Unlock your potential
Unlock your potential
Full control at table side
Full control at table side
Full control at table side
Full control at table side
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Deepen insight
Deepen insight
Deepen insight
Deepen insight
Do more with flexible working
Do more with flexible working
Do more with flexible working
Do more with flexible working
Manage dose efficiently
Manage dose efficiently
Manage dose efficiently
Manage dose efficiently
Simplify set-up and operation
Simplify set-up and operation
Simplify set-up and operation
Simplify set-up and operation
Safeguard clinical performance over time
Safeguard clinical performance over time
Safeguard clinical performance over time
Safeguard clinical performance over time
Enhance patient care with continuous monitoring
Enhance patient care with continuous monitoring
Enhance patient care with continuous monitoring
Enhance patient care with continuous monitoring
Flexible viewing control in the exam room
Flexible viewing control in the exam room
Flexible viewing control in the exam room
Flexible viewing control in the exam room
Best service performance enables you to treat more patients
Best service performance enables you to treat more patients
Best service performance enables you to treat more patients
Best service performance enables you to treat more patients
Perform standardized Quality Assurance verifications in just 5 minutes
Perform standardized Quality Assurance verifications in just 5 minutes
Perform standardized Quality Assurance verifications in just 5 minutes
Perform standardized Quality Assurance verifications in just 5 minutes
Evolve as your needs change
Evolve as your needs change
Evolve as your needs change
Evolve as your needs change
Unlock your potential
Unlock your potential
Unlock your potential
Unlock your potential
View product
View product
View product
View product
View product
View product
View product
View product
View product
Elevate your interventional cardiology capabilities with the Azurion 5 with 12'' flat detector. This high performance image guided therapy solution allows interventional teams to perform challenging cardiac interventions. Seamlessly control all relevant applications at table side for a consistent user experience, excellent lab performance and patient care.
View product
Improving productivity and outcomes is vital for healthcare facilities to meet the growing demand for cath lab procedures. To further simplify cath lab workflow, Philips introduces the Interventional Hemodynamic system (Hemo system) which brings advanced hemodynamic measurements to the cath lab. Integration with the IntelliVue X3 patient monitor helps to enable confident clinical decision making and gap-free patient medical records, continuously monitoring the patient in the cath lab or extended throughout the hospital.
View product
The IntraSight applications platform is where imaging, physiology, co-registration* and software all come together to clearly identify coronary and peripheral artery disease, and allow for more optimized treatment plans. IntraSight is built on a new foundational platform designed to meet the evolving needs of your lab today and tomorrow.
View product
Elevate your vascular capabilities with the Azurion 3 with 15'' flat detector. Your interventional teams benefit from superb consistency and efficiency as they perform diverse neuro, endovascular, oncology and cardiac procedures. Take the next step in improving care and managing costs. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
View product
Experience outstanding interventional cardiac and vascular performance on the Azurion 7 Series with 12'' flat detector. This industry leading image-guided therapy solution supports you in delivering outstanding patient care and increasing your operational efficiency by uniting clinical excellence with workflow innovation. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
View product
Elevate your interventional capabilities with the Azurion 5 with 20'' flat detector. Your interventional teams benefit from superb consistency and efficiency as they perform diverse vascular and cardiac procedures. Seamlessly control all relevant applications at table side for a consistent user experience, excellent lab performance and patient care.
View product
This X-ray acquisition technique generates a complete high-resolution 3D visualization of cerebral, cardiac, abdominal or peripheral vasculature from a single rotational angiography run – all controlled via the touch screen at the table. This can improve visibility of tortuous or complex anatomy that may not be seen on a 2D or DSA image.
View product
Instantaneous enhanced live visualization, to position and deploy balloons, stents and bioresorbable vascular scaffolds, reducing overall procedure time.
View product
FlexVision XL is an advanced viewing concept that gives you full flexibility and control over your viewing environment from table side. The large, high definition LCD screen allows you to display multiple high-definition images in a variety of layouts – each tailored for your specific procedure.
View product
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Select countryLietuva (Lietuviškai)
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
Svetainė skirta tik asmenims, naudojantiems medicinos priemones profesinėje veikloje, įskaitant sveikatos priežiūros specialistams, profesinę veiklą vykdantiems asmenims, atstovaujantiems sveikatos priežiūros įstaigą ar medicinos priemonėmis prekiaujančią organizaciją.
Ar esate asmuo, atitinkantis aukščiau nurodytus kriterijus?