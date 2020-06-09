Search terms
SmartCT Angio offers a 3D-RA (3D rotational angiography) acquisition protocol that provides extensive 3D visualization of bone and vessels based on a single contrast-enhanced rotational angiogram. Its high-resolution 3D reconstructions provide critical information about depth and the relationship of one vessel to another to support accurate assessment of bone and vasculature.
Call +370 37 464460
For immediate assistance with your product purchase, please use the phone number below.
Arbor Medical Corporation LT
Call: +370 37 464460
Request contact
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Call +370 37 464460
For immediate technical support, please use the phone number below.
Arbor Medical Corporation LT
Call: +370 37 464460
3D imaging at tableside
3D imaging at tableside
3D imaging at tableside
3D imaging at tableside
Reveal information not apparent on DSA images
Reveal information not apparent on DSA images
Reveal information not apparent on DSA images
Reveal information not apparent on DSA images
SmartCT Vessel Analysis supports treatment planning
SmartCT Vessel Analysis supports treatment planning
SmartCT Vessel Analysis supports treatment planning
SmartCT Vessel Analysis supports treatment planning
Easily perform two-point measurements onscreen
Easily perform two-point measurements onscreen
Easily perform two-point measurements onscreen
Easily perform two-point measurements onscreen
Quickly define any structure of interest
Quickly define any structure of interest
Quickly define any structure of interest
Quickly define any structure of interest
SmartCT Dual Viewer - 3D volume comparison and fusion solution
SmartCT Dual Viewer - 3D volume comparison and fusion solution
SmartCT Dual Viewer - 3D volume comparison and fusion solution
SmartCT Dual Viewer - 3D volume comparison and fusion solution
3D imaging at tableside
3D imaging at tableside
3D imaging at tableside
3D imaging at tableside
Reveal information not apparent on DSA images
Reveal information not apparent on DSA images
Reveal information not apparent on DSA images
Reveal information not apparent on DSA images
SmartCT Vessel Analysis supports treatment planning
SmartCT Vessel Analysis supports treatment planning
SmartCT Vessel Analysis supports treatment planning
SmartCT Vessel Analysis supports treatment planning
Easily perform two-point measurements onscreen
Easily perform two-point measurements onscreen
Easily perform two-point measurements onscreen
Easily perform two-point measurements onscreen
Quickly define any structure of interest
Quickly define any structure of interest
Quickly define any structure of interest
Quickly define any structure of interest
SmartCT Dual Viewer - 3D volume comparison and fusion solution
SmartCT Dual Viewer - 3D volume comparison and fusion solution
SmartCT Dual Viewer - 3D volume comparison and fusion solution
SmartCT Dual Viewer - 3D volume comparison and fusion solution
View product
View product
View product
View product
View product
View product
View product
View product
View product
View product
View product
The Azurion Hybrid OR opens the door to new procedures, in an environment designed to support you in performing a wide range of open and minimally invasive treatments. The solution gives your medical teams outstanding flexibility, efficiency and ease of use. Work with confidence, supported by market-leading 2D and 3D image guidance, stringent infection control and dose management measures. The Azurion Hybrid OR solutions enable your facility to be at the forefront of clinical excellence, while helping you reduce the cost of care.
View product
Philips Image Guided Therapy clinical application software SmartCT enriches our outstanding 3D interventional tools with clear guidance, designed to remove barriers to acquiring 3D images in the interventional lab. Once acquired, 3D images are automatically displayed within seconds on the touchscreen module in the corresponding rendering mode. On the same touchscreen, the user can easily control and interact with advanced 3D visualizations and measurement tools. SmartCT also brings advanced measurements and visualization to your fingertips for high image quality, supporting your diagnosis[1-3] and better patient treatment outcomes[4-6].
View product
Experience outstanding interventional cardiac and vascular performance on the Azurion 7 Series with 12'' flat detector. This industry leading image-guided therapy solution supports you in delivering outstanding patient care and increasing your operational efficiency by uniting clinical excellence with workflow innovation. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
View product
Experience outstanding interventional cardiac and vascular performance on the Azurion 7 Series with 20'' flat detector. This industry leading image-guided therapy solution supports you in delivering outstanding patient care and increasing your operational efficiency by uniting clinical excellence with workflow innovation. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
View product
Discover amazing new possibilities for interventional cardiology, pediatric cardiology or electrophysiology with the Azurion 7 Series biplane with two 12'' detectors. This industry leading Image Guided Therapy System allows you to easily and confidently perform procedures with a consistent user experience, helping you optimize your lab performance and provide superior care. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
View product
Perform an array of cardiac and vascular interventions with singular precision and ease on the Azurion 7 biplane with one 20'' and one 12'' detector. This industry leading image-guided therapy platform allows you to easily and confidently perform procedures with a unique user experience, helping you optimize your lab performance and provide superior care. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
View product
SmartCT Roadmap facilitates interventions by providing live 3D image guidance that can be segmented to emphasize target vessel and lesions, aiding guidewire and catheter navigation through complex vessel structures. All controlled via the touch screen at the table.
View product
SmartCT Soft Tissue offers a Cone Beam CT (CBCT) acquisition technique augmented with step-by-step guidance, Advanced 3D visualization and measurement tools all accessible on the touch screen module at table side. To support you in acquiring CBCT images first-time right and to streamline your workflow, you are guided through key steps. Once the CBCT scan is successfully performed, the acquired 3D image is automatically displayed in the SmartCT 3D visualization tool with the adequate rendering settings and the 3D measurement tools tailored for the selected 3D protocol.
View product
SmartCT Vaso enables high-contrast and high-resolution imaging of cerebral vasculature based on a 3D rotational scan and an intra-arterial contrast injection. This technique enhances the visualization of endovascular stents, flow diverters, or other devices, as well as vessel morphology down to the perforator level.
View product
SmartCT Dual Viewer can take any two volumes from the Azurion System, display them side by side and overlay them to create fusion images to support the physician in assessment and diagnosis and treatment planning (segmentation for example, manual feeder detection). Dual Viewer in SmartCT allows the user to view and manipulate the volumes at tableside without breaking sterility using the touchscreen module (TSM) or mouse and keyboard. There is also no need to switch applications because the entire workflow from 3D acquisition protocol selection to image viewing, manipulation, image overlay and postprocessing can be done in SmartCT and on the TSM.
View product
VesselNavigator allows reuse of 3D vascular anatomical information from existing CTA and MRA datasets as a 3D roadmap overlay on a live X-ray image. With its excellent visualization, VesselNavigator provides an intuitive and continuous 3D roadmap to guide you through vasculature during the entire procedure.
View product
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Select country/regionLietuva (Lietuviškai)
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
Svetainė skirta tik asmenims, naudojantiems medicinos priemones profesinėje veikloje, įskaitant sveikatos priežiūros specialistams, profesinę veiklą vykdantiems asmenims, atstovaujantiems sveikatos priežiūros įstaigą ar medicinos priemonėmis prekiaujančią organizaciją.
Ar esate asmuo, atitinkantis aukščiau nurodytus kriterijus?