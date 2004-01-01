MR Echo Accumulation is used to perform pixelwise echo accumulations for imaging series with multiple echoes. MR Echo Accumulation enables the calculation of new images based on the selected sum of echo times of series with multiple echoes. The processing provides interactive update of the results.
