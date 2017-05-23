Black Blood imaging helps you better differentiate the vessel lumen from the intra lumen blood signal. Enhance your diagnostic confidence by performing your 3D brain imaging with higher and isotropic imaging resolution¹ with a reduction of the intra-lumen brain blood signal² over the complete imaging volume.
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Svetainė skirta tik asmenims, naudojantiems medicinos priemones profesinėje veikloje, įskaitant sveikatos priežiūros specialistams, profesinę veiklą vykdantiems asmenims, atstovaujantiems sveikatos priežiūros įstaigą ar medicinos priemonėmis prekiaujančią organizaciją.
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