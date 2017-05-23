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Black Blood imaging

MR clinical application

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Black Blood imaging helps you better differentiate the vessel lumen from the intra lumen blood signal. Enhance your diagnostic confidence by performing your 3D brain imaging with higher and isotropic imaging resolution¹ with a reduction of the intra-lumen brain blood signal² over the complete imaging volume.

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2D T1w TSE Black Blood imaging - 3D T1w TSE

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  • ¹Compared to our 2D double inversion methods with same brain coverage and scan time.
  • ²Compared to our 3D T1w scan without MSDE pre-pulse.

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