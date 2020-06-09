Search terms

The Dual Phase Cerebral acquisition offers two consecutive contrast-enhanced cone beam CT scans of the brain. In the case of a stroke patient with a suspected large vessel occlusion, this type of acquisition allows identification of the vessel occlusion in the first phase, and the presence of collateral vessels in the second phase. This acquisition can be done with an intra-arterial as well as with intravenous contrast injection.

Despite the advantages of 3D imaging, it can still be considered difficult to perform by many users. To take the guesswork out of 3D acquisition, SmartCT provides step-by-step guidance and visual aids during acquisition to help easily acquire 3D images. 3D imaging can enhance diagnostic accuracy[1-3], support improved treatment outcomes[4-6] and increase procedural efficiency in the interventional lab[7].​

Despite the advantages of 3D imaging, it can still be considered difficult to perform by many users. To take the guesswork out of 3D acquisition, SmartCT provides step-by-step guidance and visual aids during acquisition to help easily acquire 3D images. 3D imaging can enhance diagnostic accuracy[1-3], support improved treatment outcomes[4-6] and increase procedural efficiency in the interventional lab[7].​

Despite the advantages of 3D imaging, it can still be considered difficult to perform by many users. To take the guesswork out of 3D acquisition, SmartCT provides step-by-step guidance and visual aids during acquisition to help easily acquire 3D images. 3D imaging can enhance diagnostic accuracy[1-3], support improved treatment outcomes[4-6] and increase procedural efficiency in the interventional lab[7].​
Despite the advantages of 3D imaging, it can still be considered difficult to perform by many users. To take the guesswork out of 3D acquisition, SmartCT provides step-by-step guidance and visual aids during acquisition to help easily acquire 3D images. 3D imaging can enhance diagnostic accuracy[1-3], support improved treatment outcomes[4-6] and increase procedural efficiency in the interventional lab[7].​
With the touchscreen module (TSM), you can easily acquire 3D images and interact with SmartCT tools in a natural and effortless way. Once acquired, the SmartCT viewing application automatically opens your 3D image with the correct rendering and viewing tools on the TSM. All tools work with the tablet’s touchscreen simplicity within the sterile area.​

With the touchscreen module (TSM), you can easily acquire 3D images and interact with SmartCT tools in a natural and effortless way. Once acquired, the SmartCT viewing application automatically opens your 3D image with the correct rendering and viewing tools on the TSM. All tools work with the tablet’s touchscreen simplicity within the sterile area.​

With the touchscreen module (TSM), you can easily acquire 3D images and interact with SmartCT tools in a natural and effortless way. Once acquired, the SmartCT viewing application automatically opens your 3D image with the correct rendering and viewing tools on the TSM. All tools work with the tablet’s touchscreen simplicity within the sterile area.​
With the touchscreen module (TSM), you can easily acquire 3D images and interact with SmartCT tools in a natural and effortless way. Once acquired, the SmartCT viewing application automatically opens your 3D image with the correct rendering and viewing tools on the TSM. All tools work with the tablet’s touchscreen simplicity within the sterile area.​
Using simple tablet gestures, you can carry out advanced measurements and visualizations on the touchscreen at tableside to study the disease in great detail. SmartCT 3D images can help reveal information not apparent in DSA images. This additional information may change diagnosis, treatment planning or treatment delivery, supporting better patient outcomes[4-9].​

Using simple tablet gestures, you can carry out advanced measurements and visualizations on the touchscreen at tableside to study the disease in great detail. SmartCT 3D images can help reveal information not apparent in DSA images. This additional information may change diagnosis, treatment planning or treatment delivery, supporting better patient outcomes[4-9].​

Using simple tablet gestures, you can carry out advanced measurements and visualizations on the touchscreen at tableside to study the disease in great detail. SmartCT 3D images can help reveal information not apparent in DSA images. This additional information may change diagnosis, treatment planning or treatment delivery, supporting better patient outcomes[4-9].​
Using simple tablet gestures, you can carry out advanced measurements and visualizations on the touchscreen at tableside to study the disease in great detail. SmartCT 3D images can help reveal information not apparent in DSA images. This additional information may change diagnosis, treatment planning or treatment delivery, supporting better patient outcomes[4-9].​
In the case of an intravenous contrast injection, the bolus watch functionality uses a special mode of fluoroscopy to visualize the progress of contrast media through the vasculature. In this way the cone beam CT (CBCT) acquisition can be started at the right time when the contrast reaches the brain vasculature. Once acquired, the two CBCT volumes automatically open side by side or are overlaid in SmartCT Dual Viewer.​​

