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MultiVane XD - Spine

MR Clinical application

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MultiVane XD delivers high resolution diagnostic images even in the case of severe patient motion by providing motion correction in short scan times*. MultiVane XD works in multiple orientations and for various contrasts (T1w, T2w) helping you to increase your diagnostic confidence.

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T2w TSE MultiVane XD- T2w TSE

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  • * Compared to Multivane, thanks to compatibility with dS SENSE

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