In the case of an intravenous contrast injection, the bolus watch functionality uses a special mode of fluoroscopy to visualize the progress of contrast media through the vasculature. In this way the cone beam CT (CBCT) acquisition can be started at the right time when the contrast reaches the brain vasculature. Once acquired, the two CBCT volumes automatically open side by side or are overlaid in SmartCT Dual Viewer.​​

In the case of an intravenous contrast injection, the bolus watch functionality uses a special mode of fluoroscopy to visualize the progress of contrast media through the vasculature. In this way the cone beam CT (CBCT) acquisition can be started at the right time when the contrast reaches the brain vasculature. Once acquired, the two CBCT volumes automatically open side by side or are overlaid in SmartCT Dual Viewer.​​
In the case of an intravenous contrast injection, the bolus watch functionality uses a special mode of fluoroscopy to visualize the progress of contrast media through the vasculature. In this way the cone beam CT (CBCT) acquisition can be started at the right time when the contrast reaches the brain vasculature. Once acquired, the two CBCT volumes automatically open side by side or are overlaid in SmartCT Dual Viewer.​​
In the case of a stroke patient with a suspected large vessel occlusion, this type of acquisition allows identification of the vessel occlusion in the first phase, and the presence of collateral vessels in the second phase. ​Dual Phase CBCT is an increasingly used application for stroke diagnosis. A non-contrast CBCT aids detection of early ischemic changes. With CBCT Dual Phase Cerebral, an early phase image helps to identify the proximal occlusion, while the late phase supports the detection of collaterals, using a single contrast injection[4]​.​

In the case of a stroke patient with a suspected large vessel occlusion, this type of acquisition allows identification of the vessel occlusion in the first phase, and the presence of collateral vessels in the second phase. ​Dual Phase CBCT is an increasingly used application for stroke diagnosis. A non-contrast CBCT aids detection of early ischemic changes. With CBCT Dual Phase Cerebral, an early phase image helps to identify the proximal occlusion, while the late phase supports the detection of collaterals, using a single contrast injection[4]​.​

In the case of a stroke patient with a suspected large vessel occlusion, this type of acquisition allows identification of the vessel occlusion in the first phase, and the presence of collateral vessels in the second phase. ​Dual Phase CBCT is an increasingly used application for stroke diagnosis. A non-contrast CBCT aids detection of early ischemic changes. With CBCT Dual Phase Cerebral, an early phase image helps to identify the proximal occlusion, while the late phase supports the detection of collaterals, using a single contrast injection[4]​.​
In the case of a stroke patient with a suspected large vessel occlusion, this type of acquisition allows identification of the vessel occlusion in the first phase, and the presence of collateral vessels in the second phase. ​Dual Phase CBCT is an increasingly used application for stroke diagnosis. A non-contrast CBCT aids detection of early ischemic changes. With CBCT Dual Phase Cerebral, an early phase image helps to identify the proximal occlusion, while the late phase supports the detection of collaterals, using a single contrast injection[4]​.​
Acquisition guidance also assists with the correct isocentering of the patient’s head. In this step, the software detects the position of the head from a fluoroscopy image and suggests how to move the table to position the head in the isocenter of the rotation. ​

Acquisition guidance also assists with the correct isocentering of the patient’s head. In this step, the software detects the position of the head from a fluoroscopy image and suggests how to move the table to position the head in the isocenter of the rotation. ​

Acquisition guidance also assists with the correct isocentering of the patient’s head. In this step, the software detects the position of the head from a fluoroscopy image and suggests how to move the table to position the head in the isocenter of the rotation. ​
Acquisition guidance also assists with the correct isocentering of the patient’s head. In this step, the software detects the position of the head from a fluoroscopy image and suggests how to move the table to position the head in the isocenter of the rotation. ​
SmartCT provides CT-like images in the interventional lab to support all phases of interventional procedures. The image data can be visualized, segmented and processed as a regular CT image with advanced 3D volume viewing. Access to CT-like imaging information in the lab can free up your CT scanner for additional diagnostic purposes.​

SmartCT provides CT-like images in the interventional lab to support all phases of interventional procedures. The image data can be visualized, segmented and processed as a regular CT image with advanced 3D volume viewing. Access to CT-like imaging information in the lab can free up your CT scanner for additional diagnostic purposes.​

SmartCT provides CT-like images in the interventional lab to support all phases of interventional procedures. The image data can be visualized, segmented and processed as a regular CT image with advanced 3D volume viewing. Access to CT-like imaging information in the lab can free up your CT scanner for additional diagnostic purposes.​
SmartCT provides CT-like images in the interventional lab to support all phases of interventional procedures. The image data can be visualized, segmented and processed as a regular CT image with advanced 3D volume viewing. Access to CT-like imaging information in the lab can free up your CT scanner for additional diagnostic purposes.​
Despite the advantages of 3D imaging, it can still be considered difficult to perform by many users. To take the guesswork out of 3D acquisition, SmartCT provides step-by-step guidance and visual aids during acquisition to help easily acquire 3D images. 3D imaging can enhance diagnostic accuracy[1-3], support improved treatment outcomes[4-6] and increase procedural efficiency in the interventional lab[7].​

Despite the advantages of 3D imaging, it can still be considered difficult to perform by many users. To take the guesswork out of 3D acquisition, SmartCT provides step-by-step guidance and visual aids during acquisition to help easily acquire 3D images. 3D imaging can enhance diagnostic accuracy[1-3], support improved treatment outcomes[4-6] and increase procedural efficiency in the interventional lab[7].​

Despite the advantages of 3D imaging, it can still be considered difficult to perform by many users. To take the guesswork out of 3D acquisition, SmartCT provides step-by-step guidance and visual aids during acquisition to help easily acquire 3D images. 3D imaging can enhance diagnostic accuracy[1-3], support improved treatment outcomes[4-6] and increase procedural efficiency in the interventional lab[7].​
With the touchscreen module (TSM), you can easily acquire 3D images and interact with SmartCT tools in a natural and effortless way. Once acquired, the SmartCT viewing application automatically opens your 3D image with the correct rendering and viewing tools on the TSM. All tools work with the tablet’s touchscreen simplicity within the sterile area.​

With the touchscreen module (TSM), you can easily acquire 3D images and interact with SmartCT tools in a natural and effortless way. Once acquired, the SmartCT viewing application automatically opens your 3D image with the correct rendering and viewing tools on the TSM. All tools work with the tablet’s touchscreen simplicity within the sterile area.​

With the touchscreen module (TSM), you can easily acquire 3D images and interact with SmartCT tools in a natural and effortless way. Once acquired, the SmartCT viewing application automatically opens your 3D image with the correct rendering and viewing tools on the TSM. All tools work with the tablet’s touchscreen simplicity within the sterile area.​
Using simple tablet gestures, you can carry out advanced measurements and visualizations on the touchscreen at tableside to study the disease in great detail. SmartCT 3D images can help reveal information not apparent in DSA images. This additional information may change diagnosis, treatment planning or treatment delivery, supporting better patient outcomes[4-9].​

Using simple tablet gestures, you can carry out advanced measurements and visualizations on the touchscreen at tableside to study the disease in great detail. SmartCT 3D images can help reveal information not apparent in DSA images. This additional information may change diagnosis, treatment planning or treatment delivery, supporting better patient outcomes[4-9].​

Using simple tablet gestures, you can carry out advanced measurements and visualizations on the touchscreen at tableside to study the disease in great detail. SmartCT 3D images can help reveal information not apparent in DSA images. This additional information may change diagnosis, treatment planning or treatment delivery, supporting better patient outcomes[4-9].​
In the case of an intravenous contrast injection, the bolus watch functionality uses a special mode of fluoroscopy to visualize the progress of contrast media through the vasculature. In this way the cone beam CT (CBCT) acquisition can be started at the right time when the contrast reaches the brain vasculature. Once acquired, the two CBCT volumes automatically open side by side or are overlaid in SmartCT Dual Viewer.​​

In the case of an intravenous contrast injection, the bolus watch functionality uses a special mode of fluoroscopy to visualize the progress of contrast media through the vasculature. In this way the cone beam CT (CBCT) acquisition can be started at the right time when the contrast reaches the brain vasculature. Once acquired, the two CBCT volumes automatically open side by side or are overlaid in SmartCT Dual Viewer.​​

In the case of an intravenous contrast injection, the bolus watch functionality uses a special mode of fluoroscopy to visualize the progress of contrast media through the vasculature. In this way the cone beam CT (CBCT) acquisition can be started at the right time when the contrast reaches the brain vasculature. Once acquired, the two CBCT volumes automatically open side by side or are overlaid in SmartCT Dual Viewer.​​
In the case of a stroke patient with a suspected large vessel occlusion, this type of acquisition allows identification of the vessel occlusion in the first phase, and the presence of collateral vessels in the second phase. ​Dual Phase CBCT is an increasingly used application for stroke diagnosis. A non-contrast CBCT aids detection of early ischemic changes. With CBCT Dual Phase Cerebral, an early phase image helps to identify the proximal occlusion, while the late phase supports the detection of collaterals, using a single contrast injection[4]​.​

In the case of a stroke patient with a suspected large vessel occlusion, this type of acquisition allows identification of the vessel occlusion in the first phase, and the presence of collateral vessels in the second phase. ​Dual Phase CBCT is an increasingly used application for stroke diagnosis. A non-contrast CBCT aids detection of early ischemic changes. With CBCT Dual Phase Cerebral, an early phase image helps to identify the proximal occlusion, while the late phase supports the detection of collaterals, using a single contrast injection[4]​.​

In the case of a stroke patient with a suspected large vessel occlusion, this type of acquisition allows identification of the vessel occlusion in the first phase, and the presence of collateral vessels in the second phase. ​Dual Phase CBCT is an increasingly used application for stroke diagnosis. A non-contrast CBCT aids detection of early ischemic changes. With CBCT Dual Phase Cerebral, an early phase image helps to identify the proximal occlusion, while the late phase supports the detection of collaterals, using a single contrast injection[4]​.​
Acquisition guidance also assists with the correct isocentering of the patient’s head. In this step, the software detects the position of the head from a fluoroscopy image and suggests how to move the table to position the head in the isocenter of the rotation. ​

Acquisition guidance also assists with the correct isocentering of the patient’s head. In this step, the software detects the position of the head from a fluoroscopy image and suggests how to move the table to position the head in the isocenter of the rotation. ​

Acquisition guidance also assists with the correct isocentering of the patient’s head. In this step, the software detects the position of the head from a fluoroscopy image and suggests how to move the table to position the head in the isocenter of the rotation. ​
SmartCT provides CT-like images in the interventional lab to support all phases of interventional procedures. The image data can be visualized, segmented and processed as a regular CT image with advanced 3D volume viewing. Access to CT-like imaging information in the lab can free up your CT scanner for additional diagnostic purposes.​

SmartCT provides CT-like images in the interventional lab to support all phases of interventional procedures. The image data can be visualized, segmented and processed as a regular CT image with advanced 3D volume viewing. Access to CT-like imaging information in the lab can free up your CT scanner for additional diagnostic purposes.​

SmartCT provides CT-like images in the interventional lab to support all phases of interventional procedures. The image data can be visualized, segmented and processed as a regular CT image with advanced 3D volume viewing. Access to CT-like imaging information in the lab can free up your CT scanner for additional diagnostic purposes.​

  • SmartCT R3.0 is subject to regulatory clearance and may not be available in all markets. Contact your sales representative for more details.
  • 1. Akkakrisee SA, Hongsakul KR. Percu-taneous transthoracic needle biopsy for pulmonary nodules: a retrospec-tive study of a comparison between C-arm cone-beam computed to-mography and conventional com-puted tomography guidance. Pol J Radiol.. 2020; 85(-): e309–e315
  • 2. Jang H, Jung WS, Myoung SU, Kim JJ, Jang CK, Cho KC, Source Image Based New 3D Rotational Angiography for Differential Diagnosis between the In-fundibulum and an Internal Carotid Artery Aneurysm : Pilot Study. J Korean Neurosurg Soc, 2021. 64(5):726-731
  • 3. Schernthaner et al., Delayed-Phase Cone-Beam CT Improves Detectability of Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma During Conventional Transarterial Chemoembolization Cardiovasc Intervent Radiol , 38 (4), 929-36, 2015
  • 4. Xiong, F., et al., Xper-CT combined with laser-assisted navigation radiofrequency thermocoagulation in the treatment of trigeminal neuralgia. Front Neu-rol, 2022. 13: p. 930902.
  • 5. Schott, P., et al., Radiation Dose in Prostatic Artery Embolization Using Cone-Beam CT and 3D Roadmap Software. J Vasc Interv Radiol, 2019. 30(9): p. 1452-1458
  • 6. Rosi, A., et al., Three-dimensional rotational angiography improves mechanical thrombectomy recanalization rate for acute ischaemic stroke due to mid-dle cerebral artery M2 segment occlusions. Interv Neuroradiol, 2022: p. 15910199221145745.
  • 7. Ribo et al, Direct Transfer to Angiosuite to Reduce Door-To-Puncture Time in Thrombectomy for Acute Stroke, J Neurointerv Surg , 2018, 10 (3), 221-224
  • 8. Fagan et al., MultiModality 3-dimensional image integration for Congenital Cardiac Catheterization. Methodist Debakey Cardiovasc J. 2014, 10 (2), 68-76
  • 9. Hirotaka Hasegawa et al, Integration of rotational angiography enables better dose planning in Gamma Knife radiosurgery for brain arteriovenous malformations, J Neurosurg (Suppl) 129:17–25, 2018